New on Hulu in June 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

June is a very exciting month for the return of some incredibly popular shows, and that starts with “The Bear” season 3. The hot (and stressed-out) chef is back once again in the kitchen, but this time he’s bringing new drama. A new show called “Queenie” follows the life of a Jamaican British woman trying to balance her own culture with the London lifestyle. For those who love good horror, “Split” will be coming to the platform, too.

If you’re stuck on what to watch next, there is plenty to look forward to in June. From a full horror franchise hitting the streamer to some absolute classics like “Fight Club” and “The Day After Tomorrow” also releasing on the platform later in the month, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Here are some of the best movies and shows to watch on Hulu in June.

NEW ON HULU IN JUNE 2024: TOP PICKS

‘Split’

James McAvoy stars in this disturbing horror movie that will have you on the edge of your seat. “Split” follows a man named Kevin who has split personality disorder, and he has around 23 personalities in total. One of those personalities known as “The Beast” begins to dominate, leading to the kidnapping of three teenage girls. Now, the girls must try to escape, but that proves challenging when Kevin is unable to stay in control. This movie delves into the complexities of the disorder, including the emergence of a deadly, frightening personality with superhuman strength.

Premiers June 1 on Hulu

‘Becoming Karl Lagerfeld’

The new miniseries “Becoming Karl Lagerfeld” follows the story of a German fashion designer as he rises to fame in the '70s. Daniel Brühl plays Karl, who navigates the world of Parisian high fashion along with his rivalry with Yves Saint Laurent's (Arnaud Valois) partner Pierre Berge (Alex Lutz). It’s an interesting biographical drama that not only shows how Lagerfeld became a legend in the fashion industry but his growing relationship with Jacques de Bascher (Théodore Pellerin), a “French dandy” and member of the jet set. This is the perfect watch if you enjoy shows with intense, extravagant celebrations and incredible passion.

Premiers June 7 on Hulu

‘Queenie’

“Queenie” follows the life of a 25-year-old Jamaican British woman Queenie Jenkins (Dionne Brown) living in south London. It’s hard enough trying to balance two cultures, let alone dealing with a messy breakup at the same time. Seeking comfort in the wrong places, Queenie must learn to overcome her past in order to heal properly and rebuild. This comedy-drama is based on the book by Candice Carty-Williams. It highlights themes of race, identity, culture and politics, including how they can shape you.

Premiers June 7 on Hulu

‘Shoresy’ season 3

“Shoresy” follows veteran player Shore (Jared Keeso) on his journey to Sudbury to join a senior hockey team. Season 2 saw him rejuvenate the Sudbury Bulldogs, but it also delved deeper into his efforts in leading the team to success. This upcoming season will continue to follow Shore and his team as they face off against various rivals from across Canada. If you’re into a good sports drama and enjoy a series with humor and hockey culture, you’ll definitely enjoy “Shoresy”.

Premiers June 21 on Hulu

‘The Bear’ season 3

Season 3 of “The Bear” will continue the intense and emotional journey of Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they strive to improve their restaurant. The new season will explore the challenges of maintaining excellence in a competitive food industry while exploring the personal struggles these characters are currently facing. As Carmy pushes his team to new heights, the stress and stakes will also rise, testing the bonds between the characters and their commitment to The Bear.

Premiers June 27 on Hulu

EVERYTHING NEW ON HULU IN JUNE 2024

June 1

Ace of Cakes: Complete season 9

Alaskan Bush People: Complete seasons 5-7

The Amazing Race: Complete seasons 18-21

Bahamas Life: Complete season 4

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Dubbed)

Caribbean Life: Complete season 14

Chopped: Complete seasons 51 and 54

Hawaii Life: Complete season 1

House Hunters International: Complete season 139

House Hunters: Complete season 171

Island Life: Complete season 17

Maine Cabin Masters: Complete season 7

Survivor: Complete seasons 9-10 and 26-27

Welcome to Plathville: Complete seasons 2-3

About Last Night (1986)

Annapolis (2006)

Aquamarine (2006)

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)

The Batman (2022)

Betsy's Wedding (1990)

Blades of Glory (2007)

Blue City (1986)

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation (2006)

The Boss (2016)

Boys Don't Cry (1999)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Click (2006)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

The Croods (2013)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Death on the Nile (2022)

The Duke (2020)

Eight Millimeter (1999)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

Fight Club (1999)

Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

Fresh Horses (1988)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

Hide and Seek (2005)

Hitchcock (2012)

Independence Day (1996)

It Follows (2015)

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story (2021)

Joker (2019)

Kill Your Darlings (2013)

Life of Pi (2012)

Little Black Book (2004)

Lord of War (2005)

Mirrors (2008)

The Missing (2003)

Money Monster (2016)

The New Guy (2002)

Office Space (1999)

Over The Hedge (2006)

Prayers for Bobby (2009)

