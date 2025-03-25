This action-packed K-drama is now streaming on Netflix — and now’s the time to binge-watch before season 2

If you haven’t heard of “Weak Hero Class” and are looking for something action-packed yet easy to binge this week, now’s the perfect time to check it out because the first season is streaming globally on Netflix.

This gripping K-drama follows a seemingly fragile top student who outsmarts ruthless school bullies using intelligence and strategy. And as you’d expect, there’s no shortage of brutal fight sequences.

Originally premiering exclusively on the Korean streaming platform Wavve, the first season was a massive success after it became the platform's number one drama among paid subscribers within the first day.

Now, with season 2 set to arrive on Netflix in the second quarter of 2025, there’s no better time to catch up.

So, if you’ve spotted “Weak Hero Class” on Netflix and are wondering whether it’s worth streaming, here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is ‘Weak Hero Class’ about?

Weak Hero Class 1 (2022) Official Trailer 2 | Park Ji Hoon, Choi Hyun Wook, Hong Kyung - YouTube Watch On

“Weak Hero Class” season 1 follows Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon), a top student who appears weak but is very intelligent.

Though he prefers to avoid conflict, the relentless bullying at his school forces him to fight back — not with brute strength, but with intelligence, precise strategy and calculated violence.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Set in a school dominated by gang-like hierarchies, the show explores the harsh reality of bullying and its psychological toll. As Si-eun gets dragged into brutal fights and dangerous power struggles, he forms unexpected alliances with Ahn Su-ho (Choi Hyun-wook) and Oh Beom-seok (Hong Kyung).

Together, they navigate a ruthless environment where survival isn’t about physical dominance — it’s about outsmarting enemies in a world where strength takes many forms.

Should you stream ‘Weak Hero Class’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you love a good K-drama that includes plenty of action and juicy drama, “Weak Hero Class” is probably worth adding to your Netflix watchlist.

This K-drama stands out for its unique twist on the high school genre. It combines thrilling action with an intriguing narrative that makes it easy to binge-watch. Unlike your typical protagonist with unrealistic strength, Si-eun relies on calculated intelligence and strategic violence to outsmart his enemies.

It’s definitely a more intense K-drama, where brains matter more than brawn, and the stakes are constantly rising in each episode. With a 96% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it's clear that viewers found it an entertaining and gripping watch when it first released in 2022.

(Image credit: Netflix)

One user said: “It's difficult to put into words just how incredible this drama is. It was my first time seeing Park Ji-hoon in an acting role and he totally blew me away. The show is perfectly written. A must watch for anyone that doesn't mind violence in a drama.”

Another called it one of their “favorite K-dramas,” with most reviews praising the “excellent acting” and the “explosive, cathartic, painful, and perfect” conclusion to season 1.

Judging by season 2's premise, the new episodes will push Si-eun Yeon to new extremes as he transfers to Eunjang High School, still burdened by trauma. He soon finds himself caught in even more violent confrontations, leading to a brutal struggle that challenges him in ways he’s never faced before.

Along with the heightened stakes, season 2 introduces new faces, who will team up with Si-eun as his new allies at Eunjang. Additionally, Soo-bin Yoo is set to reprise his role, ensuring that past rivalries and unresolved tensions continue to play a major part in the story.

So, if you're looking for a K-drama with plenty of intense action sequences and a fresh take on the high school drama genre, “Weak Hero Class” is worth streaming on Netflix before season 2 arrives later this year. For even more streaming recommendations, see what else is new on Netflix this week.