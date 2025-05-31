3 best new Netflix movies you (probably) missed this month

Netflix adds a lot of new movies every single month, and naturally, when dozens of new additions flood the streaming service’s library, some will get lost in the shuffle.

May 2025 has been a slow month for new Netflix original movies, and the few that did arrive, like “Nonnas,” went straight to No. 1, so they enjoyed plenty of attention. However, Netflix also added a bunch of older library titles this month, and a few of these didn’t quite receive the interest that I had expected.

So, if you think you’ve exhausted the “new arrivals” section, here are three new movies added to Netflix this month that you (probably) haven’t watched yet.

‘Hanna’ (2011)

I was a little surprised that “Hanna” didn’t make more of an impression on Netflix subscribers this month.

Netflix viewers seem to gobble up action-thrillers with glee (even the bad ones, like the awful “Midnight in the Switchgrass” which went to No. 1), and yet this 2011 assassin thriller didn’t even manage to rank in the top 10 list. That’s a real shame, as it’s a well-crafted globe-trotting ride that packs a breakthrough performance from a young Saoirse Ronan.

The eponymous Hanna (Ronan) is a 15-year-old with extraordinarily lethal skills after a childhood of training under the watch of her stern father, Erik Heller (Eric Bana), an ex-C.I.A. operative.

Hanna’s upbringing has shaped her into a lethal assassin, but she is forced to question everything she knows when she’s dispatched to eliminate a target with ties to Erik’s past, Marissa Wiegler (Cate Blanchett).

What follows is a deadly cat-and-mouse game, and as Hanna gets closer to some hidden truths about her past, her primary objective begins to shift.

‘Burn After Reading’ (2008)

The enigmatic Coen Brothers are most fondly known for their work on movies like “The Big Lebowski,” “Fargo” and “No Country for Old Men.” Those are all fantastic flicks and have earned deserved plaudits, but for my money, “Burn After Reading” is the directing duo's most overlooked film.

This black comedy packs an all-star cast with George Clooney, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, John Malkovich and Brad Pitt all in the mix. Plus, it boasts a charmingly irreverent tone and the Coens’ usual habit of writing laser-sharp scripts. It’s a real hoot and a half.

Osbourne Cox (Malkovich) is a retired CIA analyst who decides to write his memoir. Meanwhile, his wife (Swinton) is having an affair with U.S. Marshal Harry (Clooney).

When a CD with Osbourne’s first memoir draft is left behind in a gym locker room and found by two bumbling employees (Pitt and McDormand), the pair think they’ve found the perfect get-rich-quick scheme.

They plan to blackmail Osbourne for the return of what they believe to be classified government information. It all leads to a messy knot of hilarious mix-ups, melodrama and unexpected consequences for all parties involved.

‘Train to Busan’ (2016)

“Train to Busan” is another case where I’m more than a little surprised that the movie didn’t make a real impact on the Netflix top 10 list.

Perhaps it’s the fact that this is a Korean movie, so it does require watching with subtitles, but that’s a tiny barrier that shouldn’t deny anybody entry. For those who have watched, they’ll know it’s a titan of the zombie genre for good reason, delivering past-faced thrills and a frighteningly plausible vision of the apocalypse.

The 2016 movie sees Soek-Woo (Gong Yoo) board a high-speed train from Seoul to Busan with his daughter. As they make their way to their destination, an apocalyptic event breaks out, and flesh-eating zombies emerge.

The train journey becomes a non-stop nightmare as passengers face a battle for survival against threats both inside and outside the train. Rarely dropping the intensity levels for a moment, “Train to Busan” is a first-class action-horror.

