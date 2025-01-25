I’ve seen all 96 Best Picture winners — here’s the 13 Oscar movies to watch first

The 2025 Oscar nominations have been revealed and in a few weeks, one of 10 movies will join the illustrious ranks of Best Picture winners and become the 97 film to hold that honor. It’s the prize that all movies want to win, but only a select group has been awarded that little golden statue that cements a place in cinema history.

I’ve watched every movie that has won Best Picture at the Academy Awards from 1927’s “Wings” to 2023’s “Oppenheimer”, and below I’m picking out the 13 victors you should watch first. But note, this is merely a roundup of the movies I believe you should watch first. It’s certainly not a list of the only Best Picture winners worth watching (I’d say the vast majority of winners are worthy of the prize) and I’ve also picked movies from across the years, with at least one pick from each decade (bar the ‘80s. Sorry the pool was weaker in that decade).

So, if you’re looking to get into the Oscar spirit, or just want to stream some high-quality films, here are the Best Picture-winning movies to watch now…

'All Quiet on the Western Front' (1930)

All Quiet on the Western Front Official Trailer #1 - Lew Ayres Movie (1930) HD - YouTube Watch On

“All Quiet on the Western Front” is half a decade away from celebrating its 100th anniversary, and yet more than 90 years later, it remains one of the most poignant and impactful anti-war movies ever made. The 2022 Netflix version from director Edward Berger (coincidentally nominated at this year’s Oscars for “Conclave”) is also excellent but you simply cannot beat the original for its gut-punching ability to deliver its important and still highly timely message.

Based on the 1929 novel of the same name by author Erich Maria Remarque, and only the third movie at the time to win the Best Picture award, this devastating flick follows a group of German schoolboys convinced to enlist during World War I by their idealistic teacher. They arrive at training full of excitement and optimism, but the realities of the brutal conflict soon strip them of their innocence as they face the futility and bleakness of warfare.

Buy or rent on Amazon now

'Gone with the Wind' (1939)

Forget “Avatar." Adjusted for inflation, “Gone with the Wind” is actually the highest-grossing movie in cinema history. And it wasn’t just popular with the general public either; this Civil War epic was also a critical darling, and went the whole distance to win Best Picture at the 12th Academy Awards. Regularly cited as one of the greatest films ever made, it’s a sweeping drama packed with remarkable filmmaking craft and a cast of memorable characters.

Clocking in at more than 220 minutes, “Gone with the Wind” is a sprawling tale that centers on Scarlett O’Hara (Vivien Leigh), a spoiled and strong-willed Southern belle living on a plantation and her romantic engagements with two men, Ashley Wilkes (Leslie Howard) and Rhett Butler (Clark Gable). However, I should warn you before watching, like many movies of the period, several sequences have aged poorly when viewed through a modern lens.

Watch on Max now

'Casablanca' (1943)

Casablanca | 4K Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment - YouTube Watch On

“Casablanca” is worth watching if only so you can understand the context of its numerous iconic lines. Of course, it’s also worth watching because it’s a darn good movie that sees Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman at the peak of their powers. Even though it’s not a holiday movie, watching over the festive season has become a bit of a tradition for me as I find the romance, excitement and lovable characters of “Casablanca” super comforting.

Set in the eponymous city of Casablanca, Morocco during World War II, Rick Blaine (Bogart) is an American expat running a nightclub, and claiming to be neutral in the ongoing conflict. But when his former lover, Ilsa (Bergman), unexpectedly shows up, Rick is tasked with helping her resistance leader husband, Victor Laszlo, (Paul Henreid) escape from the Germans hunting him. Full of drama and thrills “Casablanca” is a true cinema classic.

Watch on Max now

'The Bridge on the River Kwai' (1957)

Bridge On The River Kwai, The (original Version) - Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Third acts don’t come much tenser than the grand finale of “The Bridge on the River Kwai”. This epic war movie builds to a grand crescendo that will have your heart racing and your palms sweating. Oh, and the rest of the movie is absolutely excellent as well. Winner of Best Picture at the 30th Academy Awards it's also morally complex and rich with narrative depth.

