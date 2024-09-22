How to watch 'Rescue: HI-Surf' online and on TV

Watch "Rescue: Hi-Surf" for a "Baywatch" meets "9-1-1" new TV drama following the personal and professional lives of Hawaii’s toughest lifeguards. Here's how to watch "Rescue: Hi-Surf" online from anywhere with a VPN .

'Rescue: HI-Surf' streaming details, TV channels, start time ► Date: "Rescue: HI-Surf" premieres on Sunday, September 22, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

• U.S. — Fox via Sling/Hulu

• CAN — CTV

• AUS — Binge (from Oct. 22)

Comparisons with the adventures of Mitch Bucanhan and co. were inevitable, but "Rescue: Hi Surf" promises a more visceral experience than the 90s classic.

For one, we’ve swapped the glamorous shores of L.A. for the notoriously tough and dangerous waters of North Shore O’ahu, aka the Seven Mile Miracle. Not for the faint hearted, the stretch of coastline is one of the most famous in the world, attracting only the most seasoned surfers to its enormous waves. But even the best on the board misjudge the water sometimes, and that’s where this elite team of lifeguards come in.

In true emergency procedural style, expect things to get dangerous, dramatic and perhaps a little steamy as we follow the trials and tribulations of the impossibly good-looking, minimally clothed, cast, including Robbie Magasiva as Matt, Adam Demos as Will, Keko Kekumano as Laka and Arielle Kebbel as Emily.

Ready for some pulse-pounding aquatic action? Read on to find out how to watch "Rescue: Hi-Surf”" online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Rescue: HI-Surf' online in the U.S.

"Rescue: HI-Surf" will premiere on Fox in the U.S. at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday September 22. Subsequent episodes will go out in the same time slot on Mondays.

Fox can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV.

Episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Watch 'Rescue: HI-Surf' from anywhere in the world

How to watch 'Rescue: HI-Surf' from anywhere with a VPN

If "Rescue: HI-Surf" isn't available where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss out on this show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K., and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Hulu, for example — and watch "Rescue: HI-Surf" online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'Rescue: HI-Surf' around the world

How to watch 'Rescue: HI-Surf' online in Canada

Canadians can watch new episodes of "Rescue: Hi-Surf" on the same schedule as the U.S., starting September 22, on CTV.

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to use their usual streaming service when abroad.

Can I watch 'Rescue: HI-Surf' in the U.K.?

There's currently no confirmed home for "Rescue: Hi-Surf" in the U.K..

Those on vacation in the U.K. will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home to use their usual streamer as they will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch 'Rescue: HI-Surf' online in Australia

"Rescue: Hi-Surf" is set to land on Binge in Australia, but with the delayed release date of Tuesday, October 22.

Binge offers a free 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

In the meantime, U.S. viewers on vacation Down Under can use a VPN to stream "Rescue: Hi-Surf" just as they would back home.

What you need to know about 'Rescue: HI-Surf'

'Rescue: HI-Surf' trailer

Rescue HI-Surf Season 1 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

'Rescue: HI-Surf' episode schedule

At present it's unclear how many episodes "Rescue: Hi-Surf" there will be, but we know that the show will premiere over two nights on Sunday, September 22 and Monday, September 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Mon & Tues) / 10 a.m. AEST (Mon & Tues)., with Mondays the regular time slot going forward.

"Pilot" — Sunday, September 22 "Mauka to Makai" — Monday, September 23

Who is in the cast of 'Rescue: HI-Surf'? Robbie Magasiva as Harlan "Sonny" Jennings

Adam Demos as Will Ready

Kekoa Kekumano as Laka Hanohano

Arielle Kebbel as Emily "Em" Wright

Alex Aiono as Kainalu Emerson

Zoe Cipres as Hina Alexander

Shawn Hatosy as Clayton Emerson

Ian Anthony Dale as Sean Harimoto

Sea Shimooka as Jenn

What can we expect from 'Rescue: HI-Surf'? Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming, FOX Entertainment: ""Rescue: Hi-Surf" brings an edge-of-your-seat style to the North Shore of Hawaii, where lifeguards and surfers collide with visceral rescues, great character drama and all-around fun. This new franchise is pure beachfront property for FOX, especially with the powerful auspices of John, Matt and our incredible partners at Warner Bros." The official synopsis from Fox reads: ""Rescue: Hi-Surf", is an action-packed drama that follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu—the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world. Each episode will feature these dedicated, heroic, and adrenaline-seeking first-responders saving lives in the difficult and often life-threatening conditions of Hawaii’s Seven Mile Miracle"

