‘Alien: Romulus’ has the best trailer I’ve ever seen — and it might just be movie of the year

I can't be the only one who feels that trailers today lack creativity and fail to effectively bring a movie to life. Too often, they reveal the entire plot, making it easy to predict what will happen within just two minutes. As a result, the theatrical viewing experience becomes far less engaging.

It’s rare for a trailer to consume me, but that’s changed over the past 48 hours. On June 3, 20th Century Studios released a new poster for ‘Alien: Romulus’ on Twitter/X along with the trailer release date. This image alone got my attention, and I knew Fede Álvarez wasn’t messing around when fulfilling the pure horror trope in the upcoming ‘Alien’ movie.

The dreaded facehugger appears to be on Aileen Wu’s character, and although we see her in the trailer, she doesn’t seem to have the best outcome. If you’re a huge fan of the franchise, you know that facehuggers are a type of parasitic creature that serves as the second stage in the life cycle of the Xenomorph species. Their primary function is to implant a Xenomorph embryo into a host organism.

So, yeah, the poster is frightening enough, but the trailer takes it to a whole new level. 20th Century Studios released the official trailer on June 4, and I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it.

Watching it for the first time left me speechless, the second time gave me full body chills, and the third time left me with so many questions. But most of all, it raised my expectations to unbelievable heights.

Need a quick refresher? "Alien: Romulus" is set between the events of the original "Alien" and "Aliens" movies. This standalone entry in the franchise focuses on a group of young space colonizers who encounter the terrifying Xenomorphs while scavenging an empty space station.

The story emphasizes the experiences of characters who are not seasoned professionals or scientists but rather young, inexperienced people facing these dangers for the first time.

Director Fede Álvarez, known for "Don't Breathe" and the 2013 "Evil Dead" remake, helms the project with Ridley Scott as an executive producer. Álvarez aims to bring a fresh perspective by centering on younger, blue-collar characters, reminiscent of the "truckers in space" vibe of the original movie.

This is pretty much all we know, and the trailer does an excellent job at teasing more of the plot without killing the suspense.

The movie is still a mystery

Unlike many modern trailers that tend to spoil significant story points, the "Alien: Romulus" trailer focuses on building suspense and intrigue. It shows glimpses of the terrifying xenomorphs and the eerie atmosphere of the derelict space station, but it refrains from giving away key plot details.

This approach is highly effective because it preserves the element of surprise, which is crucial for a horror and sci-fi movie where the unknown plays a significant role in creating tension. The trailer allows you to engage with the movie without preconceived notions, making the eventual revelations more impactful.

And for me, seeing the claustrophobic hallways, sneaky facehuggers, and pockets of Xenomorph acid floating around in zero gravity was enough to increase my anticipation. It gives you so much but nothing at the same time, which is just incredible.

In space, no one can hear you scream

We can all agree that the new “Alien: Romulus” trailer brings the franchise back to its sci-fi horror roots, and one way it does that is by including the iconic tagline “In space, no one can hear you scream.”

About one minute and 20 seconds into the trailer we see those words pop up again, but this trailer does something different that really made it stand out for me.

After the “no one can hear you” words appear, the trailer cuts to Isabela Merced’s character Kay screaming, but it’s completely silent with only a flatline sound in the background. Judging by the blood on her face, we know something traumatic has probably just happened.

A montage then follows of other characters screaming, spaceships crashing, Kay going through yet another traumatic moment, Cailee Spaeny’s Rain Carradine shooting an Xenomorph, and so much more that you’re bound to miss the first time.

This is one of those trailers that you have to watch again to process it. You’ll pick up on things you never saw before, even if you’re staring at the screen with eagle eyes. It’s perfectly crafted, and I could not ask for a better trailer to promote such a highly anticipated horror movie.

With such a talented young cast too, I can’t complain. The group of teens comprise Rain Carradine (Spaeny) and her surrogate android brother Andy (David Jonsson), Kay (Merced), Tyler (Archie Renaux), and two other unnamed characters played by Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu.

Don't know what to do with your excitement? Watch these movies about aliens to get you in the mood for "Alien: Romulus". Otherwise, get ready for a chest-bursting experience when “Alien: Romulus” arrives in theaters on August 16.