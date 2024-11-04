Marvel’s ‘Agatha All Along’ tipped for a surprise season 2 — here's what we know

"Agatha All Along" has been a surprise hit for Marvel and Disney Plus. Early reviews had critics and audiences divided but since then, both have responded positively to the show. Season 1 currently holds an 83% fresh rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and an 83% Popcornmeter rating from audience reviews.

Clearly, the executives at Disney and Marvel have noticed this positive buzz, because they just made a bold move that could hint at a surprise season 2.

According to Variety, Marvel Television Studios (owned by parent company Disney) will be submitted as a comedy series rather than a limited series for the upcoming awards season. That includes January's Golden Globes and next year's Creative Arts and Primetime Emmy Awards.

Here's why this awards season news — and "Shogun" — signals "Agatha All Along" season 2 is coming

This move to submit as a comedy series means that — most likely — Disney will greenlight "Agatha All Along" for a second season.

It's not impossible that it merely sees comedy series as a weaker category this upcoming awards season. The frontrunner for the category, "The Bear," is coming off a weaker-than-expected season 3 and is facing some backlash for ... well, not really being a comedy show. But most likely, "Agatha All Along" is taking itself out of the limited series category and putting itself into the comedy category because it will no longer be a limited series.

This move used to be unprecedented, but we've already seen it happen once this year. "Shogun" was originally a limited series when it premiered earlier this year. But between unexpected success and a weaker-than-expected slate of drama series to compete against, FX submitted the show as a drama series rather than a limited series. Alongside that news, they also greenlit "Shogun" season 2.

To be clear, at this time neither Disney nor Marvel have said anything official. And there's been no news confirmed that "Agatha All Along" has been greenlit, officially or otherwise. But at this point, it'd be more shocking if we didn't get a season 2 than if we did.

What is 'Agatha All Along' about?

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

"Agatha All Along" picks up three years after "WandaVision." Agatha Harkness (Kathyrn Hahn) is initially stuck in Westview, starring in a TV show called "Agnes of Westview" where she plays a fictional detective ripping off Kate Winslet's character in HBO's "Mare of Easttown". She's trying to solve a Jane Doe murder case when a detective, Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), shows up on the scene.

But Detective Videal is really Rio Vidal, another witch who reveals that Agatha is still imprisoned by Wanda Maximoff aka The Scarlet Witch. At the same time, a character known only as "Teen" (Joe Locke) shows up and helps Agatha break free of Wanda's spell.

Now freed, Agatha is forming a new coven of witches (Debra Jo Rupp, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn and Patti LuPone) to join her on the Witches' Road and help restore Agatha's powers. They'll just need to succeed before they're caught by the Salem Seven.