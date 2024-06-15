5 best new to Hulu movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Hulu isn't just home to great TV shows: as one of the best streaming services available right now, it also hosts a solid range of movies that you shouldn't skip over.

Like every other service out there, this lineup is constantly changing as titles are added and removed. June 2024 is no different and brings a number of top film releases to the platform.

By consulting the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, we've singled out five of the very best flicks hitting Hulu this month. Chief among them is "Perfect Days", Wim Wenders' zen watch about a Tokyo-based toilet cleaner. If that slice-of-life feature isn't what you're looking for, there are some great movies here to suit practically any appetite; some of them might even earn themselves a spot on our list of the best movies on Hulu.

Ready to plan your viewing? Here are the five best movies new to Hulu this month.

'Perfect Days' (2023)

Wim Wenders' 2023 drama earned a nomination for Best International Feature Film at the 2024 Oscars, and it's easy to see why. This quietly captivating feature follows Hirayam (Koji Yakusho), a Tokyo-based cleaner who sets out every day to maintain the city's public toilets. That might not sound like a must-watch flick, but "Perfect Days" is a simple, life-affirming feature that finds joy in the rhythm and pleasures of Hirayama's life and the beauty of the everyday. It's a slow cinema treat, and one you shouldn't miss.

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Stream it on Hulu now

'The Duke' (2022)

Roger Michell's delightful British comedy is, remarkably, based on a true story. It takes us back in time to 1961 and introduces us to 60-year-old retired bus driver, Kempton Bunton (Jim Broadbent), the man who successfully swiped Goya's priceless portrait of the Duke of Wellington from London's National Gallery. It remains the first and only theft in the gallery's history. Kempton subsequently offered to return to the painting in exchange for charitable investment in the country's elderly. It's a moving, charming watch, that earned 5-star reviews upon its release.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stream it on Hulu now

'It Follows' (2014)

David Robert Mitchell's "It Follows" is a modern horror cult hit. The movie revolves around Jay Height (Maika Monroe), a college student who finds herself being terrorized by a mysterious supernatural being who can take the form of anyone after a sexual encounter with her boyfriend.

The entity is slow but relentless. If it reaches her, the entity will kill her before going after the person that passes it to her, and the person before that. It's a tense watch, one which was lauded for its originality and its scares on release.

Genre: Horror

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Stream it on Hulu now

'Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story' (2022)

"Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story" is a documentary about the titular cultural event, that has been celebrating the sights, sounds, cuisine, and culture of the region since 1970.

Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern's documentary makes use of live performance footage and interviews with huge names from the music world about the 50th anniversary of The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival along with a library of archival footage from past installments to create a rich deep dive into the history and culture of the festival and the city itself.

Genre: Documentary/Music

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stream it on Hulu now

'A Love Song' (2022)

Max Walker-Silverman's debut feature is a small-scale, tender story. The movie takes us to a campsite in rural Colorado, where widow Faye (Dale Dickey) is currently set up and waiting for the arrival of Lito (Wes Studi), a former companion.

She doesn't know when he'll turn up, or what he even looks like now, as it's been a long time since she crossed paths with her former flame. It's a low-key story about two potential lovers who've been apart for so long. Anchored by top performances , this is a warm, well-made and moving character study.

Genre: Drama/Romance

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Stream it on Hulu from June 26