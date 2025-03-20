5 biggest Netflix movies and shows I can’t wait to watch in spring 2025

News
By published

These are the movies and shows on my Netflix watchlist

Cristin Milioti in &quot;Black Mirror&quot; season 7 coming to Netflix
(Image credit: Nick Wall / Netflix)

It’s officially spring, which means I can finally get excited about the biggest movies and shows coming to Netflix this season.

Unfortunately, spring won’t bring the long-awaited return of favorites like “Squid Game” season 3, “Stranger Things” season 5, or “Wednesday” season 2. But that just makes room for fresh titles to take the spotlight, and this lineup sounds genuinely promising.

Netflix has a habit of cranking out as much content as possible, so I’m keeping my expectations in check. But with “Black Mirror” season 7, Tom Hardy’s new action-thriller, and a sci-fi series described as “The Last of Us” meets “Fallout” all on the way over the next few weeks, I have a good feeling about this spring.

So, here are the five biggest Netflix movies and shows I absolutely can’t wait to watch in spring 2025.

‘Karma’

Karma | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Karma | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Netflix’s new crime thriller “Karma” is one of my most anticipated shows of the year. Period. The new trailer, which features “Squid Game” star Park Hae-soo back in action, makes this even more exciting.

He played Cho Sang-woo in the blockbuster Netflix show and was easily one of my favorite parts of it. Now that he’s leading this upcoming crime thriller, my expectations have definitely gone up.

Inspired by the Kakao webtoon “Karma,” this show comes from writer-director Lee Il-hyung, known for the hit movie “A Violent Prosecutor.” The story follows six people bound by an inescapable cycle of karma, each shaped by their own impulsive and reckless decisions.

Among them is a man crushed by debt, a woman forced to face the very thing she fears most, and a reckless driver who tries to cover up his crime, only to be blackmailed by a witness demanding a payout for silence.

Stream it on Netflix starting April 4

‘Black Mirror’ season 7

Black Mirror: Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Black Mirror: Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Ever since the first “Black Mirror” season 7 trailer dropped, my excitement has been through the roof. Not only does this season have a stacked cast but it also features a sequel to the popular episode “USS Callister.” This episode is memorable for its twisted, nightmarish take on sci-fi classics like “Star Trek.”

This first proper look at this new season offers a very chilling glimpse into the show’s latest batch of dystopian nightmares. As always, the critically acclaimed anthology series is ready to challenge our relationship with technology, this time focusing on deeper sci-fi stories that explore AI and human consciousness.

Safe to say I’ll be binge-watching the other seasons again to prepare myself for what will probably be a very wild ride.

Stream it on Netflix starting April 10

‘Bullet Train Explosion’

Bullet Train Explosion | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Bullet Train Explosion | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Netflix’s upcoming thriller “Bullet Train Explosion” looks like an absolute blast. Set aboard a high-speed train racing through Japan, it follows a group of passengers caught in a life-or-death situation when a bomb is discovered onboard, one that will detonate if the train drops below a certain speed. Anyone who’s seen “Speed” will probably recognize the similarities.

In “Bullet Train Explosion,” a frantic call reaches the Shinkansen General Operation Control Center where someone claims there’s a bomb on the Hayabusa No. 60 train heading to Tokyo. If the train’s speed drops below 100 km/h, the bomb will detonate. With a staggering ransom demand of 100 billion yen, the situation turns into a high-stakes race against time.

Stream it on Netflix starting April 23

‘Havoc’

HAVOC | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube HAVOC | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

As soon as I heard that Netflix was getting a Tom Hardy action-thriller, I was hyped. Netflix first began production on “Havoc” back in 2021, and after years of no updates, we finally got a trailer last month offering a glimpse of what’s ahead. While it doesn’t give too much away, the teaser does show flashes of intense action and a chilling warning. It set the mood perfectly.

“Havoc” stars Tom Hardy as Walker, a battle-worn detective who must fight his way through the criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son. But taking on violent mobsters is only part of the struggle — he also finds himself tangled in a deep web of corruption while confronting his own haunted past.

Stream it on Netflix starting April 25

‘The Eternaut’

The Eternaut | First Look | Netflix - YouTube The Eternaut | First Look | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

One show that’s been on my radar for a while is “The Eternaut,” especially since it’s been compared to “The Last of Us” and “Fallout” — two of my favorite shows ever. With HBO’s second season of the video game adaptation dropping next month, I have a feeling Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi show could be the perfect companion piece. Consider me intrigued.

“The Eternaut” is about a mysterious deadly snowfall that wipes out most of the population and leaves thousands stranded. Juan Salvo and his friends go on a desperate struggle for survival.

Everything changes when they discover that the toxic snowstorm is only the first attack by a foreign army invading Earth. The only way to stay alive is to join together and fight.

