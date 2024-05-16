How to watch 'Home Sweet Rome!' online from anywhere right now

Based on a concept from Michael Poryes, the man who gave the world "Hannah Montana", "Home Sweet Rome!" is a music-filled coming of age story with a very glamorous twist. Read on for how to watch "Home Sweet Rome!" from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for free!

'Home Sweet Rome!' date, Time, Channels ► Date: In the U.K., all 13 episodes of "Home Sweet Rome!" are streaming now on BBC iPlayer. The show premieres on Max in the U.S. from Thurs, May 16.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — Max

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

When Lucy's archeologist father William (played by Darrin Rose) falls in love with Francesca (Eleonora Facchini), a famous Italian pop star, her life chances forever. Leaving her best friend Kyla (Ava Ro) she and her father move 6,000 miles from California to Italy.

The show – rated 8.1 on IMDb – features original songs in each episode written by multi-award winning songwriting/composing talent Chen Neeman and Alex Geringas and is shot on location in the eternal city. So hairbrush microphones at the ready...

Will Lucy adapt to her new life? Will she embark on a pop career of her own? Below we explain where to watch "Home Sweet Rome!" online and from anywhere. All episodes are streaming now for free on BBC iPlayer in the U.K..

Watch 'Home Sweet Rome!' for free

In the U.K., "Home Sweet Rome!" is already available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer but what if you are a Brit abroad and you want to watch it? Don't worry — you can do this via a VPN. Our favorite is NordVPN.

We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch 'Home Sweet Rome!' from abroad

Away from the U.K. at the moment and blocked from watching the show on BBC iPlayer?

You might benefit from a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and enjoy all episodes of "Home Sweet Rome!".

How to watch 'Home Sweet Rome!' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Home Sweet Rome!" debuts on Max in the U.S. on Thursday, 16 May. Subscription starts at $9.99 per month (with Ads) or $14.99 (without Ads).

If you are a Brit (with a TV license) and in the States for work or on vacation, you can stream the show and catch all 13 episodes of season one by using a VPN such as NordVPN to unblock BBC iPlayer.

Can I watch 'Home Sweet Rome!' in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Home Sweet Rome!" is unavailable on Max outside the U.S. but if you are abroad for work or on vacation, you can stream the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN .

If you are a Brit (with a TV license) and in the Great White North for work or on vacation, you can stream the show and catch all 13 episodes of season one by using a VPN such as NordVPN to unblock BBC iPlayer.

Can I watch 'Home Sweet Rome!' in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Home Sweet Rome!" is unavailable on Max outside the U.S. at the current time.

If you are a Brit (with a TV license) and Down Under for work or on vacation, you can stream the show and catch all 13 episodes of season one by using a VPN such as NordVPN to unblock BBC iPlayer.

'Home Sweet Rome!' full episode guide

S1 Episode 1: Mamma Mia! - Lucy starts school in Rome, and her new pop star stepmum wants her to call her 'mum'!

Lucy starts school in Rome, and her new pop star stepmum wants her to call her 'mum'! S1 Episode 2: Who Knows Fashion Better Than Italians? - Lucy and Francesca attend a red carpet event. Dad dresses up to make himself seem cooler.

Lucy and Francesca attend a red carpet event. Dad dresses up to make himself seem cooler. S1 Episode 3: Feel Good Field Trip - Lucy reinvents herself on a field trip. Francesca gets distracted from a big opportunity.

Lucy reinvents herself on a field trip. Francesca gets distracted from a big opportunity. S1 Episode 4: The Stepmum Multiverse - Lucy is homesick, so Francesca tries to cheer her up. Kyla helps her stepmum’s business.

Lucy is homesick, so Francesca tries to cheer her up. Kyla helps her stepmum’s business. S1 Episode 5: Coconut Dog Day - Lucy and Kyla do everything they can to celebrate their favourite holiday together.

Lucy and Kyla do everything they can to celebrate their favourite holiday together. S1 Episode 6: The Bats Own the Apartment Now - Lucy spends the night at home alone while Dad is the rock star at an archaeology conference.

Lucy spends the night at home alone while Dad is the rock star at an archaeology conference. S1 Episode 7: Truth or Sand - Lucy desperately wants a moped of her own. Francesca’s harmless white lie causes trouble.

Lucy desperately wants a moped of her own. Francesca’s harmless white lie causes trouble. S1 Episode 8: Calcio Is Italian for Soccer - At the Empire Europe Cup, Lucy makes a friend. Francesca fends off nerves... and Emilia.

