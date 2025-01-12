Netflix is about to lose one of the darkest thrillers I’ve ever watched — don’t miss your last chance to stream

Netflix has confirmed that it will be removing “The Rental” this month so now is the time to watch this intense dark thriller before it waves goodbye to the streaming service (for now, at least; with platform churn, it could return one day).

The last day to stream “The Rental” on Netflix will be Saturday, January 25, and I strongly urge you to watch it while you have the chance. Never heard of this movie? The 2020 flick marked the directorial debut of Dave Franco, and the charismatic actor proved to have a vice-like grip on constructing a thriller. I’d go as far as to say “The Rental” is among the darkest thrillers I’ve seen.

If you’re eager to watch something on Netflix that will have you glued to the screen, and reeling at each shocking revelation and dramatic development, here’s why you should stream “The Rental” while you still have the chance.

What is ‘The Rental’ about?

The Rental - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

“The Rental” centers on a married couple, Charlie (Dan Stevens) and Michelle (Alison Brie), who rent a stunning (but very remote) house on the Oregon Coast alongside Charlie’s brother Josh (Jeremy Allen White) and his girlfriend, Mina (Sheila Vand).

The foursome arrives at the rental property planning a relaxing weekend, but before long, their trip takes a sinister turn when they find evidence that the owner of the house is spying on them. And even more alarming, these hidden cameras may have caught something nobody was supposed to see.

Soon enough, shocking secrets come to light, and these four friends are forced into a nightmare situation. And even if they can survive this night of pure terror, their relationships may not live to see the dawn.

‘The Rental’ is an intense thriller with real drama

(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo / Black Bear Pictures)

“The Rental” is a particularly interesting movie because it’s almost two films in one. The first half is a character-driven drama with a focus on the (very messy) dynamic between the four friends. Let’s just say that these people aren’t exactly the best example of healthy personal relationships. The suggestions of romantic sparks between Charlie and Mina are especially apparent and also worrying because of Josh’s violent past. It’s a powder keg waiting to explode.

But don’t worry if you’re not here for relationship drama, “The Rental” is still very much a dark thriller, and in the back half of the movie events spiral completely out of control. One of the movie’s biggest strengths is it crafts a genuine sense of paranoia. In the final moments, viewers are given clear answers (to a degree), but until then, you’ll be second-guessing constantly.

I also appreciate “The Rental’s” willingness to go dark, like really bleak. I’m eager to avoid any spoilers, but this is very much a thriller where it becomes immediately clear that even if the characters survive this horrendous experience, their psyche and relationships will be left in tatters. If you’re looking for a thriller with a bit of hope, then I’d advise you to steer clear.

(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo / Black Bear Pictures)

As Dave Franco’s first directing effort, he also proves to be a real natural behind the camera, keeping the movie constantly engaging across its lean runtime (it clocks in at less than 90 minutes in length), and giving the movie a glossy aesthetic that contrasts nicely with its darker narrative. Plus, the cast all put in solid shifts, and it’s great to see Jeremy Allen White in a strong role before he would blow up in “The Bear” and become a household name.

“The Rental” earned solid reviews upon release scoring 73% on Rotten Tomatoes , which is enough for a Certified Fresh seal of approval. However, its audience score is more polarizing at 47%, but I’m not surprised at this rating. Its bleak third act, and extremely flawed characters, were always going to alienate some viewers after all. But I think dark thriller fans will enjoy it.

Stream ‘The Rental’ on Netflix before it’s too late

(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo / Black Bear Pictures)

“The Rental” is a taunt little thriller that revels in messy character dynamics, and one of the bleakest third acts I’ve seen in any movie. It’s certainly not the most entertaining watch, but I was gripped until the very end, and having recently rewatched it, it impressed me the second time around just as much. It’s definitely a flick genre fans won’t want to miss.

Netflix subscribers don’t have much time left to watch “The Rental”, so if it sounds like the type of movie that will appeal to you, get it on your watchlist before its removal date (reminder that is January 25). As noted, it’s only 88 minutes long, so it’s a great choice when you’re looking for a shorter watch.

Looking for something with a lighter tone? Check out our roundup of everything new added to Netflix in January 2025 for a rundown of the latest movies and shows on the platform.

Watch "The Rental" on Netflix until January 25