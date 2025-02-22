I’ve seen every 2025 Oscar movie — here’s the 7 you need to watch

As a committed movie fan, awards season is one of my favorite times of the year. Yes, some of the glitzy awards shows can be largely dull affairs, but I love the debate, predictions and general build-up to the season-closer, the Academy Awards. This year marks the 97th annual Oscars, and as is my tradition, I’ve made sure to watch every nominee in this year’s field.

The 2025 Oscars are shaping up to be a pretty great showcase of fantastic movies. Across the major categories (Picture, Director, Acting and Screenplay) there isn’t a dud among the bunch (though “Emilia Pérez” has certainly become the black sheep of the group). You can safely watch any of the main players this year and end up watching something at the very least good.

However, if you’re a little short on time and instead want to pick out only the shinest gems in the crown, I’m rounding up my personal favorite 2025 Oscar movies down below. And these range in genre from a sweeping sci-fi blockbuster to a heartfelt prison drama. So, these are the seven best Oscar movies in 2025 according to somebody who has seen them all…

'Anora'

Nominations (6): Best Picture, Director (Sean Baker), Actress (Mikey Madison), Original Screenplay, Film Editing

“Anora” is being positioned as the current frontrunner to take home the night’s biggest prize, Best Picture, following a string of wins at various precursor awards shows. If this Sean Baker-directed drama is indeed victorious, it will be a victory well-earned. Spearheaded by a star-making turn from Mikey Madison, and combining energetic drama with dark comedy and timely social commentary, “Anora” has all the ingredients to leave a strong impression. Plus, Yura Borisov’s supporting turn is simply wonderful.

The movie centers on the eponymous “Anora”, a young sex worker living in the Brighton Beach area of Brooklyn. Becoming involved with the arrogant and immature son of a wealthy Russian oligarch, they develop a transactional relationship that escalates into a whirlwind marriage. Anora sees this as a chance to live the luxurious life she’s always craved, but subsequent events see the situation quickly spiral, and Anora is soon backed into a corner.

'The Brutalist'

Nominations (10): Best Picture, Director (Brady Corbet), Actor (Adrien Brody), Supporting Actor (Guy Pearce), Supporting Actress (Felicity Jones), Original Screenplay, Original Score, Production Design, Cinematography, Film Editing

It’s easy to see some viewers being turned off by “The Brutalist’s” brutally long (pun intended) runtime of 215 minutes (that’s 3 hours and 35 minutes), but trust me, this epic period drama earns every single second. In fact, when the baked-in intermission flashed up on the screen, I was genuinely shocked I was already halfway through the movie. Director Brady Corbet has crafted a remarkable look at the emigrate experience and has squeezed out career-best performances from the entire cast, Adrien Brody especially.

In “The Brutalist,” Brody plays László Tóth, a Hungarian Holocaust survivor, who travels to the U.S. with dreams of a brighter future. Once settled in Pennsylvania, László begins to work for a wealthy industrialist (Guy Pearce) who has learned of his pre-war career as a renowned architect. Also starring Felicity Jones, Raffey Cassidy and Joe Alwyn, “The Brutalist” sends you through the emotional wringer from great highs to devastating lows.

'Conclave'

Nominations (8): Best Picture, Actor (Ralph Fiennes), Supporting Actress (Isabella Rossellini), Adapted Screenplay, Original Score, Production Design, Costume Design, Film Editing

I’m a huge thriller fan, but if you’d told me just a few months back that one of the year’s best in the genre would center on the secretive selection process for picking a new Pope, I’d have been rather skeptical. Based on the 2016 novel of the same name, “Conclave” is utterly gripping because of two key components, one is its narrative that zig-zags in ways that are surprising but also logical, and the second is the remarkable cast including Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto and Isabella Rossellini.

“Conclave” opens with the current Pope passing away, which results in a whole load of political gamesmanship as various leaders within the Catholic Church pitch to be his replacement. Tasked with overseeing the election process is Cardinal Lawrence (Fiennes), and the voting quite becomes fractured as each hopeful presents a different future for the church. To make matters worse Lawrence soon uncovers hidden dark secrets that could shake the foundations of the centuries-old religion.

