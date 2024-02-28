What to watch in March 2024: 17 new movies and shows coming to Netflix, Hulu and more

Don't hurt yourself scrolling through all the new movies and shows to watch in March 2024. A ton of new titles are arriving this month on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and other major streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

Prone to indecision when faced with so many options? We're here to help by highlighting the biggest, buzziest new shows and movies premiering this month. They include the streaming version of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie, Adam Sandler's latest serious film "Spaceman" and Millie Bobby Brown's action fantasy "Damsel." On the TV side, fans will flock to "X-Men '97," "Girls5Eva" season 3 and the second half of "Invincible" season 2. Here's our guide on what to watch in March 2024.

‘Spaceman’ (Netflix)

"Spaceman" has received mixed reviews since its debut at the Berlinale Film Festival. The movie currently holds a 69% "fresh" rating from Rotten Tomatoes from critics but has a much more impressive 92% rating from audiences. It seems that the movie comes off as either introspective or just boring, but it's one of my more anticipated releases to come to streaming services in March.

Starring Adam Sandler as Commander Jakub Procházka, this movie is an adaptation of the 2017 novel “Spaceman of Bohemia.” Sandler’s character is a Czech cosmonaut is tasked with a solo mission to explore a mysterious ancient cloud of dust that has appeared in our solar system. It also stars Paul Dano as Hanuš, an extraterrestrial spider who helps Jakub through his "emotional distress." — MM

Premieres March 1 on Netflix

‘The Regime’ (HBO/Max)

I love a good limited series and I love a good Kate Winslet performance. In “The Regime,” it looks like I’ll end up getting both. Winslet stars in this HBO series as Elena Vernham, the chancellor of a fictional Central European country that she leads with an iron fist. Not that you’d necessarily know it from the trailer given nobody is even remotely attempting an authentic accent (which is fine). I think that this miniseries has the potential to unhinged in the best way possible as Winslet battles it out with the leader of the opposition (Hugh Grant) in her fictional fiefdom and I’m eagerly awaiting the first episode this Sunday (Mar. 3) — MM

Premieres March 3 on HBO and Max

‘Extraordinary’ season 2 (Hulu)

Last year, I binged “Extraordinary” season 1 in one day — it was that good. Also short. With season 2’s arrival, here’s your chance to get on board the underrated British comedy. The show is set in a world where everyone gets a superpower on or around their 18th birthday. Except 25-year-old Jen (Máiréad Tyers), who still doesn't have an ability. In season 2, things are looking up — she’s able to go to the clinic to explore what her power might be and has a cute boyfriend, Jizzlord (Luke Rollason). The catch is that Jizzlord has a family he doesn’t remember. Meanwhile, Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) and Kash (Bilal Hansa) navigate their new normals following their breakup. — KW

Premieres March 6 on Hulu

‘Damsel’ (Netflix)

Milie Bobby Brown didn’t loaf around before “Stranger Things” season 5 returned to filming. She stars in this fantasy film that flips the traditional fairy tale upside down. Princess Elodie agrees to marry a handsome prince (Nick Robinson), only to discover the royal family intends to sacrifice her to a fire-breathing dragon. Thrown into a cave with the fearsome creature, Elodie must rely on her wits and will to survive and find her own happily ever after. The excellent cast also includes Angela Bassett, Robin Wright and Ray Winstone. — KW

Premieres March 8 on Netflix

‘Invincible’ season 2 part 2 (Prime Video)

“Invincibile” is already halfway through its second season and through four episodes the animated superhero show has impressed. For those who haven’t caught the first four episodes I’ll try and keep this spoiler-free but let’s just say there’s no shortage of twists, heartbreak and bloody violence that made the first season so good. Of course, it is still a superhero show, so there’s also charm, lighthearted moments and witty quips sprinkled throughout the incredible violence and destruction. If you like “The Boys,” this show needs to be the next one you watch. — MM

Premieres March 14 on Prime Video

‘Apples Never Fall’ (Peacock)

