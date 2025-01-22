Netflix just dropped a new trailer for its upcoming political thriller — and now I can't wait to stream it

Netflix recently gave us a sneak peek at their upcoming political thriller, "Zero Day" and we were already excited. But that brief preview was little more than a snippet from the opening scene wherein lead star Robert De Niro frantically searched a room for ... something.

Today (Jan. 22), the full "Zero Day" trailer has landed. I watched it as soon as it dropped, and now I'm counting down the days until I can stream it, as it looks like a real thrill ride.

After a deadly cyberattack, former president George Mullen (De Niro)is spearheading the Zero Day Commission to find the perpetrators of the horrific incident. As you'll see in this new footage (embedded below), this controversial probe doesn't sit well with the American public, even if it's being helmed by a respected former leader.

ZERO DAY | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

With the threat of a new attack looming, Mullen and his team look to use any means necessary to try and find the perpetrators. This intense trailer teases police raids, protests, media criticism, ruthless tactics and plenty of trouble.

Frankly, this "Zero Day" trailer looks like it'll have me hooked from the off. Netflix has been on a run of binge-worthy conspiracy thrillers — look at "The Diplomat" or "The Madness" — and this gripping trailer certainly looks like it'll be a show you shouldn't skip out on.

If you also like what you see, you'll be pleased to know that you won't have to wait much longer to see what's in store; "Zero Day" is streaming on Netflix from Thursday, February 20, 2025.

What else do we know about 'Zero Day?'

(Image credit: Netflix)

Notably, "Zero Day" marks De Niro's TV series debut, both as an actor and executive producer, but he's far from the only star involved in Netflix's new show.

The star-studded cast also includes a ton of faces you'll no doubt recognize, including Angela Bassett, Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Connie Britton, Jon Allen, Matthew Modine and Dan Stevens.

The series was created by Eric Newman ("Grisela," "Narcos")and Noah Oppenheim ("President," "Jackie"), and, per Oppenheim's comments to Tudum, "Zero Day" isn't just a race to find the culprits before it's too late. It's also a show that, "looks at the cost of power for those who are asked to take on these enormous challenges — what it means for them personally, and what it means for their families."

If you need something else to stream while you count down the days until "Zero Day" arrives next month, be sure to check out our guide to all the best Netflix shows you can stream right now.