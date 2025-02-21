9 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Feb. 21-23)

Chase those February blues away by watching new movies and shows this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more of the best streaming services.

Two fan-favorite shows return with new seasons filled with action and thrills: "Reacher" season 3 and "1923" season 2. And while it's a new series, "Suits: LA" brings back the legal intrigues of the hit original. Making his debut as a TV lead is Robert De Niro in the political thriller "Zero Day."

On the movie side, Oscar nominee "The Brutalist" finally hits premium video-on-demand. Here's my guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘Zero Day’ (Netflix)

In this gripping political thriller, Robert De Niro steps into his first-ever TV lead role as George Mullen, the former U.S. President who embarks on a relentless search for the truth after a devastating cyberattack claims thousands of lives.

As disinformation runs rampant and powerful players in tech, finance, and government manipulate the system, Mullen’s pursuit of justice drives him to the brink, forcing him to confront dark secrets from his past.

With an all-star cast featuring Angela Bassett, Jesse Plemons, and Lizzy Caplan, "Zero Day" asks: In a world of deception, can the truth ever truly survive?

►All 6 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘Suits: LA’ (NBC)

The Netflix effect strikes again. After the first eight seasons of the USA drama hit Netflix in July 2023, it soared to become the most-streamed show of the year. Capitalizing on this success, creator Aaron Korsh revamped his script about Hollywood agents into an exciting NBC spinoff.

Ted Black, played by "Arrow" alum Stephen Amell, is a high-powered entertainment lawyer representing A-list clients like Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Denzel Washington. Alongside his best friend and criminal attorney partner, Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt, Ted tackles high-profile, intricate cases.

While Meghan Markle may not make an appearance, at least one familiar "Suits" face will be back: Gabriel Macht as legal shark Harvey Specter.

►Episode 1 premieres Sunday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC (via Sling or Fubo)

Streams next day on Peacock

‘Reacher’ season 3 (Prime Video)

This action-packed crime drama has taken Prime Video by storm since its launch. Based on Lee Child's books, the series follows Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), a massive ex-military policeman who uses his distinct set of skills to solve tough crimes.

In season 3, Reacher dives into a vast criminal syndicate to save an undercover DEA informant who’s running out of time. Along the way, he faces a formidable enemy who may just be even bigger — and more dangerous — than he is.

►Episodes 1-3 streaming now on Prime Video

‘1923’ season 2 (Paramount Plus)

We’re back in Taylor Sheridan’s YCU (“Yellowstone” Cinematic Universe) with the second season of the prequel series "1923".

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren return as Jacob and Cara Dutton, the fierce patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, navigating a turbulent era filled with rapid Western expansion, droughts, pandemics, Prohibition, and the looming Great Depression.

As the Duttons face an unforgiving winter and dangerous enemies threatening their ranch and legacy, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) races back to Montana to help. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) embarks on her own perilous journey across the Atlantic to reunite with him.

►Episode 1 premieres Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus

‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’ (NBC)

In this darkly comedic drama, the picture-perfect suburban life hides a deadly secret.

Four garden club members, united by scandal and a murder they refuse to confront, will stop at nothing to protect their flawless facades. But as long-buried truths begin to surface, their world teeters on the edge of bloom and decay.

Starring Melissa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, Ben Rappaport, and more, this thrilling ride reveals that in Grosse Pointe, the real dirt isn’t just in the garden.

►Episode 1 premieres Sunday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC (via Sling or Fubo)

Streams next day on Peacock

‘Good Cop/Bad Cop’ (The CW)

This quirky procedural dramedy follows Lou (Leighton Meester) and Henry (Luke Cook), an unlikely sister-brother detective duo, as they navigate the challenges of crime and each other’s eccentricities in a small Pacific Northwest town.

Between dealing with colorful locals, a cash-strapped department, and their tough-as-nails father, Police Chief Big Hank (Clancy Brown), keeping the peace is no easy feat. With cases as unpredictable as their family dynamics, Lou and Henry must find a way to work together ... before they drive each other crazy.

►Episode 1 streaming now on CWTV.com

‘Win or Lose’ (Disney Plus)

Pixar’s first-ever original series is making waves — but not for the reasons they’d hoped. The show has already sparked backlash by removing a transgender storyline.

The series centers around a co-ed middle school softball team as they gear up for their championship game. Across eight episodes, each one spotlights a different character, from players to parents, coaches, and even the umpire, offering a unique perspective on the game and the team.

►Episodes 1-2 streaming now on Disney Plus

New movies

‘The Brutalist’ (PVOD)

Disillusionment with the American dream has fueled stories ranging from “The Great Gatsby” to “There Will Be Blood” to “Fight Club.” In that vein comes “The Brutalist,” a sprawling (nearly four hours) fable that touches on ambition, capitalism, the immigrant experience, trauma, addiction, class and art.

Adrien Brody gives a masterful performance as László Tóth, a Hungarian-Jewish architect who survived the Holocaust and emigrated to the United States. The patronage of a wealthy industrialist (Guy Pearce) could be his ticket to success and recognition, but “The Brutalist” meticulously demonstrates that there’s always a price for your dreams — and it’s usually too high.

►Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

‘Nosferatu’ (Peacock)

Robert Eggers' "Nosferatu" reimagines thethe 1922 classic that adapted Bram Stoker's 1897 novel "Dracula." The haunting gothic tale unfolds as a young woman becomes the obsession of a terrifying vampire.

As Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult) embarks on a mysterious business trip to Transylvania, his fiancée, Ellen (Lily-Rose Depp), finds herself under the sinister spell of the enigmatic Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård).

What begins as a simple real estate transaction spirals into a chilling nightmare, with Orlok determined to claim Ellen's soul and infect the city with his malevolent presence.

►Streaming now on Peacock