How to watch 'Are You Sure?!' and stream the BTS show online and on TV

The two youngest members of K-pop sensation BTS set out to travel the globe to enjoy their final days of freedom before military enlistment. Here's how to watch "Are You Sure?!" from anywhere.

'Are You Sure?!' streaming details "Are You Sure?!" premieres on Disney Plus on Thursday, August 8.

► After the two-episode premiere, new episodes arrive every Thursday.

• Global stream — Disney Plus

“Are You Sure?!” follows Jimin and Jung Kook as they travel across some of their favourite destinations. The show will see the pair visit New York, USA, Sapporo, Japan and Jeju Island in their home country of South Korea. The journey will see them take in jaw-dropping vistas, nail-biting activities and mouth-watering food in a quest to make the most of their final days before their compulsory military service.

Outside of the always adorable meetings with fans across the globe, the BFFs will kayak, hike, sail, swim and ski their way into viewer’s hearts. Whether you’re a mega fan or a newcomer, this is sure to be a feel-good summer watch.

BTS fans should stick around on Disney Plus too, because there is a wealth of content for fans of the boy band including “BTS: Permission to Dance”, “SUGA: Road to D-Day” and “BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star”.

How to watch 'Are You Sure?!' on Disney Plus

How to watch 'Are You Sure?!' on Disney Plus worldwide

The first two episodes of "Are You Sure?!" will arrive on Disney Plus on Thursday, August 8. The remaining four episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.

Disney Plus prices start at $7.99/month in the US, or you can pay $13.99/month to go ad-free. If you're in the UK, a Disney Plus subscription starts at £4.99/month, while in Australia the service starts at AU$13.99/month.

A subscription to Disney Plus gives you access to a vast vault of Disney classics like "Frozen", "The Little Mermaid" and "Beauty and the Beast", as well as Star Wars, Marvel, "The Simpsons" and much more.

Disney Plus is now available in more than 120 countries worldwide. Pricing in other English speaking countries is as follows:

U.K. – from £4.99/month

Canada – from CA$7.99/month

Australia – AU$13.99/month

New Zealand – NZ$14.99/month

You can sign up to Disney Plus here to watch "Are You Sure?!" and everything else on the streaming platform.

What you need to know about 'Are You Sure?!'

'Are You Sure?!' trailer

Official Trailer | Are You Sure?! | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

'Are You Sure?!' episode guide

The first two episodes of "Are You Sure?!" hit Disney Plus on Thursday, August 8. New episodes are available weekly on Thursdays, ending with the season finale on Thursday, September 5.

Here's the episode schedule in full:

Episode 1 — Thursday, August 8

— Thursday, August 8 Episode 2 — Thursday, August 8

— Thursday, August 8 Episode 3 — Thursday, August 15

— Thursday, August 15 Episode 4 — Thursday, August 22

— Thursday, August 22 Episode 5 — Thursday, August 29

— Thursday, August 29 Episode 6 — Thursday, September 5

Who are BTS? Formed in 2010, BTS are a K-pop band, originally a hip-hop group but later expanding in to other genres. Know for lyrics discussing mental health, coming of age and loss, the band became an international sensation and the best-selling South Korean musical act in history. The band are credited with igniting a wave of international recognition of South Korean pop culture that includes girl group Blackpink, Oscar winning film "Parasite" and Netflix smash hit series' "Kingdom" and "Squid Game".

What is compulsory military service in South Korea? Military conscription in South Korea began in 1957 and requires all male citizens between the ages of 18-35 to perform compulsory military service. The length of service varies depending which branch of the military the conscript joins, with soldiers serving 1 year, 6 months in the Army or Marines; 1 year, 8 months in the Navy or 1 year, 9 months in the Air Force. After military service ends, the the individual is placed on the reserve roster and must attend 3 days of annual military training for the next 5 years.