'Dune Part Two'

Nominations (5): Best Picture, Sound, Production Design, Cinematography, Visual Effects

“Dune Part Two” could clean up in some of the technical categories listed above but its nomination for Best Picture feels like little more than a token gesture considering its lack of nods in any other major fields (Denis Villeneuve’s exclusion from Best Director is arguably the biggest snub of the year). I’ve written a lot of column inches already about “Dune Part Two” over the past 12 months, so won’t repeat myself too much here, but I will just again iterate this is among the best sci-fi movies ever made, and a must-watch.

The follow-up to 2021’s “Dune,” this sequel sees Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) become the rebel leader, and even a prophet to some, as he seeks revenge against those who destroyed his family, all the while falling in love with Chani (Zendaya). Packing a cast with more A-Listers than I can mention here, “Dune Part Two” has all the best qualities of a blockbuster, with a grand scale and eye-popping action, but it’s also thoughtful and subtle as needed.

'The Substance'

Nominations (5): Best Picture, Director (Coralie Fargeat), Actress (Demi Moore), Original Screenplay, Makeup and Hairstyling

“The Substance” was probably my biggest (pleasant) surprise of 2024. I caught this body horror during a mystery screening event at my local movie theater, which meant I got to see it with almost zero prior knowledge (I hadn’t even watched the trailer beforehand). This resulted in one of my favorite movie-watching experiences as each shocking twist and disturbing moment came as a complete surprise. It’s also become one of my most recommended movies of the past 12 months, and I hope it takes home some Oscar gold.

The dark horror-thriller sees Demi Moore play Elisabeth Sparkle, a former Hollywood “It Girl” struggling to deal with her time in the spotlight coming to an end. Offered the chance to try an experimental drug (the titular substance), she thinks she’s been given a second chance to relive her glory days as the drug transforms her into a younger, perkier and better version of herself (played by Margaret Qualley), of course, things very quickly go wrong.

'Sing Sing'

Nominations (3): Actor (Colman Domingo), Adapted Screenplay, Original Song

“Sing Sing” is perhaps the most overlooked of this year’s Oscar contenders, and I’m disappointed it missed out on a Best Picture slot (I’d have certainly swapped out “Emilia Pérez” for it). Nevertheless, at least Colman Domingo’s captivating lead performance has been recognized, but again, I’m slightly frustrated Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin wasn’t for his equally strong supporting turn. Doubly so because he’s playing a version of himself.

“Sing Sing” is a prison-set movie based on a real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program formed at a maximum security prison in New York City. Incorporating formerly incarcerated men who were part of the program into the supporting cast, “Sing Sing” is a behind-bars drama that focuses on the humanity of its inmates rather than their past mistakes. It follows a group of inmates as they put together a stage show. The chance to become somebody else on stage proves to be therapeutic and offers much-needed hope.

'A Real Pain'

Nominations (2): Supporting Actor (Kieran Culkin), Original Screenplay

Due to its delayed U.K. release date, I saw “A Real Pain” a little later than I’d have liked. This came with the downside of having heard a lot of good things before watching it myself, and when that happens, it’s only natural for your expectations to creep up. In my experience, high expectations can be very dangerous and lead to a good movie underwhelming as it can’t measure up to what you’ve built up in your head. Remarkably, even though I watched this comedy-drama with so much anticipation, “A Real Pain” still surprised and delighted me.

Kieran Culkin steals the show as Benji, a loveable slacker whose wit and vigor are masking some real inner darkness, and has rightfully been scooping up Best Supporting Actress awards all season long. But I also want to give some flowers to Jesse Eisenberg. Not only does he write and direct here, but his role as David, Beniji’s neurotic cousin, is equally important to the movie’s balance. The flick sees the two relatives take a trip across Poland to honor their late grandmother, and it’s a journey that will have you reflect on your own roots.

