Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Hulu is one of the best streaming services , in no small part due to its excellent library of shows. The Emmys proved that you need Hulu if you're a TV lover, with Hulu shows "Shogun" and "The Bear" taking home the most awards while several others scored nominations.

But with so many great TV shows available, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that shows you what’s trending on the platform.

After reviewing this week's popular shows, we've narrowed the list down to three standouts from Hulu's current top 10 shows.

So without further ado, here are the three shows worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 shows. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our guide to Hulu's top movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wednesday, Nov. 6.

BEST SHOWS IN THE HULU TOP 10

'High Potential'

High Potential (ABC) Trailer HD - Kaitlin Olson series - YouTube Watch On

"High Potential" has been a surprise hit this fall, and Kaitlin Olson's performance as Morgan has been a winner for ABC. Morgan is a single mother working as a cleaning lady for the Los Angeles Police Department. Her IQ ultimately lands her a consulting gig working with LAPD Major Crimes Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) and Captain Selena (Judy Reyes).

The show is on hiatus this week, so catch up to episode 6 now. That episode, has Morgan and the LAPD investigating a shocking murder at an office party. It also has Morgan catching the attention of a new member of the precinct. Start watching now and catch up fast.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch on Hulu

'Bob's Burgers'

"Bob's Burgers" is an animated sitcom like "The Simpsons," a fellow Fox animated show. It centers around Bob Belcher (H. Jon Benjamin), a father of three and a local restaurateur — neither of which are easy jobs.

But the show doesn't only revolve around Bob slinging burgers. It also centers on his family — his wife Linda (John Roberts) and their children Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal) — along with a cast of supporting characters that are just as hilarious. This is one of my favorite animated shows, so start watching now if you haven't already.

You can skip the "Bob's Burgers" movie though.

Watch on Hulu

'9-1-1: Lone Star'

9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX) Trailer #2 HD - Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler 9-1-1 Spinoff - YouTube Watch On

Ryan Murphy's "9-1-1" is a major hit, consistently in the Hulu top 15. But so is its spin-off series "9-1-1: Lone Star," which is currently in its fifth and final season.

Like the mothership show, this iteration of "9-1-1" focuses on the lives of first responders. But in "9-1-1: Lone Star," the show has moved to Austin, Texas, and focuses on a new cast of characters. Rob Lowe, a firefighter captain who has come to Texas after rebuilding the team in New York that he lost on September 11, 2001, leads the call sheet of this ensemble cast.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

"ABC 20/20" "High Potential" "Why Him?" "Bob's Burgers" "9-1-1: Lone Star" "General Hospital" "Grown Ups" "Grown Ups 2" "Only Murders in the Building" "Abbott Elementary" "The Golden Bachelorette" "The Simpsons" "Grotesquerie" "Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail" "9-1-1"