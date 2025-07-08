Max just added a new award-winning black comedy — and it's a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

"On Becoming a Guinea Fowl" just got added to Max, and it's possible that the streaming service just added the best movie of the year.

There's a good chance you haven't heard of this black comedy yet. A co-production between Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States and Zambia, this movie was a film festival darling that only got a limited release in the U.S. and earned a low $237,397 at the box office.

But those who have gotten to see it love it for the most part. It has a perfect 100% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and writer/director Rungano Nyoni won Best Director at the Un Certain Regard competition of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

The praise hasn't quite been universal, though. Audiences have only rated it 70% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, though I think I've nailed down the common complaint as to why.

So, without further ado, here's what "On Becoming a Guinea Fowl" is about and why this newly added black comedy needs to be the next thing you watch on Max.

What is ‘On Becoming a Guinea Fowl’ about?

On Becoming A Guinea Fowl | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

"On Becoming a Guinea Fowl" stars Susan Chardy as Shula, a young Zambian woman. While driving on an empty road one night, she discovers the body of her uncle Fred (Roy Chisa).

This, naturally, begins funeral proceedings, with some more distraught over Fred's passing than others. As Shula and her cousins come together in mourning, though, things take a turn and long-buried secrets come back out into the open.

'On Becoming a Guinea Fowl' is beloved by critics and audiences alike — mostly

As I mentioned already, this movie has been a critical success.

It has a 100% "fresh" rating from 92 critical reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, and the lowest scored review I saw was a 3/4 from Lisa Trifone of Third Coast Review, who still called it a "deeply affecting" film. I saw more than a few reviews with perfect scores.

Our senior TV editor, Michael Desjardin, agrees with the critics as well. He's seen the film and told me it's "Absolutely, positively my favorite film of the year." "Nothing is going to touch it," he added.

Audiences, however, were a bit more mixed in their response to the film, though most negative reviews still managed to praise it.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Element Pictures)

Ultimately, this seems to come down to the fact that for a black comedy, this movie simply isn't that funny.

Or at least, while humor is used, it's not going to have you in hysterics. While this movie deals with loss, it also deals with shared trauma and sexual assault, so by its very nature, it's going to delve into dark places.

But if you can prepare yourself for that, by all accounts, this is an incredible film. It's certainly going to be the next movie I'll be watching on Max.

Stream "On Becoming a Guinea Fowl" on Max now