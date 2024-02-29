New on HBO and Max in March 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

March has arrived and spring is approaching. And that means a bunch of new TV shows and movies are springing up on HBO and Max this month.

Topping the list of new shows and movies is "The Regime." This political satire starring Kate Winslet has some serious acting talent attached to it and is probably my most anticipated show or movie coming to HBO and Max in March.

But it's not the only thing of note new to Max. There are a ton of movies worth checking out, including last year's "Wonka" and "Dream Scenario." As someone who watched the latter, I highly recommend checking out this Nic Cage performance.

Of course, these top picks are all in addition to plenty of other TV shows and movies too. The best streaming service out there always adds a huge slate of new shows and movies and this month is no exception. Plus, you even get live sports thanks to the B/R Sports Add-on, which is currently still free to subscribers.

Here's everything you can expect to be coming to — and leaving — HBO and Max in March 2024.

New on Max in March 2024: Top Picks

'The Regime'

Kate Winslet is back on HBO for a limited series event and after the success of "Mare of Easttown" I'm excited for this reunion. "The Regime" stars Winslet as Elena Vernham, the chancellor of a fictional Central European country that she leads with an iron fist. However, her grip may be weakening thanks to pressure from the imprisoned leader of the opposition to her regime (Hugh Grant).

Unlike in "Mare," Winslet does not appear to have opted for a dialect coach for this show. Nobody is remotely attempting an authentic accent, but that's fine with me. Despite its billing as a drama, this political satire looks like it has the potential to become a completely unhinged dark comedy instead, and that's a shift I'd welcome. Regardless, this is the show to watch on HBO and Max this month above all others.

Premieres March 3 on HBO and Max

'Wonka'

Spoiler alert: this is a musical. The powers that be don't want you to know that because any hint of a musical is almost completely eradicated from the trailer. But I promise you, you should expect some singing and dancing from Willy Wonka (Timothée Chalamet) and Lofty, the Oompa-Loompa (Hugh Grant).

That said, "Wonka" is a perfectly fine excuse for a family movie night even if you're not particularly into musicals. Chalamet's performance in particular has been praised by critics in this Wonka origin story, so don't miss it now that it's on Max.

Stream it on Max starting March 8

'The Girls on the Bus' season 1

Not everything new this month is coming to HBO. Starring Melissa Benoist, Natasha Behnam, Christina Elmore, and Carla Gugino, "The Girls on the Bus" is a brand new TV series coming exclusively to Max. This comedy drama is the story of four female journalists who are following a fictional U.S. presidential campaign. It's based on the 2018 memoir "Chasing Hillary" ... and with that said I probably don't need to tell you which campaigns will be used as inspiration for the candidates these women will be covering over the 10-episode first season.

Premieres March 14 on Max

'Dream Scenario'

"Dream Scenario" was one of the funniest movies I saw last year. The movie stars Nicolas Cage as Paul Matthews, a college professor who is appearing in people's dreams all over the world. The only problem — he has no idea why.

If that sounds delightfully absurd to you, you're right. It is. But as funny as this movie is at times it also takes dark, heartbreaking turns. Regardless of tone though, it's always Cage's Golden Globe-nominated performance that you're following and it shouldn't be missed.

Stream it on Max starting March 15

'Ramy Youssef: More Feelings'

"More Feelings" is comedian and actor Ramy Youssef's follow-up to the 2019 hit stand-up comedy special "Feelings." We don't know a ton about this A24-produced HBO original comedy special, but if it's anything like the highly-rated 2019 special or Youssef's award-winning TV show "Ramy," expect it to be one of the best things you'll watch on HBO or Max this month. This is a comedic talent you don't want to miss in action.

