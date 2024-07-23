'Top Gun: Maverick' flies back to Prime Video’s top 10 following exciting 'Top Gun 3' update

A recent "Top Gun 3" update from Glen Powell has pushed the award-winning "Top Gun: Maverick" back into Prime Video’s top 10 list. On the " Happy Sad Confused " podcast, Powell revealed that he has a date in mind of when pre-production will begin on the movie’s currently untitled sequel.

Back in 2022, Powell addressed the idea of a potential "Top Gun 3" when talking to IndieWire . "If we can figure out more crazy things to do with airplanes or a story that is compelling and emotional and adventurous and romantic and all those things like, I am sure Tom [Cruise] would be down," he commented. Now, after months of minimal updates, it seems as though the planning stage will finally take off soon.

This means that "Top Gun 3" could begin filming later this year or early 2025. So, it’s possible the sequel will hit the big screen sometime next fall if everything goes to plan. There hasn’t been official confirmation of who will be returning, but Tom Cruise, Miles Teller and Glen Powell are likely to reprise their roles since they are attached to the project.

After this update came to fruition, "Top Gun: Maverick" wasted no time flying into the Prime Video top 10. It’s evident that viewers are either eager for a refresher or curious to see what all the excitement is about.

'Top Gun: Maverick' deserves to be in the top 10

Top Gun: Maverick - Official Trailer (2022) - Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

"Top Gun: Maverick" deserves to be in Prime Video's top 10 for several reasons. First and foremost, its stunning aerial cinematography and intense flying sequences offer a visually spectacular experience that intrigued me from start to finish. The movie features groundbreaking practical effects and real-life stunts that set it apart from other action-adventure movies.

Mixed into those action sequences is a very impactful story that strikes a perfect balance between high-octane drama and emotional depth, allowing us as an audience to connect with the characters on a personal level. Also a huge bonus point to the narrative for paying homage to the original "Top Gun".

The recent announcement of "Top Gun 3" has clearly reignited interest in the franchise, driving more people to revisit "Top Gun: Maverick" in anticipation. This renewed excitement is reflected in the movie’s surge in popularity on Prime Video (which currently sits at No. 10 as of July 23). Although this might be a temporary surge, it’s still worth a watch, even if you’ve seen it a few times already. And for those who haven’t, I can offer a quick rundown of what the movie is about.

"Top Gun: Maverick" follows Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) as he returns to the Navy's elite fighter weapons school, Top Gun, as a mentor and instructor. The movie is set more than three decades after the original "Top Gun." Maverick is tasked with training a new generation of pilots, including Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his late best friend, Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards). As Maverick faces the challenges of his past and the changing nature of modern warfare, he must prepare the young pilots for a high-stakes mission that requires both skill and courage.

The ratings for 'Top Gun: Maverick' encouraged a sequel

It seems as though "Top Gun 3" only became an idea when "Top Gun: Maverick" reached high levels of success. The movie has 96% on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive score of 99% from audiences, proving that it did everything right when continuing the story of Tom Cruise’s Pete Mitchell.

Alissa Wilkinson from Vox said: "It brings Maverick’s story full circle in a satisfying manner that adds depth and dimension to its predecessor, but still tells a story that’s all its own." Meanwhile, Austin Chronicle’s Trace Sauveur said: "One of the best legacy sequels we’ve ever gotten: a movie that knows how to move along and give you what you came for."

I understand that an intense action movie like this won’t be for everyone considering it relies on a fast-moving, adrenaline-filled narrative, and those who haven’t seen the original might not gain as much enjoyment from it. However, with it flying into the top 10 (and might not stay there for long), it's definitely worth getting in on the hype.

In the mood for something else while you wait for "Top Gun 3"? Check out this list of the best movies on Amazon Prime Video or discover our favorite action movies on Prime Video right now .