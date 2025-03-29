New on Hulu in April 2025 — all the new shows and movies to watch

Ready to watch something new this spring? April 2025 brings some great new series and returning classics to Hulu.

One spotlight series you won't want to miss is "Dying for Sex," a poignant adaptation of Molly Kochan's story, following her journey of sexual awakening after a terminal cancer diagnosis, supported by her best friend, Nikki.

Then, the highly anticipated final season of "The Handmaid's Tale" sees June returning to confront Gilead one last time, as Serena, Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia face their own reckonings.

Meanwhile, Hulu launches "Got To Get Out," hosted by Simu Liu, where 20 reality TV stars compete in an innovative format: living together while figuring out whether to split a prize pool that continues to go up or attempt solo escapes with the money. But then that leaves the others to restart from zero.

Read on for our top picks of the month, plus a full list of everything coming to the streaming service in April and a rundown of what’s leaving, too.

New on Hulu in April 2025: Top picks

'Dying for Sex'

Dying for Sex | Official Trailer | Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Rob Delaney | FX - YouTube Watch On

This drama is adapted from a "Wondery" podcast that tells the story of Molly Kochan, who, after receiving a Stage IV breast cancer diagnosis, leaves her husband Steve and sets off on a journey of sexual self-discovery.

With the upport of her best friend Nikki Boyer (who co-created the original podcast), Molly explores her sexuality and desires in ways she never has before. Their deep friendship is put on display as Nikki stands by Molly's side as she goes on her life-changing journey.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stream on Hulu starting April 4

'The Handmaid's Tale' season 6

The Handmaid's Tale | Final Season Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

The final season of "The Handmaid's Tale" follows June as she returns to the fight against Gilead, with Luke and Moira joining the resistance movement alongside her.

Meanwhile, Serena attempts to implement reforms that could change everything while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia confront the consequences of their actions. Nick isn't without his own set of moral challenges as well, as the harrowing picture of an authoritarian government bent against women finishes out its last round of episodes.

Stream on Hulu from April 8

‘Got to Get Out'

Got To Get Out | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

This new reality competition series, hosted by "Barbie" and "Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu, pits 20 reality TV personalities against each other in a unique contest where they all live under one roof competing for a $1 million prize. The show's format centers on contestants trying to escape the house, with the prize money increasing the longer they stay.

Participants have a bit of a dilemma to work out, though. They can either split the money they earn equally with their housemates or attempt a solo escape to claim the entire pot for themselves. The rub? That means the remaining contestants get to start over at zero.

Stream on Hulu starting April 11

Everything new on Hulu in April 2025

April 1

“Arrival” (2016)

“Arrival” En Español (2016)

“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” (2012)

“Black Swan” (2010)

“Boys on the Side” (1995)

“Concussion” (2015)

“Concussion” En Español (2015)

“Copycat” (1995)

“Enough Said” (2013)

“The Equalizer” (2014)

“The Equalizer” En Español (2014)

“Gifted” (2017)

“The Good Thief” (2003)

“Gone Girl” (2014)

“Gulliver’s Travels” (2010)

“The History of the World Part I” (1981)

“I Heart Huckabees” (2004)

“Interstellar” (2014)

“Interstellar” En Español (2014)

“Jumanji” (1995)

“Jumanji” En Español (1995)

“Jurassic Park” (1993)

“Jurassic Park III” (2001)

“The Karate Kid” (1984)

“The Karate Kid” En Español (1984)

“The Karate Kid Part II” (1986)

“The Karate Kid: Part II” En Español (1986)

“The Karate Kid Part III” (1989)

“The Karate Kid Part III” En Español (1989)

“Little Man” (2006)

“Little Man” En Español (2006)

“The Lost World: Jurassic Park” (1997)

“Made in America” (1993)

“Me, Myself and Irene” (2000)

“Mrs. Doubtfire” (1993)

“Oddity”

“Red Sparrow” (2018)

“The Revenant” (2015)

“Runaway Jury” (2003)

“Sexy Beast” (2001)

“Shark Tale” (2004)

“The Spy Who Dumped Me” (2018)

“Superbad” (2007)

“Superbad” En Español (2007)

“Tombstone” (1993)

“True Story” (2015)

“21 Jump Street” (2012)

“22 Jump Street” (2014)

“Wall Street” (1987)

“Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” (2010)

“War of the Worlds” (2005) (2005)

“Widows” (2018)

“Wild” (2014)

“The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013)

“The Wolf Of Wall Street” En Español (2013)

“Year One” (2009)

“You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger” (2010)

April 2

“Beyblade X” Complete Season 1B

April 3

“Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America” Complete Limited Series

April 4

“FX’s Dying for Sex” Complete Limited Series

“Fire Force” Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)

“Classified” (2024)

“The Darjeeling Limited” (2007)

“Fantastic Mr. Fox” (2009)

“The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou” (2004)

“The Royal Tenenbaums” (2001)

“Rushmore” (1999)

April 5

“American Monster” Complete Season 3

“Bering Sea Gold” Complete Season 3

“Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” Complete Seasons 1-2

“I Love A Mama’s Boy” Complete Season 2

“The World According to Allee Willis” (2024)

April 6

“Witch Watch” Series Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)

April 8

“The Handmaid’s Tale” Sixth & Final Season Premiere

“Small Things Like These” (2024)

April 9

“Angels & Demons” (2009)

“The Da Vinci Code” (2006)

April 10

“Court Cam” Complete Season 7

“Houses of Horror: Secrets of College Greek Life” Complete Season 1

“Ca$h” (2010)

“Hesher” (2010)

“Niko: Beyond the Northern Lights” (2024)

“Red Dog” (2011)

“So Undercover” (2012)

“Spun” (2002)

April 11

“Got to Get Out” Series Premiere

“Garfield” (2004)

“Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties” (2006)

“Magpie” (2024)

April 12

“Fixer Upper” Complete Season 5

“MythBusters” Complete Season 5

“The Family Chantel” Complete Season 4

April 15

“Lake George” (2024)

April 16

“No Man’s Land” Complete Season 2

“Synduality Noir” Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

“The Curious Case of Natalia Grace” Complete Season 3

April 17

“The Stolen Girl” Series Premiere

“Bible Secrets Revealed” Complete Season 1

“Gangland Chronicles” Complete Season 1

“Leah Remini” Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

“Martin Short” Complete Season 1

“The Girl Who Wasn’t Dead” (2024)

April 18

“The Order” (2024)

April 19

“Breaking Amish” Complete Season 4

“Disappeared” Complete Season 6

“Gypsy Sisters” Complete Season 3

“Moonshiners” Complete Season 13

April 21

“Secrets of the Penguins” Complete Limited Series

“No Hard Feelings” (2023)

“No Hard Feelings” En Español (2023)

April 22

“In a Violent Nature” (2024)

April 24

“Airline Wars” Complete Season 1

“Customer Wars” Complete Season 4

“Tell Me How I Died” Complete Season 1

“Tiny House World” Complete Season 1

“Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story”

April 25

Azrael” (2024)

April 26

“Four Weddings” Complete Season 9

“House Hunters Renovation” Complete Season 16

“Jessica Chambers: An ID Murder Mystery” Complete Season 1

April 29

“Ernest Cole: Lost and Found” (2024)

Leaving Hulu in April 2025

April 6

“Agnes” (2021)

April 13

"She Will” (2021)

April 16

“Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” (2019)

April 20

“Totally Under Control” (2020)

April 24

“The Good Neighbor” (2022)

April 27

“Resurrection” (2022)

April 30

“After Everything” (2018)

“Code Name Banshee” (2022)

“Stars Fell Again” (2023)