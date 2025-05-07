Netflix is about to ditch its final interactive specials — including this iconic 'Black Mirror' episode

Netflix looks to finally be bringing its "interactive content" era to a close in just a few days.

While Netflix continues to invest in gaming, the streaming service began delisting its interactive specials late last year. 20 of the streamer's 24 "Interactive Specials" were taken down from its library on Dec. 1, and the two "vs. Wild" interactive specials disappeared soon thereafter on Jan. 1.

According to a new report from What's On Netflix, the final two specials — "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend" — are leaving Netflix in less than a week.

The outlet reports that both specials "will be leaving the service globally on May 12, 2025."

Netflix hasn't officially confirmed the removal themselves; at the time of writing, neither special was flagged as "leaving soon" on their landing page on the streamer, either.

Even if we didn't rate "Bandersnatch" all that highly — look at our list of the best and worst "Black Mirror" episodes as proof — it will be a shame if franchise newcomers won't be able to experience this experimental slice of TV any longer.

"Bandersnatch" is flawed, but its debut made waves back in 2018, and even spawned a follow-up episode featuring eccentric game developer Colin Ritman (Will Poulter) in "Black Mirror" season 7.

Why has Netflix removed interactive content?

Netflix's main reason for deprioritising this particular form of interactive storytelling is seemingly down to the fact that the technology behind the specials had become "limiting."

Speaking to Game File's Stephen Totilo in 2024, Netflix's Head of Gaming, Mike Verdu, said: "We're not building those specific experiences anymore."

Totilo continues: “The technology was very limiting and the potential for what we could do in that realm was kind of capped. But we learned a ton from that," he added.

He went on to say their learning would instead be ploughed into full narrative games, such as those based on "Love is Blind" and "Too Hot To Handle."

“It will start to feel more and more like you really are playing the show,” Verdu said. “I think that's sort of the spiritual evolution of what you saw there. But we learned a ton. And 'Bandersnatch' is a phenomenal experience," Verdu added.

In the above report, What's on Netflix also stated the streamer was due to undergo an interface redesign, and implied its interactive specials wouldn't be compatible with the new UI.

While reporting the first wave of removals, fellow TG writer Malcolm McMillan also speculated two other reasons. There's the rise of mobile viewing, and the fact that viewers probably weren't looking for this kind of content from Netflix in the first place.

I'd also throw in one other reason: if you've played any sort of video game, I'd wager a fairly simplistic choose-your-own-adventure offering wasn't a compelling enough offering in the first place.

Regardless, if you are interested in checking out either "Kimmy Vs. The Reverend" or "Bandersnatch" on Netflix and seeing their branching stories, now is seemingly the time to do just that.

If you're looking for something else to watch in the meantime, be sure to check out our guide to the best Netflix shows you can stream right now for plenty of top recommendations.