Netflix just got one of the most overlooked sci-fi thrillers of the past decade — and it’s a mind-bending movie

Forgive me, Tom Hiddleston, I wasn’t really familiar with your game. If you thought the English actor’s best role was as the trickster God Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you might want to think again.

In “High Rise,” he delivers a gripping performance as a man at the center of a bleak dystopian future. Slick with style, this movie is seriously overlooked.

Fortunately, “High Rise” now has the chance to tower over its competitor as it’s just been added to Netflix’s movie library as part of the streaming service’s March 2025 slate. I’ve seen countless examples of forgotten movies from years gone by getting a deserved second wind after being added to Netflix U.S., and I’m really hoping that “High Rise” is next on the list.

While the movie certainly has its flaws, not least of which is the fact it’s an adaptation of a J. G. Ballard novel often cited as “unfilmable,” it spins a bizarrely brilliant yarn and is a deeply thoughtful sci-fi movie that will get your brain working overtime as you try to piece together it’s secrets.

Here’s why “High Rise” needs to be in your Netflix watchlist this weekend.

What is ‘High Rise’ about?

HIGH-RISE - Official Trailer - Starring Tom Hiddleston - YouTube Watch On

Based on the legendary novel of the same name, “High Rise” sees a handsome young doctor Robert Laing (Tom Hiddleston) move into a swanky apartment block in 1970s London. Designed by a celebrated architect, Anthony Royal (Jeremy Irons), the tower is a symbol of luxury, but also a method of class divide with the rich on top and the poor below.

Over time, the block descends into chaos as tensions between the residents rise, and the building becomes a haven for debauchery and man’s most carnal impulses. But adding a darker element to the mix, there are also incidences of violence and even murder. And as the titular high-rise slips even further into untamed carnage, Laing himself is changed by it all.

Also starring Sienna Miller, Luke Evans, Elisabeth Moss, Keeley Hawes and James Purefoy, “High Rise” is as wonderful as it is weird, but under the hood, it has much to say about our society, and not all that much of it positive.

‘High Rise’ is weird, wonderful and won’t leave your mind

(Image credit: AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo / StudioCanal)

“High Rise” comes from the director Ben Wheatley, who is no stranger to off-kilter dark thrillers having also made 2011’s disturbing “Kill List.” The English filmmaker also helmed “The Meg 2,” but let’s not talk about that.

“High Rise” has about as much in common with a silly popcorn blockbuster shark movie, as I do with an Olympic champion sprinter: Nothing.

I can acknowledge that “High Rise” won’t be to every taste (its divisive critical scores are proof, but we’ll get to those in just a moment). Its surreal nature, unexpected plot points and largely ambiguous third act will leave some viewers wondering “What’s the point?” But if you have a taste for the bizarre, and enjoy unraveling a twisted tale, there’s so much to enjoy.

(Image credit: Atlaspix / Alamy Stock Photo / StudioCanal)

One of the strongest aspect is the performances, Hiddleston is excellent, as is Jeremy Irons as the architect. But my favorite component is the movie’s delicious visuals.

There are several shots here that you could snap and frame as works of art, and the way it incorporates brutalist architecture is remarkable. Even when “High Rise” comes up confusing in the story department, you can still get a kick from watching the madness unfold.

Also, to lay all my cards on the table, the movie was primarily filmed in the seaside location of Bangor, Northern Ireland, a place of great personal importance to me, so to be honest, I have an undeniable bias for the flick purely because it was the talk of the town at the time. Nevertheless, even without that connection, I still feel “High Rise” is a movie worth watching.

(Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / StudioCanal)

But I can’t pretend that’s a universal opinion. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie holds a 60% score. Still enough for a fresh rating. The site’s ‘Critics Consensus’ reads “High-Rise may not quite live up to its classic source material, but it still offers an energetic, well-acted, and thought-provoking take on its timely socioeconomic themes.”

This is one of those movies that has received both five-star reviews and one-star maulings.

This is very much one of those movies that has received both five-star reviews and one-star maulings.

But there’s no denying that its audience score is skewed towards the negative. Looking again at Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a poor 38% score, and there’s nothing “fresh” about many of its user reviews.

One of the more recent calls it “a neat concept on paper but so poorly done” but another notes it’s “an interesting social experiment with a wonderfully talented cast and crew.”

Stream “High Rise” on Netflix now

(Image credit: Cinematic / Alamy Stock Photo / StudioCanal)

Divisive is certainly an apt word when it comes to “High Rise.” As stated, I’m in the camp that believes this sci-fi thriller was overlooked, but you don’t have to search particularly far to find somebody with the opposite opinion.

When it comes to a movie such as this, where opinions differ, I always maintain that the best course of action is to give it a try for yourself.

If you can appreciate a peculiar plot and truly remarkable production design, you might find yourself absorbed by “High Rise” and even come to appreciate its numerous unconventional elements. However, if you find yourself alienated by its oddness, I can say you’re wrong. Either way, at the very least, “High Rise” deserves a chance now it’s streaming on Netflix.

Confident “High Rise” won’t be for you? Then why not try Netflix’s new dark thriller “Delicious” instead, it might appeal to your tastes a little bit more. Or, you can check out our guide to everything new on Netflix in March 2025 for more options than you can possibly watch in a single month.

Watch "High Rise" on Netflix now