In a World War II prisoner of war camp, Colonel Nicholson (Alec Guinness) and a crew of British soldiers are ordered by their Japanese captors to build a large bridge over the River Kwai to connect the Burma-Siam railway. The prisoners initially assume the plan is to sabotage the bridge’s construction, but Nicholson becomes obsessed with its successful completion, even to the point of collaboration with the enemy. Meanwhile, a U.S. soldier, known as Shears (William Holden), is roped into a plan to prevent the bridge's completion.

Buy or rent on Amazon now

'The Apartment' (1960)

The Apartment (1960) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

The Academy typically rewards movies that cover dramatic and intense subject matters with the Best Picture award, but that’s not to say a movie a little lighter in tone has never won the ultimate honor. Case in point, “The Apartment” is a delightful romantic comedy with genre-appropriate stakes, and it took home the night’s biggest prize back in April 1961.

Central to this movie’s charms are its two lovable leads, Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine. Their will-they-won’t-they romantic entanglement is one for the ages. “The Apartment” centers on a lonely office worker named C.C. Baxter (Lemmon) who allows his company’s executives to use his Manhattan apartment for extra material affairs. But things get complicated when Baxter’s boss uses the pad to meet with elevator operator Fran (MacLaine), who Baxter just happens to be sweet on. "The Apartment is a warm hug of a movie.

Watch on The Roku Channel now

'The Godfather' (1972)

THE GODFATHER | 50th Anniversary Trailer | Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

“The Godfather” is perhaps the archetypal example of a movie that needs no introduction. This 1972 gangster epic is among the most iconic movies ever made and has seeped into popular culture in a way that most flicks can only dream about. And it deserves every ounce of its heavyweight reputation, this Francis Ford Coppola-directed feature is an unequivocal masterpiece, and packs some of the finest performances ever captured on film.

“The Godfather” chronicles the Corleone crime family, led by Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), the movie begins on the day of his daughter’s wedding. And shortly after one of the movie's most iconic scenes, we are introduced to Vito’s youngest son Michael (Al Pacino). While Michael initially has no interest in joining the family business, he is soon drawn into the criminal world, and what follows is the tragic rise of a ruthless mafia boss. “The Godfather” is the epic crime movie that the rest of the genre has been copying for decades.

Watch on Paramount Plus now

'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS (1991) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

While we’re on the subject of iconic movies, “The Silence of the Lambs” fits the bill to a tee. This psychological thriller is based on the 1988 novel of the same name and Anthony Hopkins won an Oscar for his role as Hannibal Lecter despite only having less than 25 minutes of total screen time. The most recent movie to win Oscars in 5 major categories (Picture, Director, Actor, Actress and Screenplay), “The Silence of the Lambs” is a nerve-jangling thrill ride with an absorbing central mystery and deeply fantastical characters to explore.

Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) is an FBI trainee assigned the task of interviewing Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Hopkins), a genius psychiatrist but also a sadistic killer with a taste for human flesh. Starling has been asked to speak to the doctor in the hopes of unlocking insight into a currently active serial killer named Buffalo Bill. But when Starling first meets Lector, their cat-and-mouse game begins as they start a dangerous “quid pro quo” relationship.

Buy or rent on Amazon now

'Schindler’s List' (1993)

Schindler's List 25th Anniversary - Official Trailer - In Theaters December 7 - YouTube Watch On

If I were to rank Best Picture winners based on their cultural importance then “Schindler’s List” would deservedly be one of the frontrunners for the top spot. Among the most acclaimed movies in history, Steve Spielberg’s Holocaust drama is a harrowing exploration of one of the darkest periods in history. This one will bring you to tears, there’s no doubt, but it's also a truly vital watch.

Schindler is a German businessman, operating a factory in Krakow, Poland, he employs primarily Jewish workers for pragmatic reasons, but when the Nazi party begins its mass extermination of Jews, Schindler fights to protect his workers and turns his factory into a refuge for those escaping persecution. “Schindler’s List” is a powerful reminder that even during the bleakest times there will always be people fighting against hate and cruelty.

