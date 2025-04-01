'House of the Dragon' season 3 begins filming with some new cast members

We've gotten good news out of Westeros as of late: Not only has "House of the Dragon" season 3 officially kicked off production in England and North Wales, but HBO has also revealed several of the new actors who will be joining the cast for the much-anticipated third season.

Per Entertainment Weekly, "House of the Dragon" has got its Ser Roderick Dustin, or Roddy the Ruin, if you better know him by his nickname. Tommy Flanagan, a Scottish-born actor TV fans know from "Sons of Anarchy," "Peaky Blinders" and "Westworld", will be playing the "old and hoary warrior" that led House Dustin during the Targaryen civil war.

Voracious readers of George R. R. Martin's "Fire & Blood" series — upon which the high-fantasy HBO series is based — might remember that Ser Roderick ends up leading a 2,000-man army of veteran soldiers called the Winter Wolves into battle, in defense of Rhaenyra Targaryen’s claim to the throne.

EW also confirmed the casting of actor-comedian Dan Fogler ("A Complete Unknown," the "Fantastic Beasts" movies) as Ser Torrhen Manderly, a knight from House Manderly. The northern man is described in Martin's novels as being clever, corpulent and courtly, albeit a bit brusque and gluttonous.

Flanagan and Fogler join previously announced season 3 newcomer James Norton ("Happy Valley", "Little Women") as Ormund Hightower, the nephew of Otto Hightower (played by returning cast member Rhys Ifans) and cousin to Olivia Cooke's Alicent and Freddie Fox's Gwayne.

In the books, Ormund leads the Hightower armies against Rhaenyra and the Blacks during the Dance of the Dragons, as teased in the season 2 finale.

"This is the biggest new role that I think we've added since season 1," showrunner Ryan Condal told Entertainment Weekly about casting Norton as Ormund Hightower. "I think that Ormund is really going to delight and surprise the audience with what he brings to the narrative and with what James does with the character."

Condal also explained that Ormund is the son of Lord Hobert Hightower, who was played by Steffan Rhodri in the show's first season. "Hobert has since passed away, and Ormund has inherited the High Tower. So Ormund is the voice of the south."

James Norton and the rest of the incoming cast will join returning stars including Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell and Tom Glynn-Carney, the latter of whom will remain "a big, big part of the show" despite his character, King Aegon, disappearing from the narrative in "Fire & Blood," Condal assured.

Rounding out the season 3 ensemble will be fellow returning actors Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin and Abubakar Salim

Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things related to "House of the Dragon" season 3. In the meantime, if you need to find another show to fill the "HOTD" void, check out our round-up of the best Max shows you should be streaming right now.