Watch People's Choice Awards 2024 online: Live stream ceremony from anywhere

Critics be damned! The People's Choice Awards gives the American public their say on the best movies, TV shows and music of the past 12 months. The 49th edition airs this Sunday on NBC, E! and Peacock in the U.S., and for free on 7plus in Australia. But if you're away, we'll explain how to watch People's Choice Awards 2024 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

People's Choice Awards live streams: TV schedule, dates, channels The 49th People's Choice Awards is broadcast on Sunday, February 18.

► Time — 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m GMT (Monday, February 19) / 12 p.m AEDT (Monday, February 19)

• U.S. — Peacock / NBC / E!

• FREE — 7plus (Australia)

Unlike the Oscars, which is decided by industry peers, the People's Choice Awards is exactly as it sounds. That means the stars walking away with the trophies are a more accurate picture of who resonated with the folk who really matter — the fans.

Unsurprisingly, "Barbie" leads the way with most nominations in the movie categories. It's up against a diverse set of films in the Movie of the Year category, with the likes of "Fast X", "Oppenheimer", "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" all competing.

On the small screen, Hulu's popular comedy "Only Murders in the Building" has seven TV nominations, with Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and the mighty Meryl Streep all recognized for their performances. "The Last of Us", "The Morning Show" and "Ted Lasso" have six nominations apiece.

It's all set to take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, with "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Barbie" actor Simu Liu on hosting duties. A full list of this year's nominees is below.

Keep reading to find out where to watch the 2024 People's Choice Awards in the U.S. and beyond — including information on where it's streaming absolutely free.

Watch People's Choice Awards in the U.S. without cable

How to watch the 2024 People's Choice Awards in the U.S. without cable

Both NBC and E! have network television coverage of the 2024 People's Choice Awards. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 18, with action from the red carpet immediately beforehand.

There are several ways you can access those channels, the most obvious one being to pull them down with one of the best TV antennas. Plus, they are both common to many cable plans.

Alternatively, they are among the channel line-ups of a good few of our picks for the best streaming services. That includes Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Sling TV is the best value cable replacement of the lot from just $40/month and half price for your first month. Its Blue plan includes local NBC channels in a number of territories, and E! nationwide.

You can also stream People's Choice Awards 2024 on NBC's streaming service Peacock.

Peacock subscriptions start from only $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Blue in order to watch NBC (in selected regions) and E!. It costs from $40/month and include dozens of other great channels

In addition to showing People's Choice Awards 2024 in the U.S., Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy content.

Watch People's Choice Awards from anywhere

How to watch People's Choice Awards from anywhere in the world

What if you're usually based in the U.S. but are overseas right now? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch with a platform you already pay for at home.

Watch People's Choice Awards in Australia for FREE

How to watch People's Choice Awards 2024 in Australia for FREE

In Australia, the People's Choice Awards is being broadcast on Freeview channel 7Bravo at 12 p.m. AEDT on Monday, February 19.

That means you'll also be able to watch as it goes out or on demand on the network's 7plus streaming service, The service is absolutely free to use — you just need to register with your name, birth year and Australian post code (e.g. NSW 2009).

7plus can be watched online and on apps for a variety of devices including browsers, smartphones, tablets, Apple TV, Chromecast, PS4 and select Smart TVs.

Watch People's Choice Awards in Canada

How to watch People's Choice Awards 2024 in Canada

CTV has the rights to show the 2024 People's Choice Awards 2024 in Canada.

That means cable subscribers will be able to watch the ceremony live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on TV, at CTV.ca and on the CTV mobile app — all on Sunday, February 18.

The ceremony will also be broadcast on local NBC channels, so be sure to check your listings.

Can I watch People's Choice Awards in the U.K.?

Can I watch 2024 People's Choice Awards in the U.K.?

This year's People's Choice Awards isn't featured anywhere in the U.K.'s TV listings.

