We just got our first look at Hulu's new 'Predator' movie — 'Killer of Killers' looks like a must-watch

Dan Trachtenberg's other "Predator" movie has been revealed, and "Predator: Killer of Killers" looks like a blood-soaked thrill ride.

Sure, "Predator: Badlands" is coming to the big screen in November, but judging by the first-look teaser for "Predator: Killer of Killers," which dropped yesterday, sci-fi fans will need Hulu access this summer.

Predator: Killer of Killers | First Look | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

This new animated anthology movie is storming onto Hulu in just a couple of months, and this teaser gives us a taste of the carnage that ensues.

In the clip, we see some of the universe's deadliest hunters doing battle with human warriors from across history.

The first-look teaser sees the Yautjas employing all kinds of tech and tricks as they tear through Viking warriors, agile ninjas, and World War Two pilots

The alien hunters aren't known for holding back, and they are on similarly brutal form here, splitting, shooting down, and harpooning our heroes with ease. If they've been training like this for centuries, it's no wonder they're so capable in combat.

It's all rendered in this slick, detailed art style (which bears a resemblance to that of Netflix's stellar video game adaptation, "Arcane". It looks like a high-octane treat, and I can't wait to stream it.

What else do we know about 'Predator: Killer of Killers' right now?

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Hulu has dropped an official synopsis for the new movie, which goes a little further into the (gory) details.

It reads: "The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause. But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent – the ultimate killer of killers.”

The movie was co-directed by Trachtenberg and Josh Wassung (from the animation studio, The Third Floor). "Killer of Killers" is Third Floor's first full-length animated feature, but they've worked on tons of properties, including Marvel and Godzilla movies, "House of the Dragon", and Prime Video's "The Boys".

If this new animated "Predator" movie looks like it belongs on your watchlist, you won't have to wait too long to stream it: "Predator: Killer of Killers" will be available to watch on Hulu (or Disney Plus in the UK) from Friday, June 6, 2025.