Saw (2004)

Saw 2 (2005)

Saw 3 (2006)

Saw 4 (2007)

Saw 5 (2008)

Saw 6 (2009)

Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)

Skyscraper (2018)

Silent Hill (2006)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

Split (2017)

St. Elmo's Fire (1985)

Taps (1981)

Van Helsing (2004)

Volcano (1997)

The Vow (2012)

Weird Science (1985)

Wild Tales (2015)

Working Girl (1988)

June 3

World Eats: Bread: Complete season 1

Bullet Train (2022)

Cameron Esposito: Marriage Material (2023)

Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar (2022)

Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill (1999)

Gina Yashere: Skinny Bitch (2008)

Jinkx Monsoon: Red Head Redemption (2023)

Monét X Change: Fist of Glory (2023)

Peppermint: So-Sigh-Ety Effects (2023)

Todd Glass: Talks About Stuff (2012)

June 4

FX's Clipped: Two-episode series premiere

Erased: WWII Heroes of Color: Complete docuseries

Name That Tune: Season 4 premiere

The Real Red Tails: Special premiere

June 5

An Audience With Kylie: Special premiere

June 6

Jungle Bunch: Operation Meltdown (2023)

Perfect Days (2023)

June 7

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld: Complete limited series (subbed & dubbed)

Queenie: Complete season 1

Beautiful Wedding (2024)

Step Up (2006)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3D (2010)

What Comes Around (2023)

June 8

Love Island U.K.: Season 11 premiere

Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue

Candis Cayne's Secret Garden: Complete season 1

OUT 100: 2021, 2022, 2023 specials

June 9

2024 LA Pride Parade: Livestream

June 10

Restaurant Startup: Complete series

Rich Kids of Beverly Hills: Complete series

WAGS: Complete series

WAGS Atlanta: Complete series

WAGS Miami: Complete series

Origin (2024)

June 11

Wreck: Complete season 2

June 12

GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series premiere (dubbed)

iHeart Radio & P&G "Can't Cancel Pride" special: Livestream

From Tomorrow: Complete season 1

June 13

BRATS: Documentary premiere

Pirates: Truth Behind Legends

Rose's War (2023)

To Kill a Stepfather (2023)

Trapped in the Farmhouse (2023)

June 14

Blood Free: Complete season 1 (dubbed)

Chewing Gum: Complete series

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood (2015)

Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang (2019)

Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays (2017)

Lavell Crawford: New Look Same Funny (extended edition, 2019)

Margaret Cho - PsyCHO (2015)

Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend's Boyfriend (2013)

Thee Lavell Crawford (2023)

Tom Segura: Completely Normal (2014)

Whitney Cummings: Money Shot (2010)

June 15

I Kissed a Boy: Complete season 1

In the Fade (2017)

June 17

Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown: Complete limited series

Mission: Yozakura Family: Series premiere (dubbed)

June 18

Clotilda: The Return Home

June 19

Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Complete season 4

To Catch a Smuggler: Complete season 7

Wicked Tuna: Complete season 13

June 20

Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini: Complete series

June 21

Shoresy: Complete season 3

Marmalade (2024)

June 22

Prey (2024)

June 24

Breakin' On The One: Documentary film premiere

The Invitation (2022)

June 25

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge: Documentary premiere

June 26

Kokdu: Season of Deity season 1 (dubbed)

A Love Song (2022)

Summering (2022)

June 27

FX's The Bear: Complete season 3

Amelia's Children (2023)

June 28

The Family Stallone: Complete season 1

Eric D'Alessandro: I Don't Understand (2023)

Joe Zimmerman: Cult Classic (2023)

John Crist: What Are We Doing? (2022)

Josh Pugh: Live From Birmingham Town Hall (2023)

Red Right Hand (2024)

Somewhere Quiet (2023)

June 30

Price Across America: Livestream

Zappa (2020)

LEAVING HULU IN JUNE 2024

June 1

Cloudburst (2011)

Just Friends (2018)

June 5

The Secret Garden (2020)

June 8

The Dog Knight (2021)

June 12

The Free Fall (2021)

June 14

The Burning Plain (2008)

Europa Report (2013)

Frontera (2014)

The Good Doctor (2011)

I Melt With You (2011)

Two Lovers (2008)

World's Greatest Dad (2009)

The Wrecking Crew (2008)

June 15

Chevalier (2023)

June 22

The Meg (2018)

June 23

The Accursed (2021)

Between Me and My Mind (2019)

Queens of Pain (2020)

Wildhood (2021)

June 30

A Good Day To Die Hard (2013)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)

The Batman (2022)

Big Daddy (1999)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

Come See The Paradise (1990)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Good Boys (2019)

Joker (2019)

Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

The Mask (1994)

Ocean's 8 (2018)

The Rundown (2003)

Skyline (2010)

Taken 3 (2015)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion (2006)

300 (2007)