People's Choice Awards 2024 trailer, nominees and more

People's Choice Awards trailer

What to know about the People's Choice Awards

What are the People's Choice Awards? The People's Choice Awards are now almost 50 years old, having started back in 1975. The difference to most other award shows is that the People's Choice Awards nominees and winners are decided exclusively by the general public, with voting available in all categories online. The awards recognize exceptional talent across movies, TV, music and pop culture.

Who is hosting the People's Choice Awards in 2024? 34-year-old movie star Simu Liu is hosting the 2024 People's Choice Awards. The Canadian actor is probably best known for playing the lead role in Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", after coming to prominence on the small screen in "Kim's Convenience". He also had a part as one of the Kens in the "Barbie" movie, for which he has been nominated for a People's Choice Award this year in the Movie Performance of the Year category.

People's Choice Awards 2024 nominees

The Movie of the Year

"Barbie"

"Fast X"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"The Little Mermaid"

"Oppenheimer"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour"

The Male Movie Star of the Year

Timothee Chalamet – "Wonka"

Tom Cruise – "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"

Leonardo DiCaprio – "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Ryan Gosling – "Barbie"

Michael B. Jordan – "Creed III"

Cillian Murphy – "Oppenheimer"

Chris Pratt – "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

Keanu Reeves – "John Wick: Chapter 4"

The Female Movie Star of the Year

Halle Bailey – "The Little Mermaid"

Viola Davis – "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"

Jennifer Lawrence – "No Hard Feelings"

Jenna Ortega – "Scream VI"

Florence Pugh – "Oppenheimer"

Margot Robbie – "Barbie"

Julia Roberts – "Leave the World Behind"

Rachel Zegler – "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"

The Movie Performance of the Year

Danielle Brooks – "The Color Purple"

Viola Davis – "Air"

Jacob Elordi – "Saltburn"

America Ferrera – "Barbie"

Simu Liu – "Barbie"

Melissa McCarthy – "The Little Mermaid"

Charles Melton – "May December"

Natalie Portman – "May December"

The Show of the Year

"The Bear"

"Grey's Anatomy"

"The Last of Us"

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Saturday Night Live"

"Ted Lasso"

"Vanderpump Rules"

The Male TV Star of the Year

Kieran Culkin – "Succession"

Tom Hiddleston – "Loki"

Samuel L. Jackson – "Secret Invasion"

Steve Martin – "Only Murders in the Building"

Pedro Pascal – "The Last of Us"

Chase Stokes – "Outer Banks"

Jason Sudeikis – "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Allen White – "The Bear"

The Female TV Star of the Year

Jennifer Aniston – "The Morning Show"

Quinta Brunson – "Abbott Elementary"

Rosario Dawson – "Ahsoka"

Selena Gomez – "Only Murders in the Building"

Mariska Hargitay – "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

Hannah Waddingham – "Ted Lasso"

Reese Witherspoon – "The Morning Show"

Ali Wong – "Beef"

The Host of the Year

Nick Cannon – "The Masked Singer"

Terry Crews – "America's Got Talent"

Jimmy Fallon – "That's My Jam"

Steve Harvey – "Celebrity Family Feud"

Padma Lakshmi – "Top Chef"

Gordon Ramsay – "Hell's Kitchen"

RuPaul – "RuPaul's Drag Race"

Ryan Seacrest – "American Idol"

The Male Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Luke Combs

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jungkook

Post Malone

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

The Female Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Miley Cyrus

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Lainey Wilson

The Group/Duo of the Year

Dan + Shay

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Jonas Brothers

Old Dominion

Paramore

Stray Kids

Tomorrow X Together

The Album of the Year

"Endless Summer Vacation" – Miley Cyrus

"For All the Dogs" – Drake

"Gettin' Old "– Luke Combs

"GUTS" – Olivia Rodrigo

"Mañana Será Bonito" – Karol G

"Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana" – Bad Bunny

"One Thing at a Time" – Morgan Wallen

"Pink Friday 2" – Nicki Minaj

For the full list of People's Choice 2024 nominees, head to the official awards website