How to watch 'Memes and Nightmares' online from anywhere — stream NBA Twitter mockumentary

You know the J.R. Smith squint meme right? The most beloved NBA meme of all time? Well, it's gone - been stolen/kidnapped/rubbed out. And two men, iconic social-media personality Josiah Johnson (aka King Josiah) and co-star Jamel Johnson are out to find out what happened to it. There are rumors it could have been an inside job.

Here's how to watch "Memes and Nightmares" from anywhere with a VPN.

'Memes and Nightmares' release date, streaming info "Memes and Nightmares" arrives on Hulu in the U.S. on Thursday, February 20.

With huge cast (just check out the cast list below), "Memes and Nightmares" takes a satirical look at the world of NBA Twitter, its place in the pantheon of popular culture and digital fandom and, therefore, a sideways glance at the power and influence of the internet today.

It also offers the perfect platform for Josiah and Jamal Johnson (not related) to take their hilarious buddy cop spiel on the road as the 'Brothers Johnson' and meet everyone they've ever wanted to meet from the world of sports (including J.R. Smith), sports broadcasting, social media and even hip hop legend Flavor Flav. Do they find the meme? That would be telling.

Read on to see the ways you can watch "Memes and Nightmares" online on streaming platforms the world over.

How to watch 'Memes and Nightmares' online in the U.S.

"Memes and Nightmares" will be available to stream in full on Hulu from Thursday, February 20 in the U.S.. Plans start from $7.99/month, and new users can get their first 7 days absolutely free.

You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $9.99/month. Or you can add live sport with ESPN Plus for only five bucks more.

And for anybody in the market for a full on cable replacement, all Hulu shows are included in the provider's Hulu + Live TV package. Prices start from $81.99/month, giving you access to more than 90 premium channels, together with content from Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

Americans abroad right now do not need to worry about missing the film as they can catch it on their usual domestic streaming platform by using a VPN. We recommend NordVPN – find more details and a great discount below.

Watch 'Memes and Nightmares' from anywhere in the world

If "Memes and Nightmares" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the film while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream on your usual platform, from wherever you are.

Watch 'Memes and Nightmares' around the world

How to watch 'Memes and Nightmares' in Canada, Australia and the U.K.

"Memes and Nightmares" will stream on Disney Plus in territories outside the U.S. with release dates TBC but probably in February or March 2025.

The Disney Plus price starts from CA$7.99/£7.99/AU$13.99/month.

'Memes and Nightmares' trailer

Memes & Nightmares | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

'Memes and Nightmares' - Cast

Josiah Johnson - Self

Jamel Johnson - Self

