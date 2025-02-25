7 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Max and more (Feb. 25-March 3)

There’s a sizable slate of top new movies arriving across the best streaming service this week with the likes of Netflix, Max and Paramount Plus offering subscribers fresh flicks to watch. Plus, there are also several exciting new additions to premium streaming platforms.

My highlight of the week is the streaming debut of “A Complete Unknown.” This Bob Dylan biopic sees Timothée Chalamet step into the role of the legendary folk singer and successfully captures what makes Bobby’s music so special while also diving into his rocky road to icon status. Other notable newcomers include unique supernatural thriller “Presence” arriving on PVOD, and the final chapter in the “Venom” trilogy making its Netflix debut.

If you’re wondering what new movies you can watch this week, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s a rundown of the top new movies you can stream at home this week. Plus, if you’re in the mood for a binge-watch, we’ve also got a guide to the top new TV shows you can watch this week.

‘A Complete Unknown’ (PVOD)

Hollywood’s latest biographical drama chronicling the rise and career of a music icon turns attention to Bob Dylan. Director James Mangold explores Bobby’s origins and rapid ascendance to a folk music legend.

Timothée Chalamet plays Dylan in this biopic, a role for which he just won Best Actor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. And it’s not hard to see why either. Chalamet fully transforms into Dylan. And if his strong leading performance wasn’t enough Edward Norton, Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro flank him.

Opening in 1961, “A Complete Unknown” sees Dylan arrive in New York with little more than a guitar to his name. But over the next few years, Dylan changes the face of American music through his soulful writing and captivating stage presence.

A leading figure in the folk music scene, Dylan grows frustrated with being caged by the genre and seeks to expand his musical horizons by utilizing electric instruments leading to significant controversy. “A Complete Unknown” does little to break from the biopic formula but it’s a must-watch for Dylan fans.

Buy or rent on Amazon from February 25

‘Love Hurts’ (PVOD)

“Love Hurts” and so does flopping at the box office. Unfortunately, this action-comedy starring Ke Huy Quan (in his first role since charming the world in 2022’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Ariana DeBose was rejected by audiences over Valentine’s Day weekend.

After less than 20 days in theaters, it’s now heading over to premium video-on-demand streaming in the hopes of finding a more receptive audience.

Marvin (Huy Quan) is a successful real estate agent hiding a secret past: He used to be an assassin for shadow organizations known only as “The Company.” When Rose, a former flame from his old life resurfaces (DeBose), Marvin is thrown back into the deadly world of contract killers and clandestine operations.

With his crime boss brother in pursuit, Marvin must reunite with Rose, and confront his past to ensure his survival. Let’s just say critics didn’t feel the love for this one scoring it a pretty miserable 18% on Rotten Tomatoes .

Buy or rent on Amazon from February 25

‘Presence’ (PVOD)

Last year’s “In a Violent Nature” presented a slasher movie from the killer’s perspective, and now “Presence” has arrived to do the same for the supernatural thriller genre.

Hailing from director Steven Soderbergh, this small-scale drama unfolds from the viewpoint of a ghostly entity observing a seemingly ordinary family living in a Suburban house.

The presence’s true nature and reason for sticking around in spectral form are eventually revealed but for the most part, the movie plays out in smaller vignettes as we see the family face numerous personal challenges.

Starring Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan and Callina Liang, “Presence” may be slight when it comes to shocking moments or unexpected twists, but it’s a remarkably well-constructed movie.

The framing makes it feel unlike anything else in the genre, and while its deliberate pacing may alienate some viewers, it does build to a dramatic finale that serves as a great payoff. Whatever you make of the final product, there’s no denying “Presence” is very unique.

Buy or rent on Amazon from February 25

‘September 5’ (Paramount Plus)

“September 5” is one of the most gripping historical thrillers I’ve seen in recent months, and a must-watch now it’s arriving on Paramount Plus.

What’s most remarkable about this movie is that it builds so much tension and intrigue despite being set entirely within a broadcast studio rather than on the ground in the thick of the unfolding events.

If you weren’t aware already, “September 5” recounts the tragic true story of the Munich massacre which occurred during the 1972 Olympics, and focuses on a U.S. broadcast crew reporting on the shocking story.

Starring Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin and Leonie Benesch, “September 5” is thrilling but also respectful to the real history, opting against sensationalizing what was ultimately a tragic loss of life.

It also has worthwhile things to say about the importance of accurate news coverage and the chaotic newsroom setting adds additional drama to the mix as the reporters scramble to get the latest updates. “September 5” is a real must-watch movie.

Watch on Paramount Plus from February 25

‘Venom: The Last Dance’ (Netflix)

I have never been a fan of Sony’s Venom franchise, and trilogy closer “Venom: The Last Dance” might just be my least favorite of the bunch. And that’s really saying something considering how much I dislike 2021’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”

Nevertheless, I feel compelled to include the superhero blockbuster on this list because there’s no doubt it’ll be popular with Netflix subscribers, and it may even pinch the platform’s coveted No. 1 spot.

“Venom: The Last Dance” has been billed as the final entry in the Venom franchise, and once again sees Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), embark on a wild adventure with his black-goo symbiote pal.

This time they’re on the run from not just the Earth authorities, but also aliens from Venom’s home planet. If you just want blockbuster action, you might enjoy “Venom: The Last Dance,” but the narrative is lacking and Hardy’s performance is extremely irritating.

Watch on Netflix from February 25

‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’ (Max)

Reportedly hastily developed to ensure New Line keeps hold of the adaptation rights for “The Lord of the Rings” novels, “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” endured a lukewarm reception and poor box office receipts, but I’m a staunch defender of this animated prequel.

The animation quality can be spotty, and it’s perhaps a tad longer than it needs to be, but I found myself very much invested in its central plot and core cast of compelling characters.

Set 200 years before Frodo embarked on his epic quest to destroy the One Ring, “The War of the Rohirrim” introduces us to Héra (voiced by Gaia Wise), the daughter of King Helm Hammerhand (Brain Cox).

When her house and family are betrayed and attacked, Héra must lead her people into the ancient stronghold of Horburg (which would later be known as Helm’s Deep). Subsequently, Héra must rally and inspire the family's forces against an enemy intent on destroying them.

“The War of the Rohirrim” may not stack up to the legendary LOTR trilogy, but it’s a significant improvement on “The Hobbit.

Watch on Max from February 28

‘Nickel Boys’ (MGM Plus)

This Sunday will see the 97th Academy Awards held in Hollywood and one of the movies competing for the night’s biggest prize is “Nickel Boys.”

The movie’s odds of winning Best Picture appear relatively low (due to a lack of wins in precursor awards shows) but even its nomination is a testament to its quality. And much like “Presence,” it’s also told from a unique perspective.

“Nickle Boys” was shot to resemble a first-person perspective, which draws you into the movie’s world making each beat feel even more real.

Based on the novel by Colson Whitehead, “Nickel Boys” centers on Nickel Academy, a fictional reformatory school inspired by the real-life institution the Dozier School for Boys in Flordia (which was closed in 2011).

Elwood Curtis (Ethan Herisse) is sentenced to stay at Nickle, and once there strikes up a friendship with Turner (Brandon Wilson). As the boys get to grips with the school they face harsh punishments, cruel treatment and physical abuse.

Watch on MGM Plus from February 28