How to watch 'Time Bandits' online and from anywhere now
Meet the crack team of thieves from a different dimension
Apple TV has taken "Time Bandits" – a beloved cult classic film from the Monty Python stable no less – and expanded it into a TV series over 10 episodes. Will it work? We're not sure, but there's already talk of a second season. Here's how to watch "Time Bandits", the 2024 TV miniseries, online.
Released: Wednesday, July 24
Global stream: Apple TV Plus
Episodes: 10
For fans of the 1981 classic Terry Gilliam film of the same name there can be no new "Time Bandits" but this reimagining (rather than reworking) by Taika Waititi, who also plays the Supreme Being, and Jemaine Clement, cast here as Pure Evil, deserves a watch.
The thieves may not be dwarves this time round but they do have a map that enables them to travel through time, are equally as inept and Kevin is still the innocent nerd - played brilliantly well by Kal-El Tuck - dragged into this sci-fi adventure through his wardrobe.
The loyalties and nods to the original serve the show well but the makers have not been afraid to push it into new areas and periods of history for a new generation of sci-fi fans to enjoy.
Here's how to watch "Time Bandits" from anywhere, including details of the Apple TV Plus free trials you can take advantage of.
"Time Bandits" episode titles and dates
The whole season of "Time Bandits" drops on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, July 24 with two episodes per week until August 21. Here's a rundown of episode titles...
- Episode 1: Kevin Haddock
- Episode 2: Mayan
- Episode 3: Medieval
- Episode 4: Prohibiton
- Episode 5: Georgian
- Episode 6: Mansa Musa
- Episode 7: Ice Age
- Episode 8: Home Again
- Episode 9: Pell-Mell
- Episode 10: Fortress of Darkness
Watch 'Time Bandits' anywhere
How to watch 'Time Bandits' in the U.S., U.K. and Australia
"Time Bandits" airs exclusively on Apple TV Plus and can now be streamed on the platform in full. There's an Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial for new customers. After that, the service costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month.
Apple TV Plus features fantastic original programming including "Masters of the Air," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Criminal Record," and "Severance".
How to watch 'Time Bandits' from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show via your subscription? Don't worry, you can still watch "Time Bandits" from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world so is ideal for viewers currently traveling abroad. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Who is in the cast of "Time Bandits"?
Lisa Kudrow as Penelope
Kal-El Tuck as Kevin
Charlyne Yi as Judy
Tadhg Murphy as Alto
Roger Jean Nsengiyumva as Widgit
Rune Temte as Bittelig
Kiera Thompson as Saffron
Rachel House as Fianna
Taika Waititi as Supreme Being
Jemaine Clement as Pure Evil
Matt King as De Plume
George Houvardas as Ajax the Lesser
Zoë Ventoura as Cassandra
What have the makers of the show said about the decision not to cast dwarves as the robbers?
Facing criticism from the dwarfism community for the casting choices in the TV show, Waititi said he did not think the film “should be defined because of the presence of little people in it.”
His co-writer Clement acknowledged there was a debate about whether to "steroptype little people as magical creatures" but also accepted that the decision was restricting employment opportunities for smaller actors and said that those roles would be enhanced if the show was renewed for a second season.