Watch on Netflix now

'Titanic' (1997)

Titanic | #TBT Trailer | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

Confession time: During my teenage years, I thought I was too “cool” for “Titanic” Fortunately, now I can see what a fool I was in my youth and will proudly admit to being absolutely head-over-heels in love with epic romance.

“Titanic” gives you two incredible movies in one. You start with a highly compelling romantic drama as Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet play lovers from very different social classes who meet onboard the doomed ship. Then, the movie transitions into one of the most remarkable disaster flicks ever crafted. James Cameron marries these two halves together perfectly, and the use of practical effects means “Titanic” has barely aged a day. One of only six movies in history to gross at least $2 billion, "Titanic" is a true crowd-pleaser.

Watch on Paramount Plus now

'The Departed' (2006)

The Departed (2005) Official Trailer - Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Martin Scorsese finally won his much-deserved (and currently sole) Best Director Oscar for his work on “The Departed.” And then the movie itself went on to score the night’s biggest prize as well. A remake of a 2002 Hong Kong film called “Infernal Affairs” (which for the record is also excellent, and well worth streaming), this crime thriller proves that you can never know for sure who you can trust, and features one of the most shocking endings ever.

Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a Boston cop going undercover to infiltrate a criminal organization run by Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson). However, at the same time, Costello’s trusted lieutenant Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon) is spying from inside the police department. Soon enough both groups learn they have a mole in their ranks, forcing Billy and Colin into a scramble to hide their tracks while also finding a way to unmask the other.

Buy or rent on Amazon now

'12 Years a Slave' (2013)

12 YEARS A SLAVE - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Based on the heartbreaking but also deeply inspiring true story of Solomon Northup, “12 Years a Slave” is often cited among the strongest Best Picture winners of the 21st century, and that’s a designation it absolutely deserves. It’s a humbling movie that lays bare the terrible sufferings endured by slaves in America. You won't be surprised to know it's often a pretty tough watch.

Northup (Chiwetel Ejiofor) is a free man in upstate New York but is illegally sold into slavery after being tricked by two white men pretending to offer him employment. Shipped to the South, he is subjected to unimaginable cruelty, but despite this miscarriage of justice he never gives up on hope of securing his freedom. It also features Lupita Nyong'o, Michael Fassbender, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Dano, Paul Giamatti and Sarah Paulson.

Buy or rent on Amazon now

'Parasite' (2019)

A Best Picture winner that I haven’t stopped thinking about for more than five years, “Parasite” is a gripping thriller with dark comedy elements that astounded me when I saw it in theaters upon its initial release in late 2018. More rewatches than I can count later, and it’s still one of the most thrilling flicks I’ve ever seen, and I’ve only come to appreciate its subtext further.

Directed by Bong Joon-ho, and the very first non-English-language movie to scoop Best Picture, “Parasite” is a Greek Tragedy set in the modern day. It follows two Korean families at either end of the class divide, one extremely wealthy, one struggling to get by. These two families are eventually thrown together, and I wouldn’t want to spoil a moment of what follows next.

Watch on Max now

'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Oppenheimer | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Is there an element of recent bias when placing “Oppenheimer” on this list? Perhaps, it is the most current Best Picture holder afterward. However, I’m confident this movie’s victory will age extremely gracefully (this won’t be another “Green Book” situation). Director Christopher Nolan delivered his magnum opus with this engrossing historical drama centering on J. Robert Oppenheimer and the creation of the atomic bomb.

Cillian Murphy anchors the sprawling movie in the titular role and thoroughly deserves his Best Actor gong. Meanwhile, the supporting cast which includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and Robert Downey Jr. match him beat-for-beat. Nolan’s direction is also remarkable, and the way the complex narrative is spun keeps you hooked throughout its lengthy three-hour runtime. “Oppenheimer” is a movie we’ll be talking about for decades.

Watch on Prime Video now