At the Empire Europe Cup, Lucy makes a friend. Francesca fends off nerves... and Emilia. S1 Episode 9: Do I Like Olives? - Lucy meets Francesca’s parents and learns more about her family. Kyla teams up with Jimmy.

Lucy meets Francesca’s parents and learns more about her family. Kyla teams up with Jimmy. S1 Episode 10: Big Girl Unicorn Pajamas - Lucy is invited to Charlotte’s slumber party. Nico attempts to meet his favourite TV star.

Lucy is invited to Charlotte’s slumber party. Nico attempts to meet his favourite TV star. S1 Episode 11: The Incident - Lucy tries to mend Nico and Charlotte’s friendship, while Dad and Francesca get competitive.

Lucy tries to mend Nico and Charlotte’s friendship, while Dad and Francesca get competitive. S1 Episode 12: Tanti Auguri A Lucy - Lucy feels stuck between being a kid and growing up. Francesca looks for the perfect gift.

Lucy feels stuck between being a kid and growing up. Francesca looks for the perfect gift. S1 Episode 13: Lulu Americano - Lucy gets a big opportunity that could change everything - even her friendship with Kyla!

Interview with Kensington Tallman (who plays Lucy)

Tell us about Home Sweet Rome?

'Home Sweet Rome' is a music-driven show about my character Lucy moving from America to Rome. Lucy's mom sadly passes away and her dad gets remarried to an Italian pop star. Lucy must adapt to a new culture, new language, new school, new friends, and her new stepmom Francesca. Lucy is also 6,000 miles away from her bestie Kyla! Lucy finds her voice and discovers a new passion for music. The show has so much heart and will make you laugh and cry in the same episode!

How did you get the role?

When I first got the audition, I was so excited to be reading for such a fantastic project. I loved the international aspect of it as well as the music component. With Lucy, I was in awe because I had never seen a character so similar to me. I submitted a self-tape, and one of the scenes was when Lucy had just fallen into a fountain. So I jumped in the shower and did the scene soaking wet!

Tell us about your character? How do other people see Lucy?

Lucy is fun-loving, silly, kind and very, very clumsy! She has a big heart and will always help a friend in need. Sometimes Lucy can overthink things, but no matter how often she falls, she will always get back up again- literally! She is incredibly optimistic and always finds the bright side in life. Other people would describe Lucy as someone who beats to their own drum. Her friends know how loyal she is, and her family loves every part of her - silly, clumsy, nervous, and optimistic.

What do you like about your character?

I love Lucy so much! I love her drive to never give up, even when the odds are against her. I also love her goofiness and her compassionate heart! Lucy and I are so similar. We love music, art, animals, and hanging out with friends. We both are very clumsy and tend to go on nervous rambles, but I think we are also both very optimistic.

What's it like being part of a music-centred show?

It’s such a dream come true. I love acting and singing, so blending those together has been a blast. I have grown so much as a performer and singer, and filming 'Home Sweet Rome' has made me love music even more.

What's unique about Home Sweet Rome?

'Home Sweet Rome!' is such a unique show. It has international elements, blending and exploring different cultures. It also explores complex topics like loss, fitting in, self-discovery, friendship and family. It also has such a beautiful message that Lucy learns: You don't have to be anybody but yourself- just being YOU is enough!

Were there any funny moments during filming?

One of my favourite moments was when I ran through the streets of Rome dressed as a giant inflatable dinosaur. You should have seen the looks of all the tourists!

Many of the trips and falls you see in the series are actually me falling. Anytime I would trip or fall, I would just keep going, and they ended up using many of those scenes in the final cut.

You speak Italian? Do you have a favourite phrase?

I do speak Italian! My favourite phrase is "Posso avere un gelato vegano al cioccolato fondente, per favore?" This translates as "Can I have a vegan dark chocolate gelato, please?"

What was it like filming in Italy?

Filming in Italy was so much fun. It was my first time in Europe, and I feel so blessed that I got to film in such a beautiful city. I loved speaking Italian with the locals, eating pasta, getting gelato, and riding on a Vespa occasionally. I loved being surrounded by so much beauty and history. We got to film at some of the most incredible locations, like The Colosseum, the Villa Adriana, and the Spanish Steps. On the weekends, I would walk to the Torre Argentina and feed all the Roman cats, who I named after gelato flavors. The Trevi Fountain is so much bigger in real life and it's always crowded, even at midnight. I love Rome so much!

Will there be a season 2 of 'Home Sweet Rome!'? Fans will be delighted to learn that there definitely will be more from Lucy and Co. Season 2 is reported to be already in development with "more music, more friendship and even more adventures!"