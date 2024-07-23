'Joker 2' gets new sinister trailer — and it looks like musical madness

The much-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed "Joker" has released a new trailer, and it's already generating buzz among fans online. We first saw a "Joker 2" teaser back in April, so it’s about time we get another look at this musical thriller.

"Joker 2," officially titled "Joker: Folie à Deux," promises to delve even deeper into the twisted psyche of Arthur Fleck, portrayed once again by the Oscar-winning Joaquin Phoenix. With haunting visuals, a chilling score and glimpses of new and returning characters, this trailer sets the stage for a movie that could be as groundbreaking and disturbing as its predecessor.

Joker: Folie Ã€ Deux | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In this trailer, we see more of Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn, the iconic character traditionally known as Joker’s partner in crime (literally) and complex love interest. Her version of Harley is expected to bring a fresh and intense dynamic to the movie.

Given Gaga’s dramatic flair and previous acting accolades, her portrayal of the popular anti-hero will add an intriguing layer to the sequel, and I'm personally excited to see her chemistry with Phoenix.

The first "Joker: Folie à Deux" teaser was light on plot details and functioned as an effective mood-setter, but this new trailer expands the plot to see Joker and Harley feeding off of each other's insanity. There is violence, sinister music, explosions and visually pleasing dancing scenes of the two titular characters. Not to mention we’re finally introduced to the Joker and Harley show, which will probably include some twisted acts considering Harley utters the words: “We should give people what they want.”

When "Joker 2" was confirmed to be a musical (it has up to 15 songs), I was slightly concerned about this sequel acquiring a wackier and more cartoonish feel. Another colleague also expressed their worry about "Joker 2", but from the new trailer, it seems as though the movie is magnifying the sinister tone while using music to represent Joker and Harley's descent into chaos together.

What is 'Joker 2' about?

At the end of the first "Joker" film, Arthur fully embraces his identity as the Joker after a series of violent and transformative events. The climax of the movie occurs on the Murray Franklin Show, where Arthur, invited as a guest, confesses to his earlier murders and then kills the host, Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro), on live television. This act incites chaos and riots throughout Gotham City, symbolizing the Joker's complete transformation and the city's descent into anarchy. In the final scenes, Arthur is in a psychiatric hospital, presumably Arkham State Hospital.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Joker: Folie à Deux" continues his story and probably takes place not long after the first movie. It will explore the complex relationship between Arthur and Harley Quinn as they navigate their intertwined fates, as suggested by the meaning of "Folie à Deux."

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The official synopsis for "Joker: Folie à Deux" reads: "Failed comedian Arthur Fleck meets the love of his life, Harley Quinn, while incarcerated at Arkham State Hospital. Upon his release, the two of them embark on a doomed romantic misadventure."

"Joker 2" will land in theaters on October 4. If you can’t wait for this sequel, why not have a look at some of the best movies on Amazon Prime Video ? You can also check out these horror movies on Netflix if you’re in the mood for some sinister content after seeing the "Joker 2" trailer.