How to watch 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 12 online — release date, time and more

Over two years since we last saw Larry David as Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm" returns for a 12th, and final (?), season. This brand new 10-episode run will premiere on HBO and Max on Sunday, February 4, with weekly episodes following – and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 12 streaming details ► Release date: "Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 12 premieres globally on Sunday, February 4, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m PT / 3 a.m. GMT (Feb. 5) / 2 p.m. AEDT (Feb. 5) U.S.: Max

U.K.: Sky

Canada: Crave

AUS: Binge / Foxtel Now

Running for more than 20 years, "Curb Your Enthusiasm" has become iconic for its swear-filled humour, improvised dialogue and absurdist take on modern life. Season 12 arrives over two years after the previous season concluded, but that’s not unusual for the LA-based satire, with gaps of up to six years between previous seasons.

Expect to see the usual faces return this season, with Cheryl Hines as Larry’s ex-wife Cheryl, Jeff Garlin as his best friend and manager Jeff, Susie Essman as his wife Susie and J.B. Smoove as Larry’s roommate, Leon. Also back are Ted Danson, Vince Vaughn and Tracey Ullman and there’s sure to be plenty of guest stars.

Ready to be lampin’ with some Curb? Read on for full details of how to watch "Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 12 online from anywhere.

Watch 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 12 from anywhere

How to watch 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 12 online from anywhere

How to watch 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 12 by country

How to watch 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 12 online in the U.S.

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 12 premieres on HBO and Max on Sunday, February 4 and the following episodes are airing weekly on Sundays thereafter.

How to watch 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 12 online in the U.K.

Sky is where you want to go to watch "Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 12 in the U.K. with the first episode airing on Sky Comedy on Monday, February 5. It will also be available to watch via Sky's pay as you go option, NOW.

How to watch 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 12 online in Canada

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 12 lands in Canada on Crave on Sunday, February 4 alongside the U.S. with the same weekly release pattern.

How to watch 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 12 online in Australia

Binge is the place you want to go to watch "Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 12 online in Australia. The long-running comedy will premiere on Monday, February 5, with one episode a week airing thereafter. It's also on Foxtel Now.

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 12 episode schedule

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 12 will air on HBO in the U.S. at 10pm ET/PT each Sunday, with episodes available to stream on Max. In the U.K. you can watch a simulcast on Sky Comedy at 3am GMT on Mondays or wait for the evening airing at 9pm. Alternatively, you can stream episodes the same day on Sky Go.

Episode 1: "Atlanta"- Sunday, February 5

Sunday, February 5 Episode 2: “The Lawn Jockey” - Sunday, February 11

Sunday, February 11 Episode 3: “Vertical Drop, Horizontal Tug” - Sunday, February 18

Sunday, February 18 Episode 4: TBC - Sunday, February 25

Sunday, February 25 Episode 5: TBC - Sunday, March 3

Sunday, March 3 Episode 6: TBC - Sunday, March 10

Sunday, March 10 Episode 7: TBC - Sunday, March 17

- Sunday, March 17 Episode 8: TBC - Sunday, March 24

- Sunday, March 24 Episode 9: TBC - Sunday, March 31

- Sunday, March 31 Episode 10: TBC - Sunday, April 7

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 12: What you need to know

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 12 trailer

What can we expect from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 12 The official synopsis reads: "Starring Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself, the iconic Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy series "Curb Your Enthusiasm" offers a tongue-in-cheek depiction of the writer/producer/comedian’s fictionalized life. The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go." Creator and star Larry David says: “As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character. And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

Who is in the cast of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 12 Larry David as Larry David

Cheryl Hines as Cheryl David

Jeff Garlin as Jeff Greene

Susie Essman as Susie Greene

J.B. Smoove as Leon Black

Richard Lewis as Richard Lewis

Ted Danson as Ted Danson

Vince Vaughn as Freddy Funkhouser

Tracey Ullman as Irma Kostroski