How to watch 'Memes and Nightmares' online from anywhere — stream NBA Twitter mockumentary
A famous NBA Twitter meme has been stolen from the net. Who you gonna call? These guys? Really?
You know the J.R. Smith squint meme right? The most beloved NBA meme of all time? Well, it's gone - been stolen/kidnapped/rubbed out. And two men, iconic social-media personality Josiah Johnson (aka King Josiah) and co-star Jamel Johnson are out to find out what happened to it. There are rumors it could have been an inside job.
Here's how to watch "Memes and Nightmares" from anywhere with a VPN.
"Memes and Nightmares" arrives on Hulu in the U.S. on Thursday, February 20.
• U.S. — Hulu / Disney Plus Bundle
• Rest of the World — Disney Plus
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free
With huge cast (just check out the cast list below), "Memes and Nightmares" takes a satirical look at the world of NBA Twitter, its place in the pantheon of popular culture and digital fandom and, therefore, a sideways glance at the power and influence of the internet today.
It also offers the perfect platform for Josiah and Jamal Johnson (not related) to take their hilarious buddy cop spiel on the road as the 'Brothers Johnson' and meet everyone they've ever wanted to meet from the world of sports (including J.R. Smith), sports broadcasting, social media and even hip hop legend Flavor Flav. Do they find the meme? That would be telling.
Read on to see the ways you can watch "Memes and Nightmares" online on streaming platforms the world over.
How to watch 'Memes and Nightmares' online in the U.S.
"Memes and Nightmares" will be available to stream in full on Hulu from Thursday, February 20 in the U.S.. Plans start from $7.99/month, and new users can get their first 7 days absolutely free.
You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $9.99/month. Or you can add live sport with ESPN Plus for only five bucks more.
And for anybody in the market for a full on cable replacement, all Hulu shows are included in the provider's Hulu + Live TV package. Prices start from $81.99/month, giving you access to more than 90 premium channels, together with content from Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.
Americans abroad right now do not need to worry about missing the film as they can catch it on their usual domestic streaming platform by using a VPN. We recommend NordVPN – find more details and a great discount below.
Watch 'Memes and Nightmares' from anywhere in the world
If "Memes and Nightmares" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the film while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream on your usual platform, from wherever you are.
We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your chosen streaming service — Hulu, for example — and watch "Memes and Nightmares" online from wherever you are in the world.
Watch 'Memes and Nightmares' around the world
How to watch 'Memes and Nightmares' in Canada, Australia and the U.K.
"Memes and Nightmares" will stream on Disney Plus in territories outside the U.S. with release dates TBC but probably in February or March 2025.
The Disney Plus price starts from CA$7.99/£7.99/AU$13.99/month.
'Memes and Nightmares' trailer
'Memes and Nightmares' - Cast
- Josiah Johnson - Self
- Jamel Johnson - Self
- Danny Abrahms - Secret Society Expert
- Farhad Ahmadyar - Pop-A-Shot Party
- Jackson Arc - Underground Member
- Gilbert Arenas
- Matt Barnes
- Matt Barrett-Miller - Stat Junkie/ Reggie
- Dylan Barton - Clout Chaser
- Jonathon Booker - Underground Member
- David Brickley - Pop-A-Shot Party
- Sterling Brown - Pop-A-Shot Party
- Troy Burrows - Pop-A-Shot Party
- Caron Butler
- Collin Carter - Jersey Dealer
- Manny Casimir - Newscaster
- Robert Cummings - Pop-A-Shot Party
- Graham Duke
- Kelsey Edwards
- Amin Elhassan
- Robert Feldsted
- Daisy Fernandez
- Flavor Flav
- Ike Flitcraft
- Rome Flynn
- Megan Gailey
- Nom Ganbaatar - Underground member
- Rosalyn Gold-Onwude
- Maher Guizani - MJ Superfan
- Draft Day Suit Guy - Nate Lyles
- Zach Harper
- Chris Haynes
- Jemele Hill
- Andy Hillbrands
- Chandler Hutchison
- Jim Jackson
- Marko Jankovic - Underground member
- Lily Jay
- LaJethro Jenkins
- Da'Jour Jones - The Goat
- Jacky Jung - Michelle Kim
- The Kid Mero
- Hannah Kulik - Underground member
- Nicole Ledoux - Underground member
- Will Madden - Earl
- Akem Mair
- Jelani McCoy
- Monica McNutt
- Mero
- Darius Miles
- Cuttino Mobley
- Dejah Nicole
- Sanmi Oguntunde
- Dukes Patrons
- Metta World Peace
- Phillip Mitchell Polite - Underground member
- Stephanie Reedy
- Leota Rhodes - Underground member
- John Henry Richards
- Jalen Rose
- Victoria Saitz - Underground member
- Cooper Sanders
- Zach Schwartz
- Samuel Selman - The Hot Taker
- Julian Sensley - Bouncer
- Nick Shavatt - Pop-A-Shot Party
- J.R. Smith
- Marlaina Smith - Troll Master
- C.J. Toledano - Pop-A-Shot Party
- Virginia Trent
- Devon Uy - Underground member
- T. Valada-Viars
- Shahidah Walker - Pop-A-Shot Party
- Jasmine Watkins
- Carson Wentz
- Jonny Williams - Bucks Superfan
- Richard Yoshida
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Bill Borrows is an award-winning journalist, feature writer and columnist (Times Magazine/ Guardian/ Telegraph/ Daily Mirror/ Mail On Sunday/ Radio Times), former editor-at-large at Loaded magazine, author (The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins) and book editor. A frequent contributor on talkSPORT and talkRADIO, his areas of specialisation include sport, history, politics, TV and film. He doesn’t get much free time but does admit to an addiction to true crime podcasts, following Man City home and away, and a weakness for milk chocolate cookies.
