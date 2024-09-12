How many seasons will 'Emily in Paris' go for? Here's what creator Darren Star says

After a nearly monthlong wait, the second half of "Emily in Paris" season 4 hit Netflix today. (Like "Bridgerton," "Stranger Things" and "You" before it, the France-set series has split its season into two parts, with the first five episodes premiering last month.) But will the romantic comedy centered on Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) and her various hunky love interests continue past the fourth season?

"Emily in Paris" creator Darren Star — the mastermind behind some of TV's most beloved titles, including "Beverly Hills, 90210," "Melrose Place" and "Sex and the City" — recently discussed the future of the series during a season 4 press junket in Rome. (Yes, the fourth season does see our favorite French folks jetting off to the Italian capital city.)

Talking to PEDESTRIAN.TV, Star revealed that he'll continue making "Emily in Paris" for "as many [seasons] as they’ll have us!" However, he's not looking too far into the future, adding: "Let’s start with season five and take it from there."

Note: as of press time, Netflix has not officially picked up a fifth season of "Emily in Paris." The third and fourth season were greenlit simultaneously and confirmed by series star Lily Collins on social media back in January 2022. That pick-up happened a month after season 2 dropped in December 2021; similarly, the second season was announced in November 2020, a month after the series first made its debut. So if we're going by TV tradition, we should hear about whether or not there will be a "Emily in Paris" season 5 sometime this October.

As for what's at the root of the longevity of "Emily in Paris," especially in the fickle streaming model, Star surmises that it's connected to the close female friendship between Cooper's Emily and her BFF Mindy Chen, played by Ashley Park.

“Especially in terms of 'Emily In Paris,' when you come alone to a foreign country, the friends you meet become so much more valuable to you," Star told PEDESTRIAN.TV. “At the beginning of the series, I knew that Emily (Lily Collins) and Mindy (Ashley Park) was going to have to be an important relationship. And I wanted Mindy to be somebody who you just fell in love with, like Ashley Park, she’s the friend you would want to have. So I thought that was always going to be a super important piece of the series.”



We'll find out what happens with Emily, Mindy and the rest of our "Emily in Paris" friends when the new episodes drop this week. Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things "Emily in Paris" ahead of season 4 part 2, including behind-the-scenes tidbits, actor insights, character descriptions and whether or not we'll be getting a fifth season of the Netflix hit. In the meantime, you can catch up with all of your favorite characters by rewatching the show's first three seasons and season 4 part 1 with a Netflix subscription.

