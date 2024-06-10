Hulu top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

With an ever-growing library of movies and shows, Hulu has solidified its place as one of the best streaming services . Now with the Hulu and Max bundle, you can stream even more content that wouldn’t otherwise be available on a single platform. From critically acclaimed franchises like “Dune” to supernatural horrors that will make you sweat, there's something for everyone.

However, with so many options available, finding the ones worth watching can be overwhelming. That's where we come in. We've taken the time to sift through Hulu's top 10 movies and have handpicked three standouts absolutely worth your time right now (including ones in the bundle).

So grab your popcorn and get ready to discover some of the best movie experiences Hulu has to offer.

‘Dune: Part Two’

"Dune: Part Two" happens to be one of the greatest movies of 2024 so far. It continues the epic adaptation of Frank Herbert's science fiction novel, picking up where the first movie left off. The story follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he navigates the complex political landscape of the desert planet Arrakis. Having survived the brutal attack on his family, Paul joins forces with the Fremen, the native inhabitants of Arrakis, to avenge his father’s death and reclaim control of the planet. However, he must also grapple with his newfound power and potential for great violence. Binge-watching both “Dune” movies is a perfect way to spend a weekend.

Watch on Hulu (with Max)

‘The First Omen’

Fancy a bit of horror? We have the perfect choice for you. "The First Omen" (being a prequel to the iconic horror franchise "The Omen”) follows a young woman named Margaret (Nell Tiger Free) who goes to a church in Rome. However, she begins to discover the origins of the dark forces and sinister events that lead up to the birth of Damien Thorn (Harvey Spencer Stephens), the Antichrist. Set in the years before the events of the original 1976 movie, "The First Omen" delves into the backstory of the Thorn family and the ancient prophecies that foretold Damien's coming. With a good score of 81% on Rotten Tomatoes , you know it’s a horror worth watching.

Watch on Hulu

‘Wonka’

Timothée Chalamet stars in another successful movie that came out in the past 12 months. "Wonka" is a prequel to the beloved story of Willy Wonka from "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." This movie explores the early adventures of the eccentric chocolatier, Willy Wonka (played by Johnny Depp in the 2005 movie), focusing on his journey before he became the famous owner of the magical chocolate factory. I didn’t know what to expect when watching this in theaters, but I was pleasantly surprised by the magical realism and adventure that it created. It felt like I was watching “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” for the first time as a kid, and Chalamet did an excellent job at portraying this beloved character.

Watch on Hulu (with Max)