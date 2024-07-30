When "Emily in Paris" season 4 makes its much-awaited return to Netflix on Thursday, August 15 — as with other Netflix shows like "Bridgerton," "Stranger Things" and "You," the fourth will be split into two parts, with the first five episodes in August and the final five installments to follow on Thursday, September 12 — fans of the French-set dramedy will see plenty of familiar faces.

There will, of course, be Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), her hunky love interests Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), and her Agence Grateau teammates Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and Julien (Samuel Arnold). But along with those returning characters, there will be a few fresh faces thrown in the mix.

Among the newcomers introduced this season is Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello, rumored to be a new romantic interest for Ms. Cooper. "Originally from Rome, Marcello is direct, confident, and values simplicity," reads the official character description, per Netflix. "He’s substantive but never flashy — true to the roots of his family’s company."

And we'll get some insights into Marcello's family as we meet his mother, Antonia Muratori, played by Italian actress Anna Galiena. As the matriarch of the Muratori family and the head of the family business, "Antonia presides over their small village by building up the community and taking care of the people who live and work there," reads her character description.

(Image credit: Stephanie Branchu/ Netflix)

"Emily in Paris" fans can also say "Enchanté!" to Thalia Besson as Genevieve, Laurent’s twentysomething daughter from a past relationship who’s moved from New York City to Paris to start her career. "Her bright and eager demeanor immediately endears her to Emily, who’s thrilled to have an American expat to mentor," reads Genevieve's character breakdown. "But their similarities may end up complicating Emily’s life both professionally and personally." That spells drama!

Golden Globe-nominated British actor Rupert Everett ("An Ideal Husband," "My Best Friend's Wedding") also joins the cast as Giorgio Barbieri, the owner of a global interior design firm based in Rome. "Giorgio makes it his business to know everyone else’s business, and to be the life of every party," reports Netflix. And he also has a longstanding friendship with Sylvie.

Sylvie also has history with another new character: Giancarlo (played by Raoul Bova), a "charming, self-assured, and successful Roman commercial director who used to be Sylvie’s film professor."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for what fans can expect from the upcoming fourth season, the streamer also released a plot synopsis for the new episodes: "After the tumultuous events of Camille and Gabriel’s ill-fated wedding, Emily finds herself at a crossroads, grappling with her feelings for both Gabriel and Alfie. The revelation of Gabriel expecting a baby with his ex complicates matters further, while Alfie’s worst fears about Emily and Gabriel seem to be coming true."

"At work, Sylvie faces a dilemma from her past that threatens her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team must navigate significant personnel changes," the summary continues. "Meanwhile, Mindy and her band are preparing for Eurovision but must find creative solutions when their funds run low. Emily and Gabriel’s professional collaboration towards achieving a Michelin star is fraught with undeniable chemistry and looming secrets that could shatter their dreams."



Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things "Emily in Paris" ahead of the fourth season, including behind-the-scenes tidbits, actor insights, character descriptions and on-set photos. In the meantime, you can catch up with Emily, Gabriel, Alfie and the rest of the Paris crew by rewatching the show's first three seasons with a Netflix subscription.