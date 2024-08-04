How to watch the 'House of the Dragon' season 2 finale online and from anywhere

Leaked footage of the season 2 finale nearly broke the internet this week – the same thing happened towards the end of season 1. But even if you've seen it or heard the whispers, you will still not want to miss episode 8, the finale of season 2. Especially now that the dragons have finally shown up to turn up the heat in the showdown we have been waiting for for over two years.

Here's how you can watch "House of the Dragon" season 2 finale online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

***WARNING: "House of the Dragon" season 2 SPOILERS follow***

Rhaenyra had a plan and, guess what, it looks like it might have paid off. Who are Addam, Rhaena, Hugh, and Ulf? They're the new, lowborn dragon riders and it feels like they might be giving Team Black the edge as we go into the final episode – Aemond certainly seems to think so, ending pursuit of Ulf on Silverwing as he reaches the edges of Dragonstone's waters.

And talking of water, that's where this season's no-holds barred final confrontation is going to take place, and it promises to be more spectacular than the Battle of Rook's Rest that took place in the crownlands during the Dance of the Dragons. Velaryon's blockade is starting to have its desired effect, with starvation and food riots. Inevitably, it must, then, be broken. Will the Triarchy be involved? And was that Tessarion flying over the green army in the season 2 finale preview?

All will be revealed, but if there one thing you can be certain of – and no apologies for this spoiler – there will be fire! Read on to see how you can watch "House of the Dragon" season 2 finale with streaming details below.

How to watch "House of the Dragon" season 2 finale in the U.S.

The final episode of season 2 will be broadcast on HBO in the U.S. at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, Aug 4. So the best way to watch "House of the Dragon" online is via its Max platform. Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers. You also have the option of paying from $16.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle, including Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max. HBO can also be added to OTT streaming services such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.

Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession", plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "True Detective: Night Country" and "Bookie".

Watch 'House of the Dragon' from anywhere in the world

How to watch 'House of the Dragon' season 2 finale from anywhere with a VPN

If "House of the Dragon" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

If "House of the Dragon" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch the final episode of "House of the Dragon" season 2 online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'House of the Dragon' S2 around the world

How to watch 'House of the Dragon' season 2 finale online in Canada

You can watch "House of the Dragon" season 2 finale in Canada on HBO and the Crave streaming service. Episode 8 goes out on Sunday, August 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch 'House of the Dragon' season 2 finale in the U.K.

The final episode of "House of the Dragon" season 2 airs on Sky Atlantic in the U.K. at 2 a.m. BST in the early hours of Monday, August 5 and then again at 9 p.m.

It will also be available for Sky subscribers to watch via the Sky Go app, which is available on smartphones, computers, games consoles and a host of TV streaming devices.

Not a Sky subscriber? Plans currently start from £22/month.

Alternatively, Sky Atlantic content is also available to watch with a flexible Now Entertainment Membership. Prices start from only £6.99/month.

Those on vacation away from the U.K. will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home to use Sky Go or Now as they will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch 'House of the Dragon' season 2 finale online in Australia

Aussies can watch "House of the Dragon" season 2 finale on streaming specialist Binge from Monday, August 5.

Binge offers a free 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

Or if you have a Foxtel subscription, you can watch the new episode on Monday (or on-demand) at 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Showcase.

'House of the Dragon' season 2 finale trailer

House of the Dragon Season 2 | Season Finale Preview | Max - YouTube Watch On

