How to watch 'Hacks' season 3 online and from anywhere — Emmy-winning comedy gets U.K. release date

Sweeping the awards, Max’s comedy drama has been a huge hit with audiences and critics alike, and with all episodes finally set to arrive in the U.K. and season 4 on the way, now’s the time to get on board. Here’s how to watch “Hacks” season 3 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'Hacks' season 3 streaming details, release date, channel "Hacks" season 3 can be streamed around the globe after first airing in the U.S. in May 2024.

• FREE STREAM — TVNZ Plus (New Zealand)

• U.S. — Max

• U.K. — Sky/Now (from Feb. 7)

• CAN — Crave

• AUS — Stan

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

For the uninitiated – where have you been?! – “Hacks” follows Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) a legendary Las Vegas stand-up in dire need of new material, lest she lose her residency at the Palmetto Casino. Enter Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), a young comedy writer currently wallowing in cancellation jail thanks to an ill advised Tweet and a reputation of being difficult to work with. Together the pair strike up a bond of friendship and mentorship, that at times sees them thrive off one another and at others sees them bring each other down to their toxic worst.

The show, created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, has been a stand out on the awards circuit, winning two Golden Globes for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy and Best Comedy Series at the Emmys. Jean Smart, meanwhile, has won awards for her performance at the Emmys, the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Awards and more. It’s a show that The Guardian have called “a laugh-packed comedy drama that restores your belief in the justice of the universe,” but if the industry and critics can’t convince you, how about a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 90%? Honestly, it’s that good.

Ready to catch up with this critical darling? Read on to find out how to watch "Hacks” season 3 online and from anywhere around the world.

How to watch 'Hacks' season 3 FREE in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There's good and bad news for Kiwis. The only season currently available in N.Z. is season 3, however, it can be streamed completely free on TVNZ+ right now. We'd expect season 4 to be added to the free platform later this year. You can stream "Hacks" S3 free on TVNZ Plus from anywhere in the world with a VPN, as a Kiwi abroad. More details on that below.

Watch 'Hacks' from anywhere in the world

If you're traveling overseas and "Hacks" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app and watch "Hacks" online from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch 'Hacks' season 3 online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., "Hacks" streams on Max. Seasons 1-3 are available right now, with season 4 set to arrive later in 2025. Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers. Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.

How to watch 'Hacks' season 3 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All episodes of "Hacks" (S1-S3) are available to stream on Crave in Canada. Look out for season 4 later in 2025.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'Hacks' season 3 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It's been a long time coming, but "Hacks" season 3 has finally found a home in the U.K. via Sky with seasons 1-3 arriving on Friday, February 7. The fourth season is set to air alongside the U.S. later this year.

The Golden Globe winner can also be streamed via the Sky Go app and Sky's pay-as-you-go option, Now.

Sky plans currently start from £31/month while Now prices usually start from £9.99/month.

Those on vacation away from the U.K. will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home to use Sky Go or Now as they will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch 'Hacks' season 3 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Hacks" is exclusive to Stan Down Under, and that's where you'll find the first three seasons, as well as the upcoming season 4.

Stan prices start at AU$12 per month, up to $22 for the premium tier.

If you're an Aussie abroad and want to use your usual streamer, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

All you need to know about 'Hacks' season 3

'Hacks' season 3 trailer

This Season On Hacks | Hacks | Max - YouTube Watch On

Seasons 1-3 of "Hacks" are available to stream right now in most territories. All episodes are set to land in the U.K. on Friday, February 7.

'Hacks' season 3 episode guide

Episode 1: "Just for Laughs" As Deborah prepares to accept an award in Montreal,Ava does her best to avoid her former employer.

Episode 2: "Better Late" Deborah and Ava struggle to stay out of one another's orbits - especially when Deborah lands an unexpected opportunity.

Episode 3: "The Roast of Deborah Vance" Deborah ensures everything and everyone is at their best for her roast.

Episode 4: "Join the Club" Deborah is invited to hang with some of her favourite comedians.

Episode 5: "One Day" As Deborah contends with writer´s block and Ava with a broken heart, the pair decide to clear their heads in the woods.

Episode 6: "Par for the Course" Deborah participates in a golf tournament to get face time with the cable affiliates who could decide her future.

Episode 7: "The Deborah Vance Christmas Spectacular" Deborah braces for Kathy's attendance at her Christmas party, while Jimmy and Kayla refuse to call it quits on the comedian's Late Night dreams.

Episode 8: "Yes, And" A calendar mix-up finds Deborah double-booked - just as an unfortunate supercut of her most problematic early jokes starts circulating.

Episode 9: "Bulletproof" As Deborah works to perfect her second run at Late Night, Ava receives a dream offer, and Jimmy and Kayla seek to grow their company.



Who is in the cast of 'Hacks'?

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus

Megan Stalter as Kayla Schaefer

Paul W. Downs as Jimmy LuSaque Jr.

Rose Abdoo as Josefina

Mark Indelicato as Damien

What can new viewers expect from 'Hacks'? The official synopsis reads: "'Hacks' explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder). Season three begins with Deborah riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles."

