Netflix just added a remarkable mystery movie with Nicolas Cage — and it’s already crashed the top 10

Nicolas Cage is one of the most exciting actors currently working in Hollywood. After a string of direct-to-DVD duds in the 2000s, he’s enjoyed a career resurgence over the past decade, opting to pick some very interesting projects that showcase his immense talent and acting range.

One such example is 2021’s “Pig,” a powerful mystery drama that sees Cage play a reclusive man kept company by his pet pig. But when unseen thieves take his pig in the dead of night, the man becomes obsessed with getting his sow back at just about any cost. Yes, it’s a slightly strange premise for a movie.

This unquestionably odd, but seriously impactful, movie recently landed on Netflix U.S., and it didn’t take long to make an impression.

“Pig” has rocketed its way into the streaming service’s top 10 list, currently ranked in the No. 4 spot ahead of Netflix original comedy “Nonnas” and the divisive action-thriller “Havoc.” Certainly not a bad result for this swine.

If “Nic Cage searches for his missing pig” isn’t enough of a hook to sell you on streaming “Pig” on the spot, and you need a little more convincing that this drama is worth your precious movie-watching time, here’s the full scoop.

What is ‘Pig’ about?

Former big city chef, Rob (Nicolas Cage), now lives a simple life as a truffle-forager in the forests of Oregon. His only company, aside from the young supplier (Alex Wolff) who buys his produce every week, is his prized pig. The hog is basically his closest thing to family.

Rob’s peaceful existence is thrown into turmoil when unknown assailants steal his pig in the dead of night. What follows is an unfolding mystery as Rob desperately searches for his beloved animal. The hunt for answers forces him to return to the scene of his past and grapple with his trauma.

But most of all, Rob wants his pig back, and over the course of the movie’s trim 92-minute runtime, you’ll see that the hermit is willing to go to pretty much any lengths to get it back.

‘Pig’ probably isn't what you're expecting

I’ll admit when I first heard about “Pig,” I expected a “John Wick” style movie that would see Cage play a revenge-fueled figure on a rampage. The movie’s frequent misclassification as a thriller didn’t help on this front.

Instead, what I got was something a lot more reflective.

“Pig” is a slowly unfolding mystery that sees Rob, with young supplier Amir (Wolff) dragged along for the ride, visit various spots around Portland hunting for any scraps of information about the missing pig.

Each new place they visit doesn’t just add a new puzzle piece to the mystery, but slowly peels back the curtain as viewers learn of Rob's traumatic past.

The quest for the missing pig is compelling enough to drive you through the credits, but the real draw of the movie comes in its leading man.

Nicolas Cage has put in some stunning performances in recent years, with 2023’s “Dream Scenario” a personal favorite of mine, but “Pig” might just be his best work since his Oscar-winning turn in 1995’s “Leaving Las Vegas.”

Yes, Cage is that darn good in “Pig.” His character is a wounded soul, but also somebody who has found solace living off the grid. Free from the pitfalls of the big city, Rob lives a peaceful existence with his pig by his side.

Right from the jump, Cage brings a textured quality to Rob, and as each new layer of his backstory is peeled back, the character only becomes richer.

“Pig” is slower paced than you might expect. I can’t overstate enough that this isn’t an adrenaline-pumping revenge movie, instead, it’s a more reflective experience.

However, the movie doesn’t drag for a moment, because its lead character is so compelling and his slowly unfurling trauma is so impactful, and frankly, because you really will want to see him reunited with his pet pig.

By the end, don’t be surprised if you find yourself sobbing over this stolen sow.

Stream ‘Pig’ on Netflix right now

“Pig” is one of those movies that aims to draw you in with its slightly silly premise, but underneath, it offers so much more than mere novelty.

Beyond the intrigue of Nicolas Cage hunting down a missing pig, there’s real soul to be found in this drama. You’ll come for the kooky plot, but stay for the emotional pay-off.

I’m certainly not the only one who has found a lot to appreciate about this pig either. “Pig” holds a near-perfect 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is enough to earn a ‘Certified Fresh’ seal of approval.

Plus, its audience score is also pretty strong at 83%. However, some viewers were left a little bewildered by the movie’s somber tone and slower pace.

“Like the animal itself, ‘Pig’ defies the hogwash of expectations with a beautiful odyssey of loss and love anchored by Nicolas Cage's affectingly raw performance,” reads Rotten Tomatoes’ ‘Critics Consensus,’ and I echo this assessment. “Pig” offers a lot more than you might expect.

I’m glad to see more people discovering this impactful flick now that it’s arrived on Netflix, and while I suspect it won’t be to every subscriber’s taste, Cage’s powerhouse performance is reason enough to give it a chance. But, prepare yourself for a ride that will put you through the emotional wringer.

