Netflix is about to lose this underrated sci-fi thriller movie — stream it now before it’s gone

“65” is not a bad movie. There, I said it. Controversial? Maybe. But I stand by it. And since it’s leaving Netflix on January 7, 2025, I feel compelled to shed some light on this underrated sci-fi thriller.

Now, I understand where most of the criticism comes from. “65” isn’t some grand sci-fi epic that will leave you speechless, nor does it really stand out in the genre. In fact, it’s only got 36% on Rotten Tomatoes (the audience score is slightly kinder at 64%). But I watched it for the first time on Netflix the other day and actually had a good time. I went in blind, which meant avoiding the reviews and the trailer so there were no preconceived notions at play.

Again, this is just my opinion. When “65” dropped in March 2023, it was branded as “wasted potential” and a “no-thrills dud.” But I’m here to push back against the hate by saying “65” is a lean, entertaining sci-fi thriller with some pretty impressive visuals and a refreshingly simple concept. If you’re into prehistoric adventures or just want to see Adam Driver outwit some dinosaurs, it’s worth your time.

So, here’s why you should stream “65” on Netflix before it leaves the streaming service in just a few days.

What is ‘65’ about?

65 – Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

“65” follows the story of Mills (Driver), a pilot from a distant planet, who crash-lands on what appears to be an uncharted alien world. However, he soon discovers that he's actually stranded on prehistoric Earth — 65 million years ago, during the age of dinosaurs.

Mills finds only one other survivor, a young girl named Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), who doesn’t speak the same language as him. Together, they must navigate a hostile landscape teeming with dangerous dinosaurs and other threats while racing against time to reach an escape vessel that could be their only way back home.

Here’s why you should stream ‘65’ on Netflix

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

I'm fully aware of the criticism “65” received — I read up on it after my viewing, and honestly, I agree with much of it. It’s been called a “forgettable sci-fi flick” with “repetitive action sequences,” and those points are fair. But that doesn’t mean it’s not worth watching. In fact, I was genuinely surprised by how much fun I had when I first streamed it on Netflix.

“65” is forgettable, yes, but most movies are nowadays. If a movie is entertaining and I have a good time, then I don’t consider it a failure. Adam Driver’s committed performance elevates “65,” turning it into a sharp, popcorn-worthy sci-fi adventure. At a brisk 93 minutes, it’s refreshingly lean compared to many bloated blockbusters. It’s just one of those movies you shouldn’t take too seriously but instead go with the flow and accept where the story leads you.

If a movie is entertaining and I have a good time, then I don’t consider it a failure.

“65” might not delve far enough into outer space to be an intergalactic adventure, and the dinosaur mayhem is relatively sparse, but it brings just enough energy to make its short runtime work. And hey, anything that has a T-Rex usually gets a bonus point from me.

At its core, this sci-fi thriller is a big-budget take on a straightforward, made-for-streaming creature feature. This is one of the reasons I believe it would have been more successful if it had gone straight to streaming (because it did unfortunately become a box office bomb).

The plot is simple: a grieving man, on the verge of giving up on a strange and hostile planet, finds purpose in protecting a young girl who’s just lost her family. It leans into the father-daughter dynamic seen in “The Last of Us” and “Logan”— though, admittedly, not as effectively. Without that emotional core, I doubt I would have enjoyed “65” nearly as much.

If you need something easy to watch one evening that still packs plenty of thrills, “65” is worth streaming on Netflix. Keith Garlington from Keith & the Movies summed it up perfectly: “I like its simplicity and straightforwardness. I like its indifference to being something revolutionary or groundbreaking. And I like its taut 93-minute frame, which turns out to be all a movie like this needs.”

Still need more to watch? See what's new on Netflix in January 2025 . Otherwise, stream “65” before it leaves Netflix on January 7.