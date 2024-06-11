5 top new movies to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Peacock and more (June 11-17)

It’s the start of another week, which means a fresh slate of movies arriving on the best streaming services. And while the next seven days are a little light on fresh-from-the-theater picks, platforms including Netflix, Hulu and Peacock have new flicks for subscribers.

This week may be lacking the heavy-hitting titles of recent weeks but it’s not coming up short in the quality department. In my opinion, “Monkey Man” is primed to be one of the year’s most overlooked gems, but its arrival on Peacock should ensure it gets at least some of the attention it deserves. It’s the directional debut of Dev Patel and ideal for “John Wick” fans.

Other movies you won’t want to miss this week include a touching documentary about a legendary actor (“Remembering Gene Wilder”), and an animated superhero flick that looks like perfect entertainment for the whole family (“Ultraman: Rising).

If you’re looking for all the top movies arriving on streaming this week, you’ve come to the right place. And don’t forget to check out our roundup of the best new TV shows you can watch this week as well.

“Unsung Hero” (PVOD)

A faith-based comedy that charts the rise of Christian pop-rock duo For King & Country and sister act Rebecca St. James (also a successful recording artist), real-life band member Joel Smallbone stars and co-directors, while brother Luke gets a producer credit. “Unsung Hero” centers on David (Joel Smallbone) and Helen Smallbone (Daisy Betts), who move their family from Australia to the United States in pursuit of a fresh start. Once arriving stateside the family members struggle to adapt to their new home, and face mounting financial hurdles, however, putting their faith in a higher power, the couple is blessed with a trio of talented children who become some of the most successful acts in Christian music.

Buy or rent on Amazon from June 11

“BRATS” (Hulu)

The 1980s were an iconic period in Hollywood history and nothing sums up the era more than the “Brat Pack”, a group of young stars that shaped a generation and featured in some of the most iconic films of the period. “BRATS” is an original documentary from director Andrew McCarthy (who was himself part of the group) that attempts to reunite the motley crew with recognizable faces including Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Jon Cryer, Lea Thompson and Ally Sheedy. Some of these reunions are 30 years in the making, and McCarthy isn’t just getting his old friends back together for a cocktail mixer, he also explores what it meant to be a part of the Brat Pack. Unfortunately, key members of the group Molly Ringwald and Judd Nelson declined to participate, but “BRATS” is still a must-watch documentary for nostalgic movie fans.

Stream on Hulu from June 13

“Remembering Gene Wilder” (Netflix)

Gene Wilder is a Hollywood royalty with a filmography bursting with classics from “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” to “Blazing Saddle”, “The Producers” to “Young Frankenstein”. The outrageously funny American actor entertained audiences all his life, and even after his passing in 2016 at the age of 83, his remarkable body of work continues to delight audiences both young and old to this day. This biographical documentary celebrates the larger-than-life figure with archive footage and rare home videos. It includes interviews with his family and friends who knew him best and former co-stars and collaborators including Mel Brooks, Alan Alda, Carol Kane and lots more. The doc holds an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes with critics calling it an “affectionate portrait of a brilliant artist”.

Stream on Netflix from June 13

“Monkey Man” (Peacock)

A stylish and violent revenger thriller in the mold of “John Wick”, “Monkey Man” moves the action to the streets of India, and sees Dev Patel both star and make his directorial debut. Patel plays a nameless protagonist who spends his nights making a meager living in an underground fighting club. But when he discovers a way to infiltrate the upper class of Mumbai, he sets his sights on bringing down the city’s ruling class. But the eponymous monkey-mask-wearing hero isn’t just fueled by a desire to stand up for the downtrodden, he’s also motivated by a need for revenge as he seeks retribution for a tragic event in his past. “Monkey Man” is an energetic action movie that features some of the best fight sequences you’ll see this year, and the deeply personal stakes give every action scene extra grit.

Stream on Peacock from June 14

“Ultraman: Rising” (Netflix)

Netflix is hoping to bring “Ultraman” to an even larger audience with this animated feature featuring the popular Japanese hero. In “Ultraman: Rising”, Ken Sato (voiced by Christopher Sean in the English dub) is a superstar baseball player who must return to Tokyo after the city is threatened by giant monsters. Taking up the Ultraman mantle, Ken’s life gets even more complicated when he adopts a baby kaji after defeating its mother. If reluctant parenthood wasn’t enough, he must also navigate a complicated relationship with his estranged father. Plus, the robot-suited hero must also prevent the persistent scheming of the Kaiju Defense Force, which is planning to exploit the 35-foot-fall fire-breathing baby for their nefarious purposes.

Stream on Netflix from June 14