Stream it on Netflix starting April 30

More from Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
Alix Blackburn
Alix Blackburn
Staff Writer, Streaming

Alix is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer for Screen Rant and Bough Digital, both of which sparked her interest in the entertainment industry. When she’s not writing about the latest movies and TV shows, she’s either playing horror video games on her PC or working on her first novel.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp and Randall Park as Edwin Park in &quot;The Residence&quot;
5 new Netflix shows I’ll be binge-watching in 2025
Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in &quot;The Night Agent&quot; season 2, coming to Netflix in January 2025
My 7 most anticipated Netflix shows of 2025
Promotional still from Happy Gilmore 2 showing Adam Sandler swinging a club on a golf course in front of a crowd.
Netflix is back with a vengeance in 2025 — these are the movies I'm most excited about
&quot;Squid Game&quot; season 3.
Netflix just revealed its 2025 slate — ‘Squid Game’ season 3, 'Stranger Things' season 5 and more
Stranger Things; The Last of Us; Wednesday
I watch TV for a living — here are 10 shows I can't wait to stream in 2025
Daredevil: Born Again; The Electric State; The Wheel of Time
What to watch in March 2025: 19 new shows and movies on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Latest in Netflix
Cristin Milioti in &quot;Black Mirror&quot; season 7 coming to Netflix
5 biggest Netflix movies and shows I can’t wait to watch in spring 2025
&quot;Big Nick&quot; O&#039;Brien (Gerard Butler) looks over his shoulder in a scene from &quot;Den of Thieves 2: Pantera&quot;
Netflix just got this crime thriller sequel with Gerard Butler — here's why I'd stream it now
Dee Wallace in &quot;Cujo&quot; (1983)
One of my favorite Stephen King novels is getting a Netflix remake — and I hope it has more bite than the original
Daniel Craig in Knives Out 2, Glen Powell as Gary Johnson in Hit Man and Jennifer Lawrence in No Hard Feelings
There’s been 136 Netflix No. 1 movies in the last 4 years — here’s the 15 you need to watch
Park Hae-soo as Kim Beom-jun in &quot;Karma&quot; on Netflix
Netflix’s latest crime thriller show just got a new trailer — and I can’t wait to see this ‘Squid Game’ star back in action
Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore) petting a bird in a promotional still from Netflix&#039;s &quot;Sirens&quot;
Netflix just teased a new dark comedy series with Julianne Moore, Kevin Bacon, and Meghann Fahy — here's your first look
Latest in News
Google Pixel 9a hands-on.
Pixel 9a’s on-device AI isn’t as good as the Pixel 9 — here’s what’s different
Cristin Milioti in &quot;Black Mirror&quot; season 7 coming to Netflix
5 biggest Netflix movies and shows I can’t wait to watch in spring 2025
Siri in iOS 18 on iPhone
Users complain that Siri can’t answer even the most basic questions — here’s what we know
Sony Xperia 1 VI
Sony Xperia 1 VII could get a 200MP main camera to challenge Galaxy S25 Ultra
iPhone 16 next to samsung galaxy watch 7 and bose wireless earbuds on a composite image
Apple's walled garden is crashing down — EU orders iOS to open up to third-party devices
Sourdough Sidekick
Feeding your sourdough starter just got a lot easier with this new smart gadget
More about netflix
&quot;Big Nick&quot; O&#039;Brien (Gerard Butler) looks over his shoulder in a scene from &quot;Den of Thieves 2: Pantera&quot;

Netflix just got this crime thriller sequel with Gerard Butler — here's why I'd stream it now
Dee Wallace in &quot;Cujo&quot; (1983)

One of my favorite Stephen King novels is getting a Netflix remake — and I hope it has more bite than the original
spring sale glasses deals

Best Amazon Spring Sale smart glasses deals — my favorite AR glasses are cheaper than ever
See more latest
Most Popular
Sony Xperia 1 VI
Sony Xperia 1 VII could get a 200MP main camera to challenge Galaxy S25 Ultra
Google Pixel 9a hands-on.
Pixel 9a’s on-device AI isn’t as good as the Pixel 9 — here’s what’s different
Sourdough Sidekick
Feeding your sourdough starter just got a lot easier with this new smart gadget
&quot;Big Nick&quot; O&#039;Brien (Gerard Butler) looks over his shoulder in a scene from &quot;Den of Thieves 2: Pantera&quot;
Netflix just got this crime thriller sequel with Gerard Butler — here's why I'd stream it now
Siri in iOS 18 on iPhone
Users complain that Siri can’t answer even the most basic questions — here’s what we know
Dante Maddox Jr. #21 of the Xavier Musketeers and Arthur Kaluma #6 of the Texas Longhorns compete for the ball in March 2025
March Madness First Round 2025 live stream: How to watch the games online
Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist
Shark's new HydroGo fan can be used in the office, on vacation, and even outdoors — here's why I can't wait to try it
Qobuz
Qobuz reveals artist payouts for the first ever — here’s how much it pays artists per stream
Dee Wallace in &quot;Cujo&quot; (1983)
One of my favorite Stephen King novels is getting a Netflix remake — and I hope it has more bite than the original
iPhone 16 next to samsung galaxy watch 7 and bose wireless earbuds on a composite image
Apple's walled garden is crashing down — EU orders iOS to open up to third-party devices