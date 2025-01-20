New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Jan. 20-26)

The top shows and movies new on Netflix this week are headlined by the return of one of Netflix's surprise hits from 2023.

"The Night Agent" is officially back for a second season after its first season became one of the biggest hits for the streaming service. This espionage thriller arrives in an unexpected (but welcome) golden age of spy thrillers and could be the next must-watch Netflix show after "American Primeval" was a hit for Netflix earlier this month.

For more to watch, read on for our top picks for everything coming to Netflix this week. If you need more, check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in January or my picks for my most anticipated Netflix shows of 2025.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'The Night Agent' season 2

The Night Agent: Season 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Night Agent" stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland. Peter is an FBI agent who serves as a Night Action telephone operator. It's supposed to be a boring job, but one day the phone rings and he's thrown into a conspiracy about a potential mole in the U.S. government. This conspiracy uncovers treason but also launches a budding romance between Peter and former tech CEO Rose Larkin (Luiciane Buchanan), who makes the call to Peter after her aunt and uncle are murdered.

This action thriller has already been renewed for a season 3, so it will be interesting to see how this season is constructed knowing that they'll be able to tell more story beyond these 10 episodes. All we know for sure is that this season there's a new conspiracy involving a rogue CIA agent, a ruthless intelligence broker and a deadly war criminal. Don't miss "The Night Agent" season 2 this week.

Watch on Netflix starting Jan. 23

'W.A.G.s to Riches'

W.A.G.s to Riches | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

For those who are unfamiliar, "W.A.G" stands for wives and girlfriends, and it's typically used to refer to the spouses and partners of professional athletes or celebrities. And often, they're considered by the public to be nothing more than associated with their more famous counterparts.

But in "W.A.G.s to Riches," Netflix is launching a new reality show that intends to flip the script and showcase just how much these W.A.G.s are doing. It stars nine women in Miami who are either in relationships with, married to, divorced from, or co-parents with famous athletes and musicians. Part documentary, part soap opera, it follows them as they try and balance careers, motherhood, and high-profile relationships, including battling gossip, breaking through in the city's social scene and more.

Watch on Netflix starting Jan. 22

'You Hurt My Feelings'

You Hurt My Feelings | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

"You Hurt My Feelings" is a comedy-drama starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Beth, a successful writer. Her career as a memoirist and a creative writing teacher has gone well, so she decides to write her first novel ... and it comes back with a lot of notes. She shows it to her husband Don (Tobias Menzies) and he says he loves it, and that Beth should find an agent more supportive of her project.

Except, it turns out that was a lie. One day out shopping, Beth overhears Don tell his brother-in-law Mark (Arian Moayed) that he doesn't like the novel at all, but that he couldn't tell Beth because he feels he can't be honest with her about anything. That sets off a riff in their marriage, and you'll have to watch the movie to find out how (if) they repair it.

Watch on Netflix starting Jan. 26

'Sakamoto Days' (new episodes)

Sakamoto Days | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Sakamoto Days" is based on the popular manga series of the same name. Its story centers around Taro Sakamoto (Tomokazu Sugita [Japanese]; Matthew Mercer [English]), a man who was once the world's greatest hitman but gave it all up to become a husband to Aoi (Nao Tōyama [Japanese]; Rosie Okumura [English]).

Now, he's not just a husband but a father, and along with Aoi and their six-year-old daughter Hana (Hina Kino) he runs a convenience store. Having sworn not to kill again, he's put on some weight and tries to maintain a peaceful life as a husband and father. However, the world of hitmen refuses to leave him alone. Thankfully, he has Shin (Nobunaga Shimazaki [Japanese]; Dallas Liu [English]), another former hitman who can read minds to help him protect his family while keeping his promise not to kill. The first two episodes have already and new episodes arrive this Saturday. Check out this new Netflix anime in either its original Japanese or what appears to be a surprisingly good English dub.

Watch new episodes on Netflix starting Jan. 25

'NCIS' seasons 1-5

If you've ever been on a treadmill at the gym, there's a good chance you've seen an episode of "NCIS." Heck, even if you've never set foot on a treadmill, there's a good chance you've seen this long-running series that's one of the most popular shows in network television history. It stars Mark Harmon as Naval Criminal Investigative Service Supervisory Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs but is known for its deep ensemble cast that includes fan-favorite Pauley Perrette (Forensic Specialist Abby Sciuto) and its well-executed procedural format.

There have been 22 seasons of "NCIS" to date, so there are a ton of episodes you could potentially watch. But starting this Thursday, the first five seasons will be available to binge on Netflix, so if you want to start watching there's never been a better time.

Watch on Netflix starting Jan. 23

Everything new on Netflix: Jan 20-26

JANUARY 21

"The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits" Week of January 10, 2025

JANUARY 22

"W.A.G.s to Riches" (Netflix series)

W.A.G.s to Riches takes you inside the high-stakes world of ambitious women in Miami, connected to the city’s most elite athletes, musicians, and power players. This docu-soap follows a bold group of women who are breaking the mold and building empires of their own, balancing thriving careers, motherhood, and high-profile relationships—all while dealing with the glamour and drama that come with their affluent lives. From battling blog-fueled gossip to competing in a city where connections are everything, these women are out to prove they’re more than just the trophies behind the men, with some even out-earning their famous male counterparts. With fierce ambition, rivalries, and jaw-dropping moments, W.A.G.s to Riches pulls back the curtain on their world like never before. Produced by Wheelhouse's Spoke Studios with Rasheed J. Daniel, Liz Fine and Gardner Reed serving as executive producers

JANUARY 23

"The Night Agent" season 2 (Netflix series)

The hunt for a CIA agent accused of leaking secrets puts Peter and Rose in the crosshairs of a ruthless intelligence broker and a deadly war criminal.

"NCIS" seasons 1-5

JANUARY 24

"The Sand Castle" (LB) (Netflix film)

Stranded on a deserted island, a family of four scavenges for survival as their past unravels, sending them into a downward spiral of painful events.

JANUARY 25

"Sakamoto Days" (JP) (Netflix anime) new episodes

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

JANUARY 26

"You Hurt My Feelings"

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 1/20/25

"The Gift"

Leaving 1/25/25

"The Babadook"

"The Rental"

Leaving 1/26/25

"FullMetal Alchemist"

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith"