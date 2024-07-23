Netflix top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching right now

As the weather heats up outside, Netflix is serving up plenty of blockbusters to help you beat the heat from the comfort of your couch. I don't know about you, but when I have no clue what to watch, I head straight to the top 10 most-watched movies list. Granted, they aren't all guaranteed to be winners, but it's handy for cutting through the noise quickly.

With that in mind, we're here to help you figure out what to watch by narrowing down the three best movies to watch in the Netflix top-10 list. This list includes a war thriller that audiences love despite its lackluster box office run, a heartwarming sports drama about overcoming the odds and an earworm-filled animated movie for the whole family to enjoy.

This article is based on the Netflix top 10 list of most-watched movies in the U.S. as of 4 p.m. ET on July 23. For even more recommendations on what to watch across the best streaming services, check out everything new on Netflix this month.

'Land of Bad' (2024)

Land of Bad Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

One of this year's biggest box office flops is finding new life on streaming — and it looks like critics were too quick to judge if its 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is anything to go by. While you may not have heard of "Land of Bad" before it crashed into Netflix's top 10 this week, it's shaping up to be a war thriller for the ages.

Co-written and directed by William Eubank, the movie follows a U.S. Army Delta Force squad on a mission to retrieve a CIA intelligence asset who has fallen into enemy hands in the Philippines when everything gets FUBAR. With his crew dead and stranded behind enemy lines, rookie Sergeant JJ Kinney (Liam Hemsworth) is forced to rely on the remote guidance of drone pilot Captain Eddie Grimm "Reaper" (Russell Crowe) to make it to the extraction point in one piece.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Trolls Band Together' (2023)

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

The Trolls are back in "Trolls Band Together," the latest in DreamsWorks' animated series based on the wild-haired toy dolls of the same name. If you don't have youngins in your life demanding to watch the Trolls movies a zillion times, here's the elevator pitch: A star-studded cast (including some bonafide pop stars) come together and sing karaoke along to a kaleidoscope of colorful visuals and playground humor.

When Branch (Justin Timberlake), Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and crew set out to rescue his brother Floyd (Troye Sivan), they find out the grouchy, music-hating Branch used to be part of the boy band Brozone. Rounding out the other members are Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, and Kid Cudi. This latest Trolls adventure also serves as a de facto NSYNC reunion, with the boy band performing their first original song in decades for the film.

Watch it now on Netflix

'The Long Game' (2023)

THE LONG GAME - Official Trailer (2024) - YouTube Watch On

Who doesn't love an underdog story? "The Long Game" tells the little-known yet remarkable true tale of a group of Mexican-American teens in 1950s Texas who, after being banned from an all-white country club, say screw it and start their own golf team.

Despite lacking professional training and quality equipment, the team goes on to win a Texas state high school golf championship against all odds. Described as “‘Field of Dreams’ set in the world of golf,” this feel-good sports movie has all the makings of a real hole-in-one hit. While not an instant summer blockbuster during its theatrical run, it was warmly received by critics and audiences alike, with the latter giving it a rare 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch it now on Netflix

Netflix Top 10 Movies Right Now

"Ghostbusters Frozen Empire" (2024) "Land of Bad" (2024) "Trolls Band Together" (2023) "Find Me Falling" (2024) "Hillbilly Elegy" (2020) "Minions" (2015) "Shrek" (2001) "The Long Game" (2023) "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (2023) "Fifty Shades Freed" (2018)