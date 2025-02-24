New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Feb. 24-Mar. 2)

The top shows and movies new on Netflix this week are headlined by a new original comedy from acclaimed writer/producer/actress Mindy Kaling.

"Running Point" hits the streaming service this week and it comes from a comedy creative dream team of Kaling, her fellow "The Mindy Project" producer David Stassen, "The Mindy Project" co-star Ike Barinholtz and "Modern Family" producer Elaine Ko. This workplace sports comedy stars Kate Hudson as the newly minted president of the successful (but fictional) Los Angeles Waves basketball franchise. It looks absurd and it's the clear must-watch show on Netflix this week.

Aside from that, it's a relatively quiet week. Or at least, based on what we know so far. Unfortunately, at this time we cannot confirm the March 2025 slate of shows and movies coming to Netflix. It's not impossible something comes out this weekend worth watching, but at present, the other big Netflix original debuting this week is "Full Swing," a sports docuseries following the lives of the world's greatest golfers.

For more to watch, read on for our top picks for everything coming to Netflix this week. If you need more, check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in February or these five drama miniseries you can binge on Netflix right now.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Running Point'

Running Point | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Running Point" stars Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon. One of several members of the Gordon family who own the highly successful Los Angeles Waves. Yes, the Waves are definitely based on the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and the Gordon family is also definitely based on the Buss family that owns them.

Which makes Isla the stand-in for Jeanie Buss, the controlling owner of the Lakers. But if the trailer is any indication this show seems a bit more absurd and comical than the real-life events it's based on, but when Isla is made the president of the Waves, she'll face similar challenges to Jeanie Buss to get the recognition and respect that she deserves.

Watch on Netflix starting Feb. 27

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Full Swing' season 3

Full Swing: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Full Swing" is a Netflix original docuseries that the streaming giant makes in collaboration with the PGA Tour. It follows the lives of some of the world's greatest golfers — Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and even amateur standout Neal Shipley — both on and off the golf course.

When I say on and off, I mean it. In the season 3 trailer, we get a look at some of the biggest off-the-links events from the golf world last year, including Rory McIlroy's publicized divorce and Scottie Scheffler's shocking arrest at the PGA Championship in May of last year. If you're a fan of sports docuseries like "Formula 1: Drive to Survive," you won't want to miss "Full Swing" season 3.

Watch on Netflix live starting Feb. 25

'Toxic Town'

Toxic Town | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Toxic Town" is a British drama miniseries based on the harrowing true story of the Corby toxic waste case. Between 1984 and 29988 the Corby Borough Council worked on a reclamation project of a local steelworks intending to build a new town on the location. As part of the process, they transported tons of toxic waste through populated areas. It turned out this negligence resulted in significant increases in local birth defects, ultimately causing 18 families to band together and file a class action claim against the Borough Council.

In this four-part limited series, writer Jack Thorne focuses on three of these eighteen families — specifically the mothers of those families. Starring Jodie Whittaker, Aimee Lou Wood and Claudia Jessie as the three mothers and Rory Kinnear as the lawyer helping them pursue their case. Don't miss this heartbreaking story when it drops on Netflix this week.

Watch on Netflix starting Feb. 27

"Despicable Me 4"

Despicable Me 4 | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

"Despicable Me" has turned into one of the most successful franchises in the world. Gru and his minions have become so iconic that the minions even got their own spin-off franchise with 2015's "Minions."

But this movie is the fourth mainline movie in the franchise and, unsurprisingly, "Despicable Me 4" brings back Gru (Steve Carrell), his wife Lucy (Kristen Wiig), and their adopted children Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier), and Agnes (Madison Polan). In this movie, Gru is a secret agent and is done with a life of crime. But things take a turn when a school rival from his past named Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) escapes prison and seeks revenge. Gru must relocate his family to a safe house to avoid the sinister Le Mal, while also dealing with his neighbor Poppy Prescott (Joey King), who wants to follow in Gru's villainous footsteps.

Watch on Netflix starting Feb. 28

'Sakamoto Days' (new episodes)

Sakamoto Days | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Sakamoto Days" continues its weekslong run for Netflix this week and if you haven't watched it yet you should tune in this Saturday for episode 8. This Japanese anime centered around legendary hitman Taro Sakamoto (Tomokazu Sugita [Japanese]; Matthew Mercer [English]) who was once the most feared hitman in the world until he met and married Aoi (Nao Tōyama [Japanese]; Rosie Okumura [English]). Promising her never to kill again, he left the world of contract killing behind forever.

Fast forward and Sakamoto is now a husband, father, convenience store owner and proud owner of what some would call a "dad bod." But while he's sworn off killing, other hitmen haven't sworn off trying to kill him. The first seven episodes have already been released and a new episode arrives each Saturday. Feel free to watch this show in either its original Japanese or what appears to be a surprisingly good English dub.

Watch new episodes on Netflix starting March 1

Everything new on Netflix: Feb 24-Mar 2

FEBRUARY 25

"Full Swing" season 3 (Netflix sports series)

This immersive documentary series follows the world's greatest golfers — on and off the course — during a season of relentless competition.

"The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits" Week of February 14, 2025

"Really Love"

"Watcher"

FEBRUARY 26

"Miss Italia Mustn’t Die" (IT) (Netflix documentary)

Behind the glitz of Miss Italia, director Patrizia Mirigliani fights to save the iconic pageant, now wavering amid scandals and changing beauty standards.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" seasons 5-6

FEBRUARY 27

"Demon City" (JP) (Netflix film)

Framed for his family's murder and left for dead, an ex-hitman will stop at nothing to exact revenge on the masked "demons" who have taken over his city.

"Running Point" (Netflix series)

When a scandal forces her brother to resign, Isla Gordon is appointed president of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business. Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job, especially in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports.

"Toxic Town" (GB) (Netflix series)

Brave mothers fight for justice in a drama based on the true story of the Corby poisonings, featuring Jodie Whittaker, Aimee Lou Wood and Claudia Jessie.

"The Wrong Track" (NO) (Netflix film)

When chaotic single mother Emilie hits a new low, she looks to her brother for help. He has a brilliant plan: to enter a cross-country ski marathon.

FEBRUARY 28

"Aitana: Metamorphosis" (ES) (Netflix documentary)

In this documentary series, Aitana reveals intimate moments and untold thoughts about her journey from regular teen to international pop sensation.

"Squad 36" (FR) (Netflix series)

A police agent launches his own investigation when a series of killings claims the lives of officers from an elite unit he was forced to leave.

"Despicable Me 4"

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2"

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 2/24/25

"U Turn"

Leaving 2/25/25

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" seasons 1-2

Leaving 2/28/25

"21 Bridges"

"A Haunted House"

"A Haunted House 2"

"Aloha"

"The Angry Birds Movie"

"Blended"

"Cinderella Man"

"Due Date"

"Green Lantern"

"Inception"

"Legends of the Fall"

"Little"

"The Mindy Project" seasons 1-6

"Oblivion"

"The Other Guys"

"Scooby-Doo"

"Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed"

"Sixteen Candles"

"Stand by Me"

"Without a Paddle"