Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching right now

The best streaming services , including Hulu, come with deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.

This week, there are a ton of movies in the top 10. After going through them, we've narrowed down three that stand out from the rest. Spoiler alert: they're mostly comedies, including one of Adam Sandler's biggest hits. But for those who like something dark, there's a new movie — "Lazareth" — that just arrived on the streaming service and is already crashing the top 10.

So without further ado, here are the three movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, November 5.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Why Him?' (2016)

"Why Him?" is a relic of a simpler time. A time when all you needed to make a romantic comedy work was an attractive movie star and some crude comedy and people would go buy a ticket and scarf down some popcorn.

Luckily, you can now watch this movie without having to buy a ticket, because you shouldn't go into this movie expecting a comedy classic. But, after 111 minutes of watching James Franco's tech mogul Laird Mayhew try to win the approval of Ned Fleming (Bryan Cranston) so Laird can marry Ned's daughter (Zoey Deutch), you may find that you had a good time.

'Grown Ups' (2010)

If you prefer a more beloved comedy, then watch "Grown Ups" instead of "Why Him?" This movie stars Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade and Rob Schneider as a group of junior high school friends who reunite 30 years later after the death of their school basketball coach.

That's about as deep as this movie gets. It's unabashedly a vehicle for laughs, and with some of the funniest comedic actors ever, it accomplishes its goal. If you like Sandler's movies, you'll probably like "Grown Ups" and you might even like "Grown Ups 2," which is also in the Hulu top 10.

'Lazareth' (2024)

Don't come to "Lazareth" expecting laughs. This post-apocalyptic thriller stars Ashley Judd as Lee, a woman who has secluded herself and her orphaned nieces from the outside world. But that seclusion is shattered by the arrival of Owen (Asher Angel), who arrives at Lee's home one day and brings trouble not far behind him.

If you're still not trying to consume pandemic content in our post-COVID world (and hey, who'd blame you) then this movie might not be for you. A deadly pandemic is what caused all the destruction in "Lazareth," though it seems based on the trailer that it's mankind who's become the real enemy.

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