Premieres this March (date TBD) on Max

Everything new on Max in March 2024

March 1

127 Hours (2010)

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015)

Baby Mama (2008)

The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

Bullet Head (2018)

Cabaret (1972)

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Deadpool (2016)

Dear White People (2014)

Dope (2015)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Farewell (2019)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Godzilla (2014)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Good Time (2017)

The Green Knight (2021)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Hot Air (2019)

King Kong (1933)

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

Last Christmas (2019)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

Lean On Me (1989)

Leatherheads (2008)

Love Beats Rhymes (2017)

Me and Earl and The Dying Girl (2015)

Nine Lives (2016)

Observe and Report (2009)

Ocean's 11 (1960)

Ocean's Eight (2018)

Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Ocean's Twelve (2004)

Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

On Chesil Beach (2018)

Pulling Strings (2013)

Rambo (2008)

The Revenant (2016)

Royal Crackers, Season 2 (Adult Swim)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Selling The Hamptons, Season 2

She's Out of My League (2010)

Shut In (2016)

Sinister (2012)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Son of Kong (1933)

Still Alice (2014)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Yes Man (2008)

Zookeeper (2011)

March 3

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett (OWN)

The Regime (HBO Original)

Small Town Potential (HGTV)

March 4

Rock the Block, Season 5 (HGTV)

Seeking Sister Wife, Season 5 (TLC)

Spring Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)

Wardens of the North, Season 2 (Animal Planet)

March 5

A Revolution on Canvas (HBO Original)

March 6

My 600-Lb. Life, Season 12 (TLC)

On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 27 (ID)

March 7

The Dog House: UK, Season 5 (Max Original)

March 8

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic: Grumpy's Ginormous Adventure (Special)

Gold Rush: White Water (Discovery Channel)

A Star Is Born (2018)

Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

Tiny Toons Looniversity: Spring Break (Special)

Wonka (2024)

March 11

Lakefront Empire (HGTV)

March 12

7 Little Johnsons, Season 14 (TLC)

Fixer To Fabulous: Italiano (HGTV)

The Lionheart (HBO Original)

The Many Lives of Martha Stewart (CNN Original)

Wildcard Kitchen (Food Network)

March 13

Vacation (2015)

March 14

The Girls on the Bus (Max Original)

Justice, USA (Max Original)

March 15

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 10 (TLC)

Dream Scenario (2023) (A24)

Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 1-4A (Discovery LATAM)

March 16

The Pioneer Woman, Season 36 (Food Network)

March 17

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 8 (TLC)

Mary Makes It Easy, Season 3 (Food Network)

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (ID)

March 19

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)

March 21

Down Home Fab, Season 2 (HGTV)

House Hunters: All Stars (HGTV)

March 23

Design Goals (Magnolia Network)

March 25

Lethally Blonde (ID)

Mean Girl Murders, Season 2 (ID)

March 26

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

March 28

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)

March 29

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 47 (Food Network)

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO Original)

March 30

Guy's Ranch Kitchen, Season 7 (Food Network)

Live sports on Max in March

All times are listed in ET

March 2

Road Cycling (Men & Women): Strade Bianche

2024 FIA World Endurance Championship: Qatar 1812K

March 3

NHL: New Jersey Devils at Los Angeles Kings, 3:30 p.m.

March 4

Road Cycling (Men): Tirreno–Adriatico (through March 10)

March 5

NBA: Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m.

Road Cycling (Men): GP Monseré (Coupe de Belgique)

March 6

NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Colorado Avalanche*, 9:30 p.m.

NBA: Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m

March 7

NBA: Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m.

March 10

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 1 p.m.

NHL: Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild, 3:30 p.m.

March 12

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m.

Road Cycling (Men): Ronde van Drenthe

March 13

NHL: Los Angeles Kings* at St. Louis Blues, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: Washington Capitals at Edmonton Oilers, 10 p.m.

March 14

NBA: Phoenix Suns* at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder, 10 p.m.

Road Cycling (Men): Milano–Torino

March 15

Road Cycling (Men): Danilith Nokere Koerse

March 16

Road Cycling (Men): GP de Denain – Porte du Hainaut (Coupe de France)

Road Cycling (Men): Milano–Sanremo

March 17

NHL: New York Islanders at New York Rangers, 1 p.m.

NHL: New Jersey Devils at Vegas Golden Knights, 3:30 p.m.

