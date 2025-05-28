'Hacks' has officially been renewed for season 5 on HBO Max

The finale episode of "Hacks" season 4 will hit HBO Max on Thursday, May 29 but if you're already starting to miss the biting, brilliant banter between Jean Smart's Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder's Ava Daniels, we've got good news:

The Emmy-winning comedy will return for season 5, per an official announcement this week from the streaming service.

The renewal isn't entirely shocking: The fourth season of the acclaimed comedy series, which debuted on April 10, has been the series’ most-watched so far, with each episode’s viewership seeing week-over-week growth both domestically and globally, reports Variety. On Rotten Tomatoes, the fourth season holds a stellar 97% approval rating.

And "Hacks" — which centers on a legendary Las Vegas-based stand-up comedian (played by six-time Emmy winner Smart) and her complicated professional and personal relationship with a young comedy writer (Einbinder) — is certainly an awards darling, with the show adding to its already jam-packed trophy collection by winning Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing and a Lead Actress honor for Smart's star performance last year.

Of the renewal news, Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, said: “Yes! More! We congratulate 'Hacks' singularly talented cast and crew and our great partners at Universal Television.”

“Like Deborah Vance herself, 'Hacks' only gets bolder, sharper, and more iconic with time," added Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television, in a statement, joining in on the congratulations. "We’re beyond thrilled to keep the laughter rolling with Jen, Paul, Lucia, our extraordinary cast and crew, and our partners at Max.”

Given that "Hacks" season 4 hasn't yet finished airing on Max, there's no official word yet on when the fifth season will drop on the streamer. However, in an era of exceptionally long waits between TV seasons (we're looking at you, "Bridgerton"), "Hacks" is graciously one of the few shows with a consistent yearly production cycle, which means it seems likely that we'll get to see new hijinks from Deborah, Ava and the gang sometime in spring 2026.

Along with Smart and Einbinder, the cast of "Hacks" includes Paul W. Downs (who also created the series alongside Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky), Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato and Rose Abdoo in the main ensemble, with folks like Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Helen Hunt, Julianne Nicholson, Jane Adams, Dan Bucatinsky, Tony Goldwyn, Jimmy Kimmel and the iconic Carol Burnett popping up in memorable supporting roles and guest appearances.



Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things related to "Hacks" season 5, including plot details, casting notices, teaser trailers and more. Stay tuned!