Author Liane Moriarty’s novels have been adapted into some of the most talked-about shows in the last few years, such as “Big Little Lies” and “Nine Perfect Strangers.” The next one is another suburban thriller, starring Annette Bening and Sam Neill as former tennis coaches who are looking forward to enjoying their golden years with their four adult children (Jake Lacy, Alison Brie, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles). But everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on their door. Then, Joy suddenly disappears and dark family secrets begin to surface. — KW

Premieres March 14 on Peacock

‘Girls5eva’ season 3 (Netflix)

Netflix doesn’t save a lot of shows anymore, but thank goodness that “Girls5eva” (formerly of Peacock) is the exception. Season 3 finds the girl group — no longer a one-hit wonder — taking the next step after recording their new album, Returnity … a comeback tour! Dawn (Bareilles), Wickie (Goldsberry), Summer (Philipps), and Gloria (Pell) don’t have a plan or any venues booked, but still pile into a van to hit the road. Along the way, they’ll play a billionaire’s birthday party, sow their oats, and cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet. But they’ll also question if they really want to hit the “big time” again. — KW

Premieres March 14 on Netflix

‘Manhunt’ (Apple TV Plus)

The historical events surrounding the death of America’s 16th President, first of its kind, still baffle us to this day, with conspiracies ranging far and wide — not to mention the strange connective beats paired with JFK’s own untimely demise. Taking liberties on those historical events while crafting an interesting conspiratorial thriller, “Manhunt” will pull viewers into one of the most devastating events in U.S. history, which saw Abraham Lincoln (Hamish Linklater) assassinated by John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle).

Apple TV’s conspiracy thriller follows James L. Swanson’s “Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer,” first published back in 2007. Edwin Stanton’s Tobias Menzies, friend and secretary of war to Abraham Lincoln, takes center stage in the pursuit of Booth told across a total of seven episodes. — RE

Premieres March 15 on Apple TV Plus

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’ (Disney Plus)

Swifties, your wildest dreams are about to come true — the Eras Tour concert film is finally coming to subscription streaming. All you need is a Disney Plus account. Filmed over three nights during Swift’s six-show sold-out run at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the movie has already set the record as the top-selling concert film of all time. Now, Swift is releasing “Taylor’s Version,” which will include the theatrical version, plus “Cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs. We are so ready for it. — KW

Premieres March 15 on Disney Plus

‘Palm Royale’ (Apple TV Plus)

I’m not always a fan of Kristen Wiig’s performances. I get why people like her, but more often than not her shtick doesn’t work for me. But when she tries to portray a character that isn’t just a rehash of her “Saturday Night Live” persona, it does work for me. In “Palm Royale” I’m confident that I’ll get just such a performance from Wiig as Maxine Simmons, a lower class Florida woman trying to charm her way into the Palm Royale club and 1960s/70s Palm Beach high society. I’m also confident that I’ll get a beautifully rendered period piece based on what Apple TV Plus revealed in its 2024 lineup announcement . — MM

Premieres March 20 on Apple TV Plus

‘X-Men ‘97’ (Disney Plus)

Marvel’s X-Men make their long-awaited return following a lengthy hiatus — one now spanning nearly 27 years — in the aptly-titled “X-Men ‘97,” a 10-episode animated series set to slice its way onto Disney Plus this March. It will bring back much of the same cast members from its previous run, picking up from the events it left off at the harrowing culmination of “Graduation Day,” which saw Charles Xavier, otherwise known as Professor X, on his deathbed.

