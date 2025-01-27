‘Alien: Earth’ was already my most anticipated show of the year — and the new teaser has me even more excited

Saying I’m a huge “Alien” fan is an understatement. My room is practically a shrine to the franchise, covered with posters and magazines I’ve collected over the years. And let’s just say my hyper-fixation has only worsened since watching “Alien: Romulus” more than five times. Now, I’ve got something new to obsess over, because Hulu just dropped a teaser for FX’s upcoming show, “Alien: Earth,” and I’m already counting down the days until summer.

We first got a tiny peek at “Alien: Earth” last year when Disney unveiled their 2025 lineup. That seven-second teaser didn’t give away much, but it was something. During the AFC Championship game, Hulu gave us another very small taste in the form of a first-person view from a prowling Xenomorph aboard a ship bound for Earth.

Check out the new teaser below:

Alien: Earth | Official Teaser - Destination | FX - YouTube Watch On

Although the teaser looks like a video game clip, it still manages to capture the iconic vibe of “Alien,” with those red emergency lights and the suffocating tension of claustrophobic hallways. This time, we get to see how the Xenomorph crash lands on Earth, which is a reveal that’s helped ease my worries about the new setting (since “Alien” has always been rooted in space). It’s exciting and fresh, and my excitement levels are rising.

But there’s one notable thing about this new teaser that has really got my attention, and it has nothing to do with the Xenomorph tearing through the damaged ship or the view of this vessel hurtling towards Earth. No, what’s got me even more thrilled about “Alien: Earth” is the sound design, and here’s why.

The new ‘Alien: Earth’ teaser nails the sound design

New poster for ‘ALIEN: EARTH’Releasing this Summer on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/afh9PfUnXIJanuary 26, 2025

The new “Alien: Earth” teaser nailed the sound design in such a short time, and it’s one of the main reasons I’m even more hyped for this TV show. The teaser features the iconic “Alien” siren, which is that eerie, whaling alarm that still sends chills down my spine no matter how many times I hear it. It’s been used in other franchise trailers, like the first “Alien,” “Prometheus,” and “Alien: Romulus,” and has become instantly recognizable as a hallmark of the “Alien” universe.

But what makes it so special in this teaser is how distinct yet familiar it feels. We might not hear that alarm sound much though considering the Xenomorph will be exposed to the new sounds of Earth. Sound design has always been a standout element of the franchise, and it’s one of the reasons I love it so much. I even played the “Alien: Romulus” soundtrack right after watching the movie because the sound design just does something to my brain. Knowing “Alien: Earth” is keeping the iconic sounds gives me confidence that it’s probably going to deliver.

Thankfully we don’t have too long to wait, because “Alien: Earth” comes to FX on Hulu in summer 2025. The official synopsis reads: “When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.”

“As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors among the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.”

Even though I’m really excited, I’m still approaching “Alien: Earth” with a little bit of caution. The teaser, while extremely brief, doesn’t offer enough to completely remove any minor doubts. That said, it does a great job of setting the mood, and I’m eager to see how this iconic creature fares on a very familiar planet.

For now, all we can do is wait until summer. In the meantime, stream the best shows on Hulu for some solid entertainment. You can also see our guide on the top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Hulu and more.