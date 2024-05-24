How to watch 'My Adventures with Superman' season 2 online — stream from anywhere

If recasting the Man of Steel as an emotionally available lost soul was a necessity, animating it in the style of "Dragon Ball Z" was a masterstroke, which helped make "My Adventures with Superman" a surprise mega-hit. Kal-El (Jack Quaid) and Lois Lane (Alice Lee) are going steady in season 2, even as all the evil forces in the universe are lining up to take Superman down.

"My Adventures with Superman" season 2 airs for free on Channel 4 in the U.K. — and Brits abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'My Adventures with Superman' season 2 streaming details, TV channels, start time ► U.S. date: "My Adventures with Superman" S2 premieres on Saturday, May 25.

• FREE STREAM — Channel 4 (U.K.)

• U.S. — Adult Swim or next day on Max

• Australia — Binge (7-day free trial)

• Canada — Adult Swim

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk free

Amanda Waller (Debra Wilson) and a hirsute Lex Luthor (Max Mittelman) will join forces in order to fulfil their dastardly dreams, and they're not the only diabolical duo hell-bent on Superman's demise.

Brainiac (Michael Emerson) is conspiring with a masked Kryptonian codenamed Nemesis Omega, who appears to have a thing about kneeling, a major hint that the legendary villain General Zod is preparing to advance on Metropolis again.

While Jimmy’s (Ishmel Sahid) Flamebird channel is bringing in serious dough, what Superman could really use is a helping hand, ideally from another benevolent Kryptonian. Introducing, cousin Kara Zor-El – aka Supergirl (Kiana Madeira).

Can't wait for Superman's upcoming big screen debut? Read our guide below for how to watch "My Adventures with Superman" season 2 online and from anywhere.

Watch 'My Adventures with Superman' season 2 for free in the U.K.

"My Adventures with Superman" season 2 will be available to stream on Channel 4's free (with a TV license) on-demand streaming service, starting Sunday, May 26.

You can stream "My Adventures with Superman" season 2 free on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world with a VPN, if you're a Brit abroad. Full details on how to do that just below.

Watch 'My Adventures with Superman' season 2 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from accessing your subscription?

How to watch 'My Adventures with Superman' season 2 online in the U.S.

"My Adventures with Superman" season 2 premieres with a double-header from 12 a.m. ET/PT on Saturday, May 25 on Adult Swim.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Adult Swim on a live TV service, like Hulu With Live TV or YouTube TV.

Episodes will be available to stream via Max the day after airing.

Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $15.99/month for ad-free and $19.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers. Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to watch Max when abroad.

Watch 'My Adventures with Superman' season 2 in Canada

"My Adventures with Superman" season 2 premieres with a double-header on the Adult Swim channel from 12 a.m. ET/PT on Sunday, May 26 in Canada.

You can also stream "My Adventures with Superman" season 2 via the STACKTV add-on with Prime Video, which grants access to programming from Global Television, the Disney Channel, National Geographic, Showcase, W Network, and Adult Swim.

A Prime membership costs CA$9.99 each month, and a Stack TV subscription costs CA$12.99 on top, but both offer free trials to new users.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

Watch 'My Adventures with Superman' season 2 in Australia

"My Adventures with Superman" season 2 will premiere in Australia at 11 p.m. AEST on Sunday, May 26.

Cable viewers can watch episodes on Fox8, while cord-cutters can tune in via either Binge or Foxtel Now.

Binge offers a free 7-day trial to new users. After that, the Basic plan costs $10 AUD/per month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

Foxtel Now offers a 10-day free trial to new members and provides both live and on-demand streaming. A live stream of Fox8 comes as part of the base Essential plan.

'My Adventures with Superman' season 2 trailer

'My Adventures with Superman' season 2 episode guide

Episode 1: May 26 - More Things in Heaven and Earth

Episode 2: May 26 - Adventures with My Girlfriend

Episode 3: Jun. 2 - Fullmetal Scientist

Episode 4: Jun. 9 - Two Lanes Diverged

Episode 5: Jun. 16 - Most Eligible Superman

Episode 6: TBA - TBA

Episode 7: TBA - TBA

Episode 8: TBA - TBA

Episode 9: TBA - TBA

Episode 10: TBA - TBA

'My Adventures with Superman' season 2 cast

Jack Quaid - Clark Kent / Superman

Alice Lee - Lois Lane

Ishmel Sahid - Jimmy Olsen

Max Mittelman - Lex Luthor

Kiana Madeira - Kara Zor-El/Supergirl

Debra Wilson - Amanda Waller

Darrell Brown - Perry White

Kari Wahlgren - Martha Kent, young Clark Kent

Reid Scott - Jonathan Kent

Jason Marnocha - Jor-El

Michael Emerson - Brainiac