In a sparkly new modern form of animation, “X-Men ‘97” sees Magneto as the new head of the Xavier Institute, taking up in Xavier’s stead with the great hero’s last will and testament leaving everything to the metal-rending mutant foe. — RE

Premieres March 20 on Apple TV Plus

‘Road House’ (Prime Video)

Full disclosure: I have no idea why this movie isn’t debuting in theaters. I guess Amazon wants to give you a reason to subscribe to Prime Video giving it’s being sued over charging for ad-free streaming and potentially killing Freevee , but this movie feels like it’s made for the big screen. It’s a remake of a beloved property (1989’s “Road House”), features a big movie star (Jake Gyllenhaal), has fights, explosions and sex appeal, and even advertises a big celebrity cameo (Conor McGregor) in the trailer. But if Amazon doesn’t want to make you pay extra to go see this and lets you watch from the comfort of your own home, why complain? — MM

Premieres March 21 on Prime Video

‘3 Body Problem’ (Netflix)

Don’t be surprised if "3 Body Problem" ends up being a massive hit for Netflix. The last time David Benioff and D.B. Weiss adapted a popular novel series, we got “Game of Thrones.” This time, they may be adding Alexander Woo (“True Blood”) to the creative team but they’re bringing back some old friends — John Bradley, Jonathan Pryce and Liam Cunningham are all “Thrones” alum that as starring in this new series. Joined by Benedict Wong as Da Shi, expectations for this science fiction epic are sky-high. You won’t want to miss this new show when it arrives on Netflix this month. — MM

Premieres March 21 on Netflix

‘Shirley’ (Netflix)

Though the trailblazer Shirley Chisholm was a major character in the acclaimed FX miniseries “Mrs. America” (played by Emmy winner Uzo Aduba), we’re very glad to see her get her own biopic, this time played by Emmy and Oscar winner Regina King. Chisholm, of course, was the first Black woman elected to Congress. This movie, written and directed by John Ridley (“12 Years a Slave”), focuses on her historic, groundbreaking run for President of the United States in 1972. King is joined by stellar co-stars, including the late Lance Reddick, Terrence Howard and Lucas Hedges. — KW

Premieres March 22 on Netflix

‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ (Hulu)

This historical drama is adapted from Georgia Hunter's bestselling novel, which weaves in the incredible true story of her own forebears. The sweeping epic follows a Jewish European family separated at the start of World War II. Some go into hiding; others are taken to concentration camps. The Kurcs are determined to survive, and those who do, seek to reunite with their loved ones who have scattered across the world. In the face of darkness and evil, their bonds serve as a reminder that the hope can and will endure. — KW

Premieres March 29 on Hulu

‘A Gentleman in Moscow’ (Paramount Plus With Showtime)

Ewan McGregor takes on another limited series following “Hanson” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” He stars as Count Alexander Rostov in an adaptation of the bestselling book by Amor Towles. In the aftermath of the Russian Revolution circa 1917, Rostov finds himself on the wrong side of history. Though he is spared immediate execution like other aristocrats, he is exiled to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol. Some of the most turbulent decades in Russian history pass by, as Rostov remains within the walls of the hotel. But as the years pass, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery and a greater understanding of the value of friendship, family and love. — KW

Premieres March 29 on Paramount Plus With Showtime

‘Parish’ (AMC)

Emmy-winning “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” alum Giancarlo Esposito finally headlines his own crime drama, joined by Paula Malcolmson, Bradley Whitford and Skeet Ulrich. Gracian "Gray" Parish is a family man who owns a luxury car service in New Orleans. His quiet life is ripped apart when his son is violently murdered and his business collapses. An encounter with an old friend dredges up his troubled past and some old habits, sending Gray on a quest for vengeance against a violent criminal organization. — KW

Premieres March 31 on AMC (via Sling or Fubo)

More notable new March 2024 arrivals:

The Netflix Slam (March 3, Netflix)

"Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda" (March 5, Netflix)

"Ricky Stanicky" (March 7, Prime Video)

The Oscars (March 10, ABC)

"The Girls on the Bus" (March 14, Max)

"Grey’s Anatomy" (March 14, ABC)

"Irish Wish" (March 15, Netflix)

"Top Chef" season 21 (March 20, Bravo)

"Tig Notaro: Hello Again" (March 26, Prime Video)

"American Rust" season 2 (March 28, Prime Video)

"The Beautiful Game" (March 29, Netflix)

"Renegade Nell" (March 29, Disney Plus)