How to get a Spotify student discount — get a half-price Premium subscription

If you’re currently in school then you can get an excellent Spotify student discount. The service is the most popular music streaming platform on the planet and offers millions of tracks as well as a range of exclusive podcasts.

With over 70 million tracks available on the service, Spotify has almost every artist you could ever think of. Spotify also offers a diverse range of podcasts, many of which are only available on the platform. Whatever you’re in the mood to listen to, Spotify will have something for you.

Here’s how to get a Spotify student discount in both the U.S. and the U.K.

Who is eligible for a Spotify student discount

Spotify notes that its student discount is available “only to students at an accredited higher education institution”, this means that you need to be enrolled at a university or college and that the offer isn’t open to high school students.

You also cannot take advantage of this offer if you’ve previously tried Spotify Premium, so you must be either a new subscriber or upgrading from a non-premium account in order to get the student discount.

What is the Spotify student discount

In the U.S. eligible students can get a free month of Spotify Premium, followed by a discounted monthly subscription of just $4.99 per month. This is half off the usual price of $9.99 a month. This offer runs for up to 48 months or until you are no longer an eligible student.

You won’t just get access to Spotify Premium, you’ll also get a Hulu (ad-supported) plan (worth $5.99 a month) and a Showtime subscription (worth $10.99 a month). With the Spotify student discount you’re saving $21.98 a month, and get access to three separate services.

Unfortunately, the U.K. student discount isn’t quite as generous. Students get a free month of Spotify Premium followed by a monthly subscription for £5.99, compared to the regular price of £9.99. This discounted price runs for up to 48 months or until you are no longer a student, whichever comes first.

How to claim your Spotify student discount in the U.S.

In order to take advantage of this excellent offer, you need to visit the Spotify website and follow the instructions provided.

The process will require you to create a Spotify account, or log into your existing one, and then complete the verification process. This is done through a third-party platform called SheerID that is used for a few different student discount schemes, you may already have an account.

Once you’ve proved that you are eligible for the student discount you’ll be able to start listening to music immediately, and won’t have to pay anything until your second month.

How to claim your Spotify student discount in the U.K.

To claim your Spotify student discount, head to the Spotify website and follow the instructions provided.

You’ll need to prove your student status using SheerID. This third-party platform is used by a range of retailers to verify eligibility for student discounts so you may have an account already. If you don’t, create one using your university email address and you’ll be able to claim your discounted Spotify subscription.

As you get the first month of Premium for free as part of this offer, you won’t even have to pay anything until the second month of your subscription.