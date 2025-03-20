5 biggest Netflix movies and shows I can’t wait to watch in spring 2025

It’s officially spring, which means I can finally get excited about the biggest movies and shows coming to Netflix this season.

Unfortunately, spring won’t bring the long-awaited return of favorites like “Squid Game” season 3, “Stranger Things” season 5, or “Wednesday” season 2. But that just makes room for fresh titles to take the spotlight, and this lineup sounds genuinely promising.

Netflix has a habit of cranking out as much content as possible, so I’m keeping my expectations in check. But with “Black Mirror” season 7, Tom Hardy’s new action-thriller, and a sci-fi series described as “The Last of Us” meets “Fallout” all on the way over the next few weeks, I have a good feeling about this spring.

So, here are the five biggest Netflix movies and shows I absolutely can’t wait to watch in spring 2025.

‘Karma’

Netflix’s new crime thriller “Karma” is one of my most anticipated shows of the year. Period. The new trailer, which features “Squid Game” star Park Hae-soo back in action, makes this even more exciting.

He played Cho Sang-woo in the blockbuster Netflix show and was easily one of my favorite parts of it. Now that he’s leading this upcoming crime thriller, my expectations have definitely gone up.

Inspired by the Kakao webtoon “Karma,” this show comes from writer-director Lee Il-hyung, known for the hit movie “A Violent Prosecutor.” The story follows six people bound by an inescapable cycle of karma, each shaped by their own impulsive and reckless decisions.

Among them is a man crushed by debt, a woman forced to face the very thing she fears most, and a reckless driver who tries to cover up his crime, only to be blackmailed by a witness demanding a payout for silence.

Stream it on Netflix starting April 4

‘Black Mirror’ season 7

Ever since the first “Black Mirror” season 7 trailer dropped, my excitement has been through the roof. Not only does this season have a stacked cast but it also features a sequel to the popular episode “USS Callister.” This episode is memorable for its twisted, nightmarish take on sci-fi classics like “Star Trek.”

This first proper look at this new season offers a very chilling glimpse into the show’s latest batch of dystopian nightmares. As always, the critically acclaimed anthology series is ready to challenge our relationship with technology, this time focusing on deeper sci-fi stories that explore AI and human consciousness.

Safe to say I’ll be binge-watching the other seasons again to prepare myself for what will probably be a very wild ride.

Stream it on Netflix starting April 10

‘Bullet Train Explosion’

Netflix’s upcoming thriller “Bullet Train Explosion” looks like an absolute blast. Set aboard a high-speed train racing through Japan, it follows a group of passengers caught in a life-or-death situation when a bomb is discovered onboard, one that will detonate if the train drops below a certain speed. Anyone who’s seen “Speed” will probably recognize the similarities.

In “Bullet Train Explosion,” a frantic call reaches the Shinkansen General Operation Control Center where someone claims there’s a bomb on the Hayabusa No. 60 train heading to Tokyo. If the train’s speed drops below 100 km/h, the bomb will detonate. With a staggering ransom demand of 100 billion yen, the situation turns into a high-stakes race against time.

Stream it on Netflix starting April 23

‘Havoc’

As soon as I heard that Netflix was getting a Tom Hardy action-thriller, I was hyped. Netflix first began production on “Havoc” back in 2021, and after years of no updates, we finally got a trailer last month offering a glimpse of what’s ahead. While it doesn’t give too much away, the teaser does show flashes of intense action and a chilling warning. It set the mood perfectly.

“Havoc” stars Tom Hardy as Walker, a battle-worn detective who must fight his way through the criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son. But taking on violent mobsters is only part of the struggle — he also finds himself tangled in a deep web of corruption while confronting his own haunted past.

Stream it on Netflix starting April 25

‘The Eternaut’

One show that’s been on my radar for a while is “The Eternaut,” especially since it’s been compared to “The Last of Us” and “Fallout” — two of my favorite shows ever. With HBO’s second season of the video game adaptation dropping next month, I have a feeling Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi show could be the perfect companion piece. Consider me intrigued.

“The Eternaut” is about a mysterious deadly snowfall that wipes out most of the population and leaves thousands stranded. Juan Salvo and his friends go on a desperate struggle for survival.

Everything changes when they discover that the toxic snowstorm is only the first attack by a foreign army invading Earth. The only way to stay alive is to join together and fight.

Stream it on Netflix starting April 30