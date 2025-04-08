Here are 3 trending movies you need to watch on Hulu right now

The best streaming services, including Hulu, have deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch.

Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that shows you what’s trending on the platform.

Leading the pack is "A Complete Unknown." The Bob Dylan biopic didn't bring home Oscar gold, but it was undoubtedly one of the most acclaimed movies of last year. But there are a few others you should check out, including the movie that beat "A Complete Unknown" for Best Picture winner and a 1993 classic starring the late Val Kilmer.

So without further ado, here are the top movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 15. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our full guide to everything coming to Hulu in April 2025.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, April 8.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 15

'A Complete Unknown' (2024)

This Bob Dylan biopic was one of the biggest losers at this year's Academy Awards. But don't let that stop you from watching "A Complete Unknown."

The movie stars Timothée Chalamet as the legendary musician as he transitions into one of the most famous musicians on Earth. But it's not just a star-making turn for him. Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro both earned Oscar nominations for their performances as Pete Seeger and Joan Baez, respectively.

While there's certainly some drama in the story, this movie is a jukebox musical. There are 23 songs performed throughout the 141-minute film, most of which are performed by Chalamet as Dylan.

My favorite performance, though, is Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash. The movie really perks up when he arrives on screen to perform "Big River,” and frankly, I wish we had gotten more from him.

Watch on Hulu

'Tombstone' (1993)

"Tombstone" might not be the most critically beloved Western, but it's certainly got its fans. The 1993 classic features a star-studded cast, including the late Val Kilmer in an iconic role as Doc Holliday.

It stars Kurt Russell as Wyatt Earp, Sam Elliott and Bill Paxton as Wyatt's brothers Virgil and Morgan. These three, along with Kilmer's Doc Holliday, are tasked with helping rid the area of the "Cowboys," a violent gang of criminals running rampant and causing mayhem.

This drama is based on real events from the Wild West in 1880s Southeast Arizona, in and around the town of Tombstone, so there's a historical element to the film. If you haven't seen "Tombstone" before, there's never been a better time.

Watch on Hulu

'Anora' (2024)

"Anora" was one of my favorite movies of 2024, and a big winner at Oscars 2025. The romantic comedy-drama took home five awards, including Best Picture and scored the biggest upset of the night when Mikey Madison upset Best Actress favorite Demi Moore.

It was also a historic night for writer/director/editor Sean Baker, who personally took home a record four Academy Awards. That is the most Oscar wins for a single person for one film in a given ceremony.

Did I prefer "Dune: Part Two" and "Challengers"? Yes, but I really did love this movie.

Madison's performance as the titular stripper-turned-Russian-oligarch-heir-wife Anora is incredible, as is Yuri Borisov and the strong but (largely) silent Igor. "Anora" will make you laugh and feel heartbroken all in the same film, and it's worth it on both counts.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

"Good American Family" "A Complete Unknown" "9-1-1" "Classified" "The Kardashians" "Grey's Anatomy" "ABC 20/20" "Tombstone" "The Rookie" "The Tomorrow War" "Anora" "Dying for Sex" "American Idol" "Abbott Elementary" "Will Trent"