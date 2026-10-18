3 feel-good movies new on Netflix to chase away the Sunday scaries — including a stunning David Bowie biopic that's leaving soon

Happy Sunday! As the weekend wind-down sets in, nothing beats back the looming threat of the "Sunday Scaries" quite like a cozy night in with a great movie. Whether you need an uplifting dose of romance, a kaleidoscope of dazzling visuals and music, or a heartwarming story of unexpected human connection, Netflix has plenty of comfort food cinema in its library.

You'll want to grab that popcorn sooner rather than later though. Headlining this Sunday's lineup is Brett Morgen’s hypnotic David Bowie documentary "Moonage Daydream"— a truly breathtaking movie that is set to leave Netflix very soon. It's not the only movie on this list that brings the good vibes though. Read on for everything you need to know about the best feel-good films streaming right now on Netflix to bring your weekend to a peaceful end.

Get the rest you need, y'all. Save up your energy to fight the good fight. It's awful cold out here these days.

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'Moonage Daydream' (2022)

Moonage Daydream | Official Trailer | HBO - YouTube Watch On

I'm guilty of sleeping on "Moonage Daydream," but now that it's set to leave Netflix at the end of the month, today my excuses officially ran out. Unlike most music documentaries, it ditches the conventional narrative structure for an impressionistic, free-form approach that's nothing short of mesmerizing. It's a bold move that might feel chaotic and disjointed for any other artist, but it proves to be the perfect way to capture the singular spirit and creative genius of David Bowie.

Filmmaker Brett Morgen delivers a trippy and intense film that offers a hypnotic look into Bowie's life through all sorts of material, from unseen footage to Bowie's own poetry and art. And while critics tend to eat up musical biopic in general, "Moonage Daydream's" impressive 92% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes is worth noting nonetheless.

Watch "Moonage Daydream" on Netflix until Halloween

'Preach, Pray, Love' (2026)

Terry McMillan Presents: Preach, Pray, Love | Official Trailer | Lifetime - YouTube Watch On

Listen, sometimes a cheesy Lifetime movie is exactly the medicine you need to fill a lazy Sunday afternoon. And you could do far worse than "Preach, Pray, Love," a new original from "How Stella Got Her Groove Back's" Terry McMillan. After a stint in prison, platinum-selling rapper Charlie Jones (Karrcheue Tran) is rudderless and utterly lost on how to move forward just as her world's opening up.

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She's ordered to complete community service, which sends her careening into the orbit of head pastor Kyrus Owens (Mark Hood), and the chemistry is undeniable. While Owens fights his own demons struggling to stay head pastor and Jones stumbles trying to leave her old ways in the past, the two, despite all that, build a relationship that raises them both to heights they never thought possible.

Watch "Preach, Pray, Love" on Netflix now

'Remarkably Bright Creatures' (2026)

Remarkably Bright Creatures | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If Netflix's documentary "My Octopus Teacher" tugged at your heartstrings, just wait until you watch "Remarkably Bright Creatures," a moving drama that stayed in the Netflix top 10 for weeks when it came out back in May. Which feels like just yesterday, and that's fine. Everything's fine. Based on Shelby Van Pelt’s best-selling novel, "Remarkably Bright Creatures" is a straightforward but charming tale buoyed by some strong lead performances from Sally Fielding and Alfred Molina as a more literal Doc Ock.

When Tova Sullivan (Fielding), a widow starts working late-night shifts at an aquarium, she makes an unlikely new friend: a giant Pacific octopus. Her life takes another surprising turn when a drifter (Lewis Pullman) shows up in town searching for answers about the father he barely knew. As sparks fly between them, the pair discover a long-buried mystery with the help of their eight-legged friend, proving that new chances for happiness are never quite out of reach.

Watch "Remarkably Bright Creatures" on Netflix now

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