Road Cycling (Women): Trofeo Binda

Road Cycling (Men): Koksijde Classic

March 19

College Basketball: Men’s NCAA First Four (Schedule TBA)

Road Cycling (Men): Cholet Pays de Loire (Coupe de France)

March 20

College Basketball: Men’s NCAA First Four (Schedule TBA)

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings, 10 p.m.

March 21

College Basketball: Men’s NCAA First Round (Schedule TBA)

March 22

College Basketball: Men’s NCAA First Round (Schedule TBA)

Road Cycling (Men): Minerva Classic Brugge-De Panne

March 23

College Basketball: Men’s NCAA Second Round (Schedule TBA)

Road Cycling (Women): Exterioo Classic Brugge-De Panne

March 24

College Basketball: Men’s NCAA Second Round (Schedule TBA)

NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins* at Colorado Avalanche, 2 p.m.

Road Cycling (Men): E3 Saxo Classic

March 26

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers* at Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m.

March 27

NHL: Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30 p.m.

March 28

College Basketball: Men’s NCAA Sweet 16 (Schedule TBA)

March 29

College Basketball: Men’s NCAA Sweet 16 (Schedule TBA)

March 30

College Basketball: Men’s Elite 8 (Schedule TBA)

March 31

College Basketball: Men’s Elite 8 (Schedule TBA)

NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks, 3:30 p.m.

*Local blackouts may apply

Leaving Max in March 2024

March 1

Elvis (2022)

Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen (2023)



March 5

12 oz. Mouse, Season 1-3



March 6

Relaxing Old Footage with Joe Pera (Quarantine Special) (2020)



March 7

Hit & Run



March 11

OWN Celebrates The New Color Purple (OWN)

Own Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett (OWN)

Own Spotlight: Oprah & Danielle Brooks (OWN)

Own Spotlight: Oprah & Fantasia Barrino (OWN)

Own Spotlight: Oprah & Taraji P. Henson (OWN)



March 12

The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)



March 14

Infomercials (2020 Additional Episodes)



March 15

The Grey (2013)



March 19

Amsterdam (2022)



March 20

Back on the Record with Bob Costas, Season 1-2 (HBO Original)



March 29

Jack Stauber's Opal (2020)



March 30

The Promise (2017)



March 31

A Day in the Country (1946)

Across the Universe (2007)

The Animal (2001)

The Answer Man (2009)

The Benchwarmers (2006)

The Big Wedding (2013)

Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992)

Cesar Chavez (2014)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Citizen Kane (1941)

Class Action (1991)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Control Room (2004)

Coraline (2009)

The Cranes Are Flying (1957)

Drive Me Crazy (1999)

Dumb and Dumber To (2014)

Dutch (1991)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Fast Food Nation (2006)

Firestorm (1998)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

George Stevens: A Filmmaker's Journey (1984)

Ghost (1990)

The Golden Child (1986)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harriet The Spy (1996)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)

I Was a Teenage Zombie (1987)

In Vanda's Room (2000)

Ismael's Ghosts (2018)

Jennifer's Body (2009)

Johnny Dangerously (1984)

Late August, Early September (1998)

Lean On Me (1989)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Lego Movie (2014)

Life As We Know It (2010)

Major Barbara (1941)

Millennium (1989)

Mon Oncle D'Amerique (1980)

My Life as a Dog (1985)

The Naked Kiss (1964)

Pépé le Moko (1937)

Pootie Tang (2001)

Post Grad (2009)

The Pyramid (2014)

Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel (1937)

Revolutionary Road (2009)

The Rise of Catherine the Great (1934)

Rita, Sue and Bob Too (1987)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Se7en (1995)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Smallfoot (2018)

The Soloist (2009)

Strange Days (1995)

Sunset Strip (2000)

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2009)

Taken 3 (2015)

Tanner '88 (1988)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Teen Wolf Too (1987)

Traffik (2018)

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (Aka A Brave Little Rooster) (2015)

Unfaithfully Yours (1984)

Upgrade (2018)

The Verdict (1982)

A Walk In The Woods (2015)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

Whose Streets? (2017)

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (1971)

Winter's Bone (2010)