This action-packed military thriller is Netflix's new No. 1 movie — and viewers rate it 94% on Rotten Tomatoes

You might have missed "Land of Bad" at the movies — it hit theaters back in February 2024 — but it looks like this survival thriller has certainly found its fans on Netflix.

Just days after landing on one of the best streaming services William Eubank's high-octane military thriller "Land of Bad" has claimed the top spot on the Netflix Top 10 movies list.

This new thriller sees a team of US Air Force troops heading off on a rescue mission. But when that mission goes south, rookie Sergeant JJ Kinney (played by our incoming Witcher, Liam Hemsworth) is left stranded behind enemy lines.

What follows is an edge-of-your-seat, explosive journey through hostile territory where Kinney has only the advice wherein Kinney has to rely on the remote guidance of drone pilot Captain Eddie Grimm "Reaper" (Russell Crowe) to get to safety. If you're trying to decide whether to stream "Land of Bad" or not, here's some more info about the flick, and our verdict on whether you should skip it or not.

What is 'Land of Bad' about?

"Land of Bad" is an thriller set in the Philippines that sees a US Army Delta Air Force team being targeted by a local militia while trying to rescue a CIA asset. After a firefight behind enemy lines, Sergeant JJ Kinney (Liam Hemsworth) has to rely on the guidance of Captain Eddie Grimm "Reaper" (Russell Crowe), to try and escape.

A full synopsis reads: "Starring Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth, a covert Special Forces operation in the South Philippines spirals into a brutal 48-hour battle for survival. When an elite extraction team is ambushed deep in enemy territory, rookie officer Kinney (Hemsworth) is left outnumbered but determined to leave no man behind. With an air strike closing in, Kinney's only hope hinges on the guidance of Air Force drone pilot Reaper (Crowe), navigating unknowable danger where every move could be their last."

In addition to those two stars, "Land of Bad" also features Luke Hemsworth as Sergeant Abell, Ricky Whittle as Sergeant Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia as Master Sergeant John "Sugar" Sweet, Chika Ikogwe as Staff Sergeant Nia Brandson, Daniel MacPherson as Colonel Duz Packett, Robert Rabiah as Saeed Hashimi, and Jack Finsterer as Victor Petrov.

Should you stream 'Land of Bad' or skip it?

If you're looking for an easy-to-watch action thriller, "Land of Bad" fits the bill. It's a simple affair (none of the twists in Kinney's journey will throw you for a loop), but the big setpieces are exciting, and Crowe and Hemsworth make for engaging leads. If you enjoyed movies like "Lone Survivor" or Netflix's "12 Strong", then "Land of Bad" could find a home on your watchlist.

Critically, it fared okay. On review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, "Land of Bad" holds a 65% critics rating (from more than 60 reviews), with the consensus reading: "Thanks to some exciting set pieces and a smartly assembled cast, "Land of Bad" stands as a solid survival thriller in spite of an overall reliance on genre formula".

Viewers, generally, are way more positive. "Land of Bad" has earned a 94% audience score from more than 500 reviews. Fans are throwing words like "underrated", "intense" and 'action-packed' around, and calling it a very entertaining, if predictable, watch.

Not sure "Land of Bad" is right for you? Find more must-watch flicks with our guide to the best Netflix movies you can stream right now. And if you're specifically looking for more high-octane adventures, we've also highlighted the very best Netflix action movies you should